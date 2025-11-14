برعاية من الأميرة جواهر بنت نايف بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، احتفلت جامعة الأمير محمد بن فهد مساء الخميس 13 نوفمبر 2025 بتخريج 476 طالبة من دفعة 2024–2025، وذلك في مقر الجامعة بمدينة الخبر، وسط أجواء من الفخر والاعتزاز بهذا الإنجاز العلمي.
وفي كلمته خلال الحفل، عبّر رئيس الجامعة الدكتور عيسى بن حسن الأنصاري عن سعادته بتخريج دفعة جديدة من طالبات الجامعة، مؤكداً أن هذا الحفل يجسد اهتمام القيادة بالتعليم ودعمها المستمر لبناء الإنسان وتنمية الوطن بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز.
واستعرض الدكتور الأنصاري الدور الرائد لمؤسس الجامعة الأمير محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز –رحمه الله–، الذي ترك أثراً إنسانياً وعلمياً خالداً ما زال حاضراً في كل إنجاز تحققه الجامعة، مؤكداً أن هذا الحفل هو وفاء لعطائه وتجديد للعهد بأن تظل الجامعة منارةً للعلم والريادة كما أرادها –رحمه الله–.
وخلال الحفل، عُرض فيلم قصير تناول دور مؤسس الجامعة –رحمه الله– في دعم المشاريع العلمية والإنسانية، وإيمانه العميق بأن التعليم هو الطريق الأسمى لنهضة الوطن ورفعة الإنسان.
وفي كلمته الموجهة إلى أولياء الأمور، ثمّن الدكتور الأنصاري دورهم الكبير في دعم بناتهم حتى وصلن إلى هذه اللحظة المشرّفة، داعياً الخريجات إلى أن يكنّ «مثقفات بالعقول لا بالشهادات»، مشيراً إلى أن المثقفة الحقيقية هي من تملك شغفاً لا ينطفئ للتعلم، وعقلاً حياً يهدم الأفكار القديمة ليبني أفكاراً أعمق وأجمل تصنع الفرق بين العابرين وصُنّاع الأمل.
كما دعا الخريجات إلى أن يكنّ جيل الفكرة لا جيل التكرار، وجيل المبادرة لا جيل الانتظار، مشدداً على أهمية الاعتزاز بالهوية السعودية، ومذكراً بأن «كل علمٍ تتقنه الخريجة هو سطرٌ جديد في قصة رؤية المملكة 2030».
وفي ختام كلمته، قدّم الدكتور الأنصاري شكره وتقديره لراعية الحفل الأميرة جواهر بنت نايف بن عبدالعزيز على رعايتها الكريمة واهتمامها بمشاركة الجامعة احتفاءها بخريجاتها، ولرئيس مجلس أمناء الجامعة الأمير تركي بن محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز على دعمه وتوجيهاته السديدة التي أسهمت في مسيرة الجامعة وإنجازاتها المتعددة.
كما شهد الحفل كلمة مؤثرة للطالبة نور الشام، وهي إحدى الطالبات المستفيدات من مبادرات الأمير الراحل –رحمه الله– عبر مركز رؤية للإعاقة البصرية، وبرنامج الأمير محمد بن فهد للمنح التعليمية.
وقالت الطالبة في كلمتها: «في هذا اليوم نقف على منصة الحلم شاكرين حكومتنا على دعمها للتعليم، وموجهين الدعاء لمؤسس جامعتنا الغالية الأمير محمد بن فهد –رحمه الله– الذي آمن بأن التعليم هو طريق رفعة الوطن».
واستعرضت الطالبة قصتها الملهمة التي بدأت عام 2010 «حين انضممت إلى مؤسسة الأمير محمد بن فهد وأنا طفلة تحمل طموحاً لا يحدّه عمر، هناك تعلمت أن الإعاقة لا تقيد الحلم، بل تصنع منه قوة. ومن رحم تلك التجربة نلت منحة دراسية فتحت لي أبواب الأمل في جامعة احتضنتني بكل دعم وتفهم. كنت من أوائل المكفوفين في الجامعة، واجهت التحديات ووجدت من يساندني ويمدّ لي يد العون».
وأشارت إلى أنها اليوم تقف فخورة مؤمنة بأن البصيرة أعمق من البصر، وأن الإرادة تصنع المستحيل.
واختتمت كلمتها بتوجيه الشكر لأمهات الخريجات وآبائهن قائلة: «بكم اكتمل النجاح، وبعطائكم تحققت الأحلام، ونهدي تخرجنا اليوم عرفاناً بجميلكم وامتناناً لدعمكم الدائم».
واختُتم الحفل بمسيرةٍ للخريجات أمام راعية الحفل، حيث عبّرن خلالها عن فخرهن وامتنانهن بلحظة التخرج، قبل أن يحتفلن مع أسرهن وأعضاء هيئة التدريس وسط أجواءٍ مفعمةٍ بالفرح والإنجاز، لتزفّ خريجات الجامعة إلى سوق العمل وميادين العطاء ليبدأن فصلاً جديداً من مسيرة التميز والتمكين.
Under the patronage of Princess Jawaher bint Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prince Mohammed bin Fahd University celebrated the graduation of 476 female students from the class of 2024–2025 on Thursday evening, November 13, 2025, at the university's campus in Al Khobar, amidst an atmosphere of pride and honor for this academic achievement.
In his speech during the ceremony, the university president, Dr. Issa bin Hassan Al-Ansari, expressed his happiness at the graduation of a new batch of female students, affirming that this ceremony embodies the leadership's interest in education and its continuous support for building individuals and developing the nation under the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.
Dr. Al-Ansari reviewed the pioneering role of the university's founder, Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz – may he rest in peace – who left a lasting humanitarian and scientific impact that is still present in every achievement the university accomplishes, emphasizing that this ceremony is a tribute to his contributions and a renewal of the promise that the university will remain a beacon of knowledge and leadership as he envisioned – may he rest in peace.
During the ceremony, a short film was presented that highlighted the role of the university's founder – may he rest in peace – in supporting scientific and humanitarian projects, and his deep belief that education is the highest path to the advancement of the nation and the elevation of individuals.
In his address to the parents, Dr. Al-Ansari appreciated their significant role in supporting their daughters until they reached this honorable moment, urging the graduates to be "cultured in minds, not just in certificates," pointing out that a true intellectual is one who possesses an unquenchable passion for learning, and a vibrant mind that dismantles old ideas to build deeper and more beautiful thoughts that make a difference between mere passersby and creators of hope.
He also encouraged the graduates to be a generation of ideas, not a generation of repetition, a generation of initiative, not a generation of waiting, stressing the importance of pride in Saudi identity, and reminding them that "every skill mastered by the graduate is a new line in the story of Saudi Vision 2030."
At the end of his speech, Dr. Al-Ansari expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the patron of the ceremony, Princess Jawaher bint Naif bin Abdulaziz, for her generous sponsorship and her interest in celebrating the university's graduates, and to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, for his support and wise guidance that contributed to the university's journey and its multiple achievements.
The ceremony also featured an inspiring speech by student Noor Al-Sham, one of the beneficiaries of the late prince's initiatives – may he rest in peace – through the Vision Center for Visual Impairment and the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Educational Grants Program.
In her speech, the student said: "On this day, we stand on the platform of dreams, thanking our government for its support for education, and directing our prayers to the founder of our beloved university, Prince Mohammed bin Fahd – may he rest in peace – who believed that education is the path to the elevation of the nation."
The student shared her inspiring story that began in 2010, "when I joined the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Foundation as a child with limitless ambition. There, I learned that disability does not limit dreams; rather, it creates strength. From the womb of that experience, I received a scholarship that opened doors of hope for me at a university that embraced me with all support and understanding. I was one of the first visually impaired students at the university, faced challenges, and found support and a helping hand."
She noted that today she stands proud, believing that insight is deeper than sight, and that willpower creates the impossible.
She concluded her speech by thanking the mothers and fathers of the graduates, saying: "With you, success was completed, and with your contributions, dreams were realized, and we dedicate our graduation today in gratitude for your kindness and appreciation for your constant support."
The ceremony concluded with a procession of the graduates in front of the patron of the ceremony, where they expressed their pride and gratitude for the moment of graduation, before celebrating with their families and faculty members amidst an atmosphere filled with joy and achievement, as the university graduates were ushered into the labor market and fields of contribution to begin a new chapter in their journey of excellence and empowerment.