ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي (3) مقيمين مخالفين لنظام البيئة، من الجنسيات المصرية والسورية والباكستانية، لاستغلالهم الرواسب في محمية الملك سلمان الملكية، وطبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم.

وأوضحت القوات ضبطها (3) معدات تستخدم في نهل الرمال وتجريف التربة، حاثة على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداء على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الأرقام (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة، دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.