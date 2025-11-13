«عكاظ» (تبوك)

ضبطت شرطة منطقة تبوك بالتنسيق مع الإدارة العامة للأمن المجتمعي ومكافحة الاتجار بالأشخاص وافدًا؛ لممارسته أفعالاً تنافي الآداب العامة، في أحد مراكز الاسترخاء والعناية بالجسم (المساج)، وجرى إيقافه واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقه، وإحالته إلى النيابة العامة، واستكمال تطبيق مخالفة لائحة الجزاءات البلدية على المركز من أمانة المنطقة.