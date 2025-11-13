تمكن الفريق الطبي والجراحي المختص التابع للبرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة اليوم من تحقيق إنجاز طبي جديد بنجاح فصل التوأم الملتصق الجامايكي (أزاريا وأزورا إيلسون) في عملية جراحية معقدة أجريت في مستشفى الملك عبدالله التخصصي للأطفال بمدينة الملك عبدالعزيز الطبية التابعة لوزارة الحرس الوطني بمدينة الرياض، وتم اختصارها إلى 5 ساعات لعدم وجود اشتراك بالأمعاء، كما حرص الفريق الجراحي على تعجيل العملية نظراً إلى حالة القلب الصعبة للتوأم أزورا.

وأوضح المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية رئيس الفريق الطبي والجراحي للبرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة الدكتور عبدالله الربيعة أن التوأم الملتصق الجامايكي، البالغتين من العمر سنتين، كانتا تشتركان في منطقة أسفل الصدر والبطن والكبد، مع اشتباه باشتراك في الأمعاء وأغشية القلب، كما أن إحدى التوأم كانت تعاني من عيوب خلقية كبيرة، وضعف في ضخ عضلة القلب، مشيراً إلى أن العملية نفذت على (6) مراحل، وشارك فيها فريق طبي مكوّن من (25) فرداً من الاستشاريين والأخصائيين والكوادر التمريضية والفنية في تخصصات التخدير وجراحة الأطفال وجراحة التجميل.

وبيّن أن هذه العملية رقم (67) ضمن البرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة الذي استطاع خلال (35) عاماً أن يعتني بـ(152) توأماً من (28) دولة في (5) قارات حول العالم، مؤكداً دور المملكة الريادي في العمل الإنساني بشكل عام والطبي بشكل خاص.

وأفاد بأن اعتماد يوم 24 من نوفمبر يوماً عالمياً للتوائم الملتصقة من قبل الأمم المتحدة جاء بمبادرة من المملكة العربية السعودية؛ وذلك بهدف رفع مستوى الوعي حول هذه الحالات الإنسانية، والاحتفاء بالإنجازات في مجال عمليات فصل التوائم.

ورفع الدكتور الربيعة باسمه ونيابة عن الفريق الطبي والجراحي الشكر والعرفان إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده الأمين على الدعم السخي الذي يحظى به البرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة حتى أصبحت المملكة مركزاً عالمياً متميزاً في هذا المجال، كما تقدم بالشكر لأعضاء الفريق الطبي والجراحي على جهودهم التي كانت سبباً في هذا الإنجاز الطبي الجديد الذي يسجّل لهذا الوطن العزيز.

من جهتهم عبّر ذوو التوأم الجامايكي عن بالغ امتنانهم وشكرهم لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده، ولمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة لما قدّموه من رعاية طبية متقدمة لطفلتيهم، مثمنين الجهود الكبيرة التي بذلها الفريق الطبي السعودي لضمان نجاح العملية وسلامة الطفلتين، مشيدين بحفاوة الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة طيلة فترة إقامتهم في المملكة.