أعلنت الهيئة الملكية لمحافظة العُلا إطلاق مشروع بحثي متكامل لتحليل وتوثيق أكثر من 25 ألف نقش عُثر عليها في عددٍ من مواقع العُلا، تمتد من العصر الحديدي، وذلك ضمن جهودها لحماية التراث الثقافي ودعم الدراسات العلمية المتخصصة في تاريخ الكتابة في شمال غرب الجزيرة العربية.
ويهدف المشروع إلى بناء قاعدة بيانات رقمية شاملة للنقوش المكتشفة في العُلا، من خلال تحليلها لغويًا وتوثيقها رقميًا باستخدام تقنيات المسح ثلاثي الأبعاد، وربطها بسياقها التاريخي والثقافي، بما يسهم في تعزيز المعرفة بتطور اللغات وأساليب الكتابة وتفاعل المجتمعات القديمة مع الواحة عبر آلاف السنين.
ويُبرز تنوّع اللغات والخطوط المكتشفة، التي يصل عددها إلى عشرة، مكانة العُلا التاريخية بوصفها ملتقى للحضارات ومرتكزًا للتواصل الثقافي في المنطقة، ويُعد جبل عكمة من أبرز مواقع النقوش بما يحتويه من نصوص دادانية ولغات شمال الجزيرة العربية القديمة، حيث جرى إدراجه عام 2023 في سجل «ذاكرة العالم» لدى منظمة «اليونسكو»، نظير ما يكتنزه من نقوش جعلته يُعرف بـ«أكبر مكتبة مفتوحة»، في تأكيد على متانة الشراكة بين الهيئة الملكية واليونسكو في مجالات حماية التراث وتنمية القدرات البحثية.
كما يحتضن جبل الأقرع مجموعة من النقوش العربية الإسلامية المبكرة المرتبطة بمسارات الحج التاريخية، فيما تشهد المسارات الواقعة بين دادان والحِجر على وجود نقوش عربية أُولى تعود إلى فترات التجارة والحج، إلى جانب ما تحويه الأودية مثل وادي أبو عود من نقوش لحيانية وصخرية تجسّد مشاهد الحياة والرموز القبلية، وتعكس التفاعل الإنساني مع البيئة الطبيعية عبر العصور.
ومن أبرز هذه النقوش «نقش زهير» الذي يعود إلى السنة الرابعة والعشرين للهجرة، ويمثّل شاهدًا على بدايات انتشار الكتابة العربية ودورها في توثيق التحولات الحضارية التي شهدتها العُلا في صدر الإسلام.
ويتضمّن المشروع برامج تدريبية لطلبة الآثار والمهتمين بالتراث الوثائقي، إلى جانب مبادرات توعوية تهدف إلى رفع الوعي المجتمعي بأهمية هذا الإرث التاريخي، على أن تُنشر نتائج المشروع ضمن إصدارات علمية متخصصة تدعم البحث والتعليم في مجالات اللغة والتاريخ والآثار.
وتؤكد الهيئة الملكية لمحافظة العُلا من خلال هذا المشروع التزامها المستمر بحماية التراث الثقافي، وتوفير المعرفة الأكاديمية الموثوقة، وتعزيز مكانة العُلا كمركز عالمي لدراسة الحضارات واللغات التي ازدهرت في المنطقة على مدى أكثر من ثلاثة آلاف عام.