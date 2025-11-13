أطلقت وزارة الداخلية، ممثلة بالمديرية العامة للجوازات، بالتعاون مع هيئة تطوير منطقة المدينة المنورة، ختماً خاصاً بحملة (أهلاً بأهل الدار)، ضمن فعاليات «شتاء المدينة».

وسيُتاح الختم للمسافرين القادمين إلى المملكة عبر مطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الدولي بالمدينة المنورة، ومطار الأمير عبدالمحسن بن عبدالعزيز الدولي بينبع، ومطار العلا الدولي، في الفترة من (10) نوفمبر 2025 حتى (31) مارس 2026.