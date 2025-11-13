The special forces of environmental security apprehended (3) residents violating the environmental system, of Egyptian, Syrian, and Pakistani nationalities, for exploiting the sediments in the King Salman Royal Reserve, and legal procedures were applied against them.

The forces reported seizing (3) pieces of equipment used for sand dredging and soil scraping, urging the public to report any cases representing an assault on the environment or wildlife at the numbers (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.