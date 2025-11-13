The specialized medical and surgical team affiliated with the Saudi program for conjoined twins has successfully achieved a new medical milestone by separating the Jamaican conjoined twins (Azaria and Azura Elson) in a complex surgical operation conducted at King Abdullah Specialist Children's Hospital in King Abdulaziz Medical City, which is part of the Ministry of National Guard in Riyadh. The surgery was completed in just 5 hours due to the absence of intestinal connection, and the surgical team expedited the procedure due to Azura's critical heart condition.

The General Supervisor of the King Salman Relief and Humanitarian Aid Center and the head of the medical and surgical team for the Saudi program for conjoined twins, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, explained that the Jamaican conjoined twins, who are two years old, were joined at the lower chest, abdomen, and liver, with a suspicion of intestinal and heart membrane connection. He noted that one of the twins suffered from significant congenital defects and weakened heart muscle pumping. He indicated that the operation was carried out in six stages and involved a medical team consisting of 25 members, including consultants, specialists, nursing staff, and technical personnel in the fields of anesthesia, pediatric surgery, and plastic surgery.

He pointed out that this operation is the 67th within the Saudi program for conjoined twins, which has cared for 152 twins from 28 countries across five continents over the past 35 years, emphasizing the Kingdom's pioneering role in humanitarian work in general and medical work in particular.

He stated that the adoption of November 24 as World Conjoined Twins Day by the United Nations came as an initiative from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aimed at raising awareness about these humanitarian cases and celebrating achievements in the field of twin separation surgeries.

Dr. Al-Rabeeah expressed his gratitude and appreciation, on behalf of himself and the medical and surgical team, to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for the generous support that the Saudi program for conjoined twins receives, which has made the Kingdom a distinguished global center in this field. He also thanked the members of the medical and surgical team for their efforts that contributed to this new medical achievement recorded for this beloved nation.

For their part, the family of the Jamaican twins expressed their deep gratitude and thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Crown Prince, and the King Salman Relief Center for the advanced medical care provided to their daughters, appreciating the tremendous efforts made by the Saudi medical team to ensure the success of the operation and the safety of the two girls, praising the warm reception and generous hospitality throughout their stay in the Kingdom.