أطلقت وزارة الداخلية، ممثلة بالمديرية العامة للجوازات، بالتعاون مع هيئة تطوير منطقة المدينة المنورة، ختماً خاصاً بحملة (أهلاً بأهل الدار)، ضمن فعاليات «شتاء المدينة».
وسيُتاح الختم للمسافرين القادمين إلى المملكة عبر مطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الدولي بالمدينة المنورة، ومطار الأمير عبدالمحسن بن عبدالعزيز الدولي بينبع، ومطار العلا الدولي، في الفترة من (10) نوفمبر 2025 حتى (31) مارس 2026.
The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Passports, in collaboration with the Development Authority of the Medina Region, has launched a special stamp for the campaign "Welcome to the Home of the Prophet," as part of the "Winter in Medina" events.
The stamp will be available to travelers arriving in the Kingdom through Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina, Prince Abdul Mohsen bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Yanbu, and Al-Ula International Airport, from November 10, 2025, to March 31, 2026.