أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعقار بدء أعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار لـ (142,795) قطعة عقارية في (104) أحياء بمدينة حائل، ابتداءً من 23 نوفمبر 2025، الموافق 2 جمادى الآخر 1447هـ، وحتى نهاية يوم 26 فبراير 2026، الموافق 9 رمضان 1447هـ.
وأوضحت الهيئة أنّ الأحياء المستفيدة من السجل العقاري في هذه المرحلة تشمل الأحياء التالية: (حي الخليج، حي المجد، حي العزيزية، حي الأندلس، حي المدائن، حي مغيضة، حي البحيرة، حي الودي، حي صبابة، حي قفار، حي البوادي، حي صناعية التقدم، حي درة الودي، حي الشروق، حي النصية، حي السويفلة، حي سفانة، حي مريفق، حي غرناطة، حي النخيل، حي الأنوار، حي المروج، حي شراف، حي قرطبة، حي إشبيليا، حي الوسيطا، حي الزبارة، حي قصر العشروات، حي لبدة، حي السلام، حي الغدير، حي عانقة، حي حدري البلاد، حي مشار، حي سماح، حي البزيعي، حي الياسمين، حي الفروسية، حي الروابي، حي اليمامة، حي الفجر، حي أعيرف، حي العليا، حي الوفاء، حي الكوثر، حي المزعبر، حي لؤلؤة قفار، حي نقبين، حي صناعية النهضة، حي الجبل، حي درة مشار، حي النقرة، حي الازدهار، حي التعاون، حي الربوة، حي السمراء، حي أركان، حي التلال، حي الخزامى، حي الوادي، حي عقدة، حي الجامعة، حي الرعيلة، حي لؤلؤة الخزامى، حي صلاح الدين، حي المملكة، حي أجا، حي الأثير، حي الرصف، حي المنار، حي الريان، حي ضاحية الملك فهد، حي بدائع مريفق، حي حطين، حي اللقيطة، حي الجثامية، حي الزهور، حي الخماشية، حي النعام، حي النفل، حي الرمال، حي البازمين، حي المطار، حي غياض، حي القيروان، حي الزهرة، حي الشفاء، حي الفيحاء، حي صديان، حي جوهرة الوسيطا، حي المرسلات، حي السحاب، حي مطار حائل، حي المصيف، حي الجامعيين، حي برزان، حي المغواه، حي الورود، حي المدينة الصناعية، حي النرجس، حي الملك عبدالله، حي القادسية، حي الرحاب)، مُبينةً بأنَّ اختيار الأحياء تم وفق معايير محددة، وسيتم الإعلان تباعًا عن بقية المناطق والمحافظات والأحياء التي ستخضع لأعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار في مختلف مناطق المملكة خلال الفترات القادمة.
وأشارت «هيئة العقار» إلى أنَّ التسجيل الأول للعقارات في هذه المناطق والأحياء سيكون مُتاحًا عن طريق منصة السجل العقاري الإلكترونية: https://rer.sa أو عن طريق مراكز الخدمة، مشيرةً أنّ التسجيل العيني يشترط وجود صك ملكية مستوفِ للمتطلبات النظامية لإتمام عملية التسجيل، ودعت الهيئة ملاَّك العقارات في المناطق والأحياء الخاضعة للتسجيل العيني إلى التحقق من صك ملكية العقار وتوفر الاشتراطات اللازمة استعدادًا لبدء التسجيل، مضيفةً أنّ عدم تسجيل العقارات خلال المدة المحددة في قرار الإعلان يعرض ملاكها للغرامات المالية الواردة في نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار والتي تحددها لجنة مختصة بالنظر في المخالفات، ويمكن الاستفسار عن خطوات التسجيل من خلال المنصات الرسمية للهيئة أو عن طريق الاتصال على مركز خدمة العملاء 199002.
وابتداءً من الموعد الـمُحدد لبدء التسجيل سيصدر «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية يتم تسجيلها، وسيتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية بيانات العقار وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات مرتبطة بالمعلومات الجيومكانية الدقيقة بما يُسهم في تعزيز البنية التحتية واستدامة القطاع العقاري، حيث يهدف نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار إلى رفع الموثوقية العقارية وتعزيز الشفافية في القطاع العقاري.
The General Authority for Real Estate announced the commencement of the property registration process for (142,795) real estate plots in (104) neighborhoods in the city of Hail, starting from November 23, 2025, corresponding to 2 Jumada Al-Thani 1447 AH, until the end of February 26, 2026, corresponding to 9 Ramadan 1447 AH.
The Authority clarified that the neighborhoods benefiting from the real estate registry in this phase include the following neighborhoods: (Al-Khalij Neighborhood, Al-Majd Neighborhood, Al-Aziziyah Neighborhood, Al-Andalus Neighborhood, Al-Mada'in Neighborhood, Al-Mughayda Neighborhood, Al-Buhayra Neighborhood, Al-Wadi Neighborhood, Al-Sabbah Neighborhood, Al-Qafar Neighborhood, Al-Bawadi Neighborhood, Al-Sanaiya Al-Taqaddum Neighborhood, Al-Durra Al-Wadi Neighborhood, Al-Shorouq Neighborhood, Al-Nasiyah Neighborhood, Al-Suwaifla Neighborhood, Al-Safana Neighborhood, Al-Murayfiq Neighborhood, Al-Gharanatah Neighborhood, Al-Nakheel Neighborhood, Al-Anwar Neighborhood, Al-Murouj Neighborhood, Al-Sharaf Neighborhood, Al-Qurtubah Neighborhood, Al-Ishbiliyah Neighborhood, Al-Wasita Neighborhood, Al-Zubarah Neighborhood, Al-Qasr Al-Ishroot Neighborhood, Al-Lubdah Neighborhood, Al-Salam Neighborhood, Al-Ghadeer Neighborhood, Al-Anqah Neighborhood, Al-Hadri Al-Balad Neighborhood, Al-Mushar Neighborhood, Al-Samah Neighborhood, Al-Bazai Neighborhood, Al-Yasmeen Neighborhood, Al-Furusiyah Neighborhood, Al-Rawabi Neighborhood, Al-Yamamah Neighborhood, Al-Fajr Neighborhood, Al-A'irf Neighborhood, Al-Olaya Neighborhood, Al-Wafa Neighborhood, Al-Kawthar Neighborhood, Al-Muza'bar Neighborhood, Al-Lu'lu'ah Al-Qafar Neighborhood, Al-Naqbeen Neighborhood, Al-Sanaiya Al-Nahda Neighborhood, Al-Jabal Neighborhood, Al-Durra Al-Mushar Neighborhood, Al-Naqrah Neighborhood, Al-Izdihar Neighborhood, Al-Ta'awun Neighborhood, Al-Rabwa Neighborhood, Al-Samra Neighborhood, Al-Arkan Neighborhood, Al-Tallal Neighborhood, Al-Khuzama Neighborhood, Al-Wadi Neighborhood, Al-Aqda Neighborhood, Al-Jami'ah Neighborhood, Al-Ra'ila Neighborhood, Al-Lu'lu'ah Al-Khuzama Neighborhood, Al-Salah Al-Din Neighborhood, Al-Mamlakah Neighborhood, Al-Ja'a Neighborhood, Al-Athir Neighborhood, Al-Rasaf Neighborhood, Al-Manar Neighborhood, Al-Rayan Neighborhood, Al-Dhahiyat King Fahd Neighborhood, Al-Bada'i' Al-Murayfiq Neighborhood, Al-Hattin Neighborhood, Al-Luqayta Neighborhood, Al-Juthamiya Neighborhood, Al-Zuhur Neighborhood, Al-Khamashiya Neighborhood, Al-Nu'am Neighborhood, Al-Nafl Neighborhood, Al-Rimal Neighborhood, Al-Bazmeen Neighborhood, Al-Matar Neighborhood, Al-Ghayad Neighborhood, Al-Qayrawan Neighborhood, Al-Zahra Neighborhood, Al-Shifa Neighborhood, Al-Fayha Neighborhood, Al-Sudyan Neighborhood, Al-Jawhara Al-Wasita Neighborhood, Al-Mursalat Neighborhood, Al-Sahab Neighborhood, Hail Airport Neighborhood, Al-Musayf Neighborhood, Al-Jami'een Neighborhood, Al-Barzan Neighborhood, Al-Maghwah Neighborhood, Al-Wurood Neighborhood, Al-Madina Al-San'iya Neighborhood, Al-Narjis Neighborhood, King Abdullah Neighborhood, Al-Qadisiyah Neighborhood, Al-Rihab Neighborhood), indicating that the selection of neighborhoods was made based on specific criteria, and the announcement will follow regarding the remaining areas, governorates, and neighborhoods that will be subject to the property registration process in various regions of the Kingdom in the coming periods.
The "Real Estate Authority" pointed out that the initial registration of properties in these areas and neighborhoods will be available through the electronic real estate registry platform: https://rer.sa or through service centers, noting that property registration requires the existence of a title deed that meets the legal requirements to complete the registration process. The Authority urged property owners in the areas and neighborhoods subject to property registration to verify the title deed of the property and the necessary conditions in preparation for the start of registration, adding that failure to register properties within the specified period in the announcement decision exposes their owners to financial penalties stipulated in the property registration system, which are determined by a specialized committee that reviews violations. Inquiries about the registration steps can be made through the Authority's official platforms or by calling the customer service center at 199002.
Starting from the specified date for the commencement of registration, a "Property Number" and a title deed for ownership will be issued for each real estate unit registered, and the title deed will include the property data, descriptions, status, and any associated rights and obligations linked to accurate geospatial information, contributing to enhancing infrastructure and sustaining the real estate sector, as the property registration system aims to increase real estate reliability and enhance transparency in the real estate sector.