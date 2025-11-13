The Prince of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah, performed the prayer for rain today at the King Abdulaziz Al Saud Mosque in the city of Jizan.

The prayer was led by the Imam and preacher of the King Abdulaziz Al Saud Mosque in Jizan, Sheikh Hassan bin Hamad Al-Hakami, who delivered a sermon urging the congregation to fear Allah, to increase repentance and seeking forgiveness, to do good to creation, and to return to Allah seeking rain and mercy. He emphasized the obligation of Muslims to be grateful for blessings and to avoid the causes of their loss.

A number of officials from the region, both civilian and military, along with crowds of citizens and residents, participated in the prayer, asking Allah to provide rain for the country and its people, to spread His mercy, and to bless the nation with goodness.

The prayer for rain was also performed in the governorates and centers of the region.