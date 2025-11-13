13 نوفمبر 2025 - 21:20
ضبطت شرطة منطقة تبوك بالتنسيق مع الإدارة العامة للأمن المجتمعي ومكافحة الاتجار بالأشخاص وافدًا؛ لممارسته أفعالاً تنافي الآداب العامة، في أحد مراكز الاسترخاء والعناية بالجسم (المساج)، وجرى إيقافه واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقه، وإحالته إلى النيابة العامة، واستكمال تطبيق مخالفة لائحة الجزاءات البلدية على المركز من أمانة المنطقة.
The Tabuk region police, in coordination with the General Administration for Community Security and the Fight Against Human Trafficking, apprehended an expatriate for engaging in acts that violate public morals at one of the relaxation and body care centers (massage). He was detained, and legal procedures were taken against him, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution. The municipality's penalties regulations were also applied to the center by the region's municipality.