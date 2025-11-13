أدى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز ونائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله اليوم، صلاة الاستسقاء بجامع خادم الحرمين الشريفين في مدينة جيزان.

وأمّ المصلين، إمام وخطيب جامع خادم الحرمين بمدينة جيزان الشيخ حسن بن حمد الحكمي، الذي ألقى خطبة موصيًا فيها بتقوى الله تعالى، والإكثار من التوبة والاستغفار، والإحسان إلى الخلق، والرجوع إلى الله سبحانه وتعالى طلبًا للغيث والرحمة، مبينًا ما يجب على المسلمين من شكر النعم والبعد عن أسباب زوالها.
وشارك في أداء الصلاة عدد من المسؤولين بالمنطقة من مدنيين وعسكريين، وجموع من المواطنين والمقيمين، سائلين الله تعالى أن يغيث البلاد والعباد، وينشر رحمته، ويعم بخيره أرجاء الوطن.
كما أديت صلاة الاستسقاء في محافظات ومراكز المنطقة.