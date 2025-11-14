Under the patronage of Princess Jawaher bint Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prince Mohammed bin Fahd University celebrated the graduation of 476 female students from the class of 2024–2025 on Thursday evening, November 13, 2025, at the university's campus in Al Khobar, amidst an atmosphere of pride and honor for this academic achievement.

In his speech during the ceremony, the university president, Dr. Issa bin Hassan Al-Ansari, expressed his happiness at the graduation of a new batch of female students, affirming that this ceremony embodies the leadership's interest in education and its continuous support for building individuals and developing the nation under the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Dr. Al-Ansari reviewed the pioneering role of the university's founder, Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz – may he rest in peace – who left a lasting humanitarian and scientific impact that is still present in every achievement the university accomplishes, emphasizing that this ceremony is a tribute to his contributions and a renewal of the promise that the university will remain a beacon of knowledge and leadership as he envisioned – may he rest in peace.

During the ceremony, a short film was presented that highlighted the role of the university's founder – may he rest in peace – in supporting scientific and humanitarian projects, and his deep belief that education is the highest path to the advancement of the nation and the elevation of individuals.

In his address to the parents, Dr. Al-Ansari appreciated their significant role in supporting their daughters until they reached this honorable moment, urging the graduates to be "cultured in minds, not just in certificates," pointing out that a true intellectual is one who possesses an unquenchable passion for learning, and a vibrant mind that dismantles old ideas to build deeper and more beautiful thoughts that make a difference between mere passersby and creators of hope.

He also encouraged the graduates to be a generation of ideas, not a generation of repetition, a generation of initiative, not a generation of waiting, stressing the importance of pride in Saudi identity, and reminding them that "every skill mastered by the graduate is a new line in the story of Saudi Vision 2030."

At the end of his speech, Dr. Al-Ansari expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the patron of the ceremony, Princess Jawaher bint Naif bin Abdulaziz, for her generous sponsorship and her interest in celebrating the university's graduates, and to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, for his support and wise guidance that contributed to the university's journey and its multiple achievements.

The ceremony also featured an inspiring speech by student Noor Al-Sham, one of the beneficiaries of the late prince's initiatives – may he rest in peace – through the Vision Center for Visual Impairment and the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Educational Grants Program.

In her speech, the student said: "On this day, we stand on the platform of dreams, thanking our government for its support for education, and directing our prayers to the founder of our beloved university, Prince Mohammed bin Fahd – may he rest in peace – who believed that education is the path to the elevation of the nation."

The student shared her inspiring story that began in 2010, "when I joined the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Foundation as a child with limitless ambition. There, I learned that disability does not limit dreams; rather, it creates strength. From the womb of that experience, I received a scholarship that opened doors of hope for me at a university that embraced me with all support and understanding. I was one of the first visually impaired students at the university, faced challenges, and found support and a helping hand."

She noted that today she stands proud, believing that insight is deeper than sight, and that willpower creates the impossible.

She concluded her speech by thanking the mothers and fathers of the graduates, saying: "With you, success was completed, and with your contributions, dreams were realized, and we dedicate our graduation today in gratitude for your kindness and appreciation for your constant support."

The ceremony concluded with a procession of the graduates in front of the patron of the ceremony, where they expressed their pride and gratitude for the moment of graduation, before celebrating with their families and faculty members amidst an atmosphere filled with joy and achievement, as the university graduates were ushered into the labor market and fields of contribution to begin a new chapter in their journey of excellence and empowerment.