The Royal Commission for AlUla Governorate announced the launch of a comprehensive research project to analyze and document more than 25,000 inscriptions found in several sites in AlUla, dating back to the Iron Age, as part of its efforts to protect cultural heritage and support specialized scientific studies in the history of writing in northwestern Arabia.

The project aims to build a comprehensive digital database of the discovered inscriptions in AlUla by linguistically analyzing and digitally documenting them using 3D scanning techniques, and linking them to their historical and cultural context, which contributes to enhancing knowledge about the evolution of languages, writing methods, and the interaction of ancient communities with the oasis over thousands of years.

The diversity of the discovered languages and scripts, numbering up to ten, highlights the historical significance of AlUla as a crossroads of civilizations and a hub for cultural communication in the region. Jabal Ikmah is one of the most prominent sites of inscriptions, containing Dadanitic texts and ancient North Arabian languages. It was listed in 2023 in the "Memory of the World" register by UNESCO, due to its wealth of inscriptions, earning it the title of the "largest open library," affirming the strength of the partnership between the Royal Commission and UNESCO in the fields of heritage protection and research capacity development.

Jabal Al-Aqra also hosts a collection of early Islamic Arabic inscriptions linked to historical pilgrimage routes, while the paths between Dadan and Al-Hijr witness the presence of early Arabic inscriptions dating back to trade and pilgrimage periods, alongside what the valleys, such as Wadi Abu Awd, contain of Lihyanite and rock inscriptions that depict scenes of life and tribal symbols, reflecting human interaction with the natural environment throughout the ages.

One of the most notable inscriptions is the "Zuhair Inscription," which dates back to the 24th year of Hijra, representing a testament to the early spread of Arabic writing and its role in documenting the civilizational transformations that AlUla witnessed in the early Islamic period.

The project also includes training programs for archaeology students and those interested in documentary heritage, alongside awareness initiatives aimed at raising community awareness of the importance of this historical legacy, with the results of the project to be published in specialized scientific publications that support research and education in the fields of language, history, and archaeology.

The Royal Commission for AlUla Governorate reaffirms through this project its ongoing commitment to protecting cultural heritage, providing reliable academic knowledge, and enhancing AlUla's status as a global center for the study of the civilizations and languages that flourished in the region over more than three thousand years.