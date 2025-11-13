The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Passports, in collaboration with the Development Authority of the Medina Region, has launched a special stamp for the campaign "Welcome to the Home of the Prophet," as part of the "Winter in Medina" events.

The stamp will be available to travelers arriving in the Kingdom through Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina, Prince Abdul Mohsen bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Yanbu, and Al-Ula International Airport, from November 10, 2025, to March 31, 2026.