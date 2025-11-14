برعاية من الأميرة جواهر بنت نايف بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، احتفلت جامعة الأمير محمد بن فهد مساء الخميس 13 نوفمبر 2025 بتخريج 476 طالبة من دفعة 2024–2025، وذلك في مقر الجامعة بمدينة الخبر، وسط أجواء من الفخر والاعتزاز بهذا الإنجاز العلمي.

وفي كلمته خلال الحفل، عبّر رئيس الجامعة الدكتور عيسى بن حسن الأنصاري عن سعادته بتخريج دفعة جديدة من طالبات الجامعة، مؤكداً أن هذا الحفل يجسد اهتمام القيادة بالتعليم ودعمها المستمر لبناء الإنسان وتنمية الوطن بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز.

واستعرض الدكتور الأنصاري الدور الرائد لمؤسس الجامعة الأمير محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز –رحمه الله–، الذي ترك أثراً إنسانياً وعلمياً خالداً ما زال حاضراً في كل إنجاز تحققه الجامعة، مؤكداً أن هذا الحفل هو وفاء لعطائه وتجديد للعهد بأن تظل الجامعة منارةً للعلم والريادة كما أرادها –رحمه الله–.

وخلال الحفل، عُرض فيلم قصير تناول دور مؤسس الجامعة –رحمه الله– في دعم المشاريع العلمية والإنسانية، وإيمانه العميق بأن التعليم هو الطريق الأسمى لنهضة الوطن ورفعة الإنسان.

وفي كلمته الموجهة إلى أولياء الأمور، ثمّن الدكتور الأنصاري دورهم الكبير في دعم بناتهم حتى وصلن إلى هذه اللحظة المشرّفة، داعياً الخريجات إلى أن يكنّ «مثقفات بالعقول لا بالشهادات»، مشيراً إلى أن المثقفة الحقيقية هي من تملك شغفاً لا ينطفئ للتعلم، وعقلاً حياً يهدم الأفكار القديمة ليبني أفكاراً أعمق وأجمل تصنع الفرق بين العابرين وصُنّاع الأمل.

كما دعا الخريجات إلى أن يكنّ جيل الفكرة لا جيل التكرار، وجيل المبادرة لا جيل الانتظار، مشدداً على أهمية الاعتزاز بالهوية السعودية، ومذكراً بأن «كل علمٍ تتقنه الخريجة هو سطرٌ جديد في قصة رؤية المملكة 2030».

وفي ختام كلمته، قدّم الدكتور الأنصاري شكره وتقديره لراعية الحفل الأميرة جواهر بنت نايف بن عبدالعزيز على رعايتها الكريمة واهتمامها بمشاركة الجامعة احتفاءها بخريجاتها، ولرئيس مجلس أمناء الجامعة الأمير تركي بن محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز على دعمه وتوجيهاته السديدة التي أسهمت في مسيرة الجامعة وإنجازاتها المتعددة.

كما شهد الحفل كلمة مؤثرة للطالبة نور الشام، وهي إحدى الطالبات المستفيدات من مبادرات الأمير الراحل –رحمه الله– عبر مركز رؤية للإعاقة البصرية، وبرنامج الأمير محمد بن فهد للمنح التعليمية.

وقالت الطالبة في كلمتها: «في هذا اليوم نقف على منصة الحلم شاكرين حكومتنا على دعمها للتعليم، وموجهين الدعاء لمؤسس جامعتنا الغالية الأمير محمد بن فهد –رحمه الله– الذي آمن بأن التعليم هو طريق رفعة الوطن».

واستعرضت الطالبة قصتها الملهمة التي بدأت عام 2010 «حين انضممت إلى مؤسسة الأمير محمد بن فهد وأنا طفلة تحمل طموحاً لا يحدّه عمر، هناك تعلمت أن الإعاقة لا تقيد الحلم، بل تصنع منه قوة. ومن رحم تلك التجربة نلت منحة دراسية فتحت لي أبواب الأمل في جامعة احتضنتني بكل دعم وتفهم. كنت من أوائل المكفوفين في الجامعة، واجهت التحديات ووجدت من يساندني ويمدّ لي يد العون».

وأشارت إلى أنها اليوم تقف فخورة مؤمنة بأن البصيرة أعمق من البصر، وأن الإرادة تصنع المستحيل.

واختتمت كلمتها بتوجيه الشكر لأمهات الخريجات وآبائهن قائلة: «بكم اكتمل النجاح، وبعطائكم تحققت الأحلام، ونهدي تخرجنا اليوم عرفاناً بجميلكم وامتناناً لدعمكم الدائم».

واختُتم الحفل بمسيرةٍ للخريجات أمام راعية الحفل، حيث عبّرن خلالها عن فخرهن وامتنانهن بلحظة التخرج، قبل أن يحتفلن مع أسرهن وأعضاء هيئة التدريس وسط أجواءٍ مفعمةٍ بالفرح والإنجاز، لتزفّ خريجات الجامعة إلى سوق العمل وميادين العطاء ليبدأن فصلاً جديداً من مسيرة التميز والتمكين.