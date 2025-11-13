The General Directorate of Civil Defense has called for caution and the necessity to stay in safe places, avoid areas where floods and valleys gather, refrain from swimming in them, and adhere to the instructions announced through various media outlets and social media platforms, due to thunderstorms expected in most regions of the Kingdom from tomorrow, Friday, until next Monday.

It clarified that the Makkah region will be affected by moderate to heavy rains that will lead to flooding, hail, and downbursts causing dust and sandstorms, including the holy capital, Jeddah, Rabigh, Khulais, Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al-Ardiyat, Al-Kamil, Al-Jumum, Bahra, Al-Lith, and Al-Qunfudhah. Light to moderate rains are expected in Turbah, Al-Muwaiah, and Al-Khurmah. The Riyadh region will experience light to moderate rains and downbursts causing dust and sandstorms, affecting Afeef, Al-Zulfi, Al-Majma'ah, Thadiq, and Shuqra.

The directorate indicated that the regions of Madinah, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, Ha'il, Al-Qassim, the Eastern Province, Al-Baha, Asir, and Jazan will be affected by moderate to heavy rains, with light to moderate rains expected in the Tabuk region.