أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعقار بدء أعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار لـ (142,795) قطعة عقارية في (104) أحياء بمدينة حائل، ابتداءً من 23 نوفمبر 2025، الموافق 2 جمادى الآخر 1447هـ، وحتى نهاية يوم 26 فبراير 2026، الموافق 9 رمضان 1447هـ.

وأوضحت الهيئة أنّ الأحياء المستفيدة من السجل العقاري في هذه المرحلة تشمل الأحياء التالية: (حي الخليج، حي المجد، حي العزيزية، حي الأندلس، حي المدائن، حي مغيضة، حي البحيرة، حي الودي، حي صبابة، حي قفار، حي البوادي، حي صناعية التقدم، حي درة الودي، حي الشروق، حي النصية، حي السويفلة، حي سفانة، حي مريفق، حي غرناطة، حي النخيل، حي الأنوار، حي المروج، حي شراف، حي قرطبة، حي إشبيليا، حي الوسيطا، حي الزبارة، حي قصر العشروات، حي لبدة، حي السلام، حي الغدير، حي عانقة، حي حدري البلاد، حي مشار، حي سماح، حي البزيعي، حي الياسمين، حي الفروسية، حي الروابي، حي اليمامة، حي الفجر، حي أعيرف، حي العليا، حي الوفاء، حي الكوثر، حي المزعبر، حي لؤلؤة قفار، حي نقبين، حي صناعية النهضة، حي الجبل، حي درة مشار، حي النقرة، حي الازدهار، حي التعاون، حي الربوة، حي السمراء، حي أركان، حي التلال، حي الخزامى، حي الوادي، حي عقدة، حي الجامعة، حي الرعيلة، حي لؤلؤة الخزامى، حي صلاح الدين، حي المملكة، حي أجا، حي الأثير، حي الرصف، حي المنار، حي الريان، حي ضاحية الملك فهد، حي بدائع مريفق، حي حطين، حي اللقيطة، حي الجثامية، حي الزهور، حي الخماشية، حي النعام، حي النفل، حي الرمال، حي البازمين، حي المطار، حي غياض، حي القيروان، حي الزهرة، حي الشفاء، حي الفيحاء، حي صديان، حي جوهرة الوسيطا، حي المرسلات، حي السحاب، حي مطار حائل، حي المصيف، حي الجامعيين، حي برزان، حي المغواه، حي الورود، حي المدينة الصناعية، حي النرجس، حي الملك عبدالله، حي القادسية، حي الرحاب)، مُبينةً بأنَّ اختيار الأحياء تم وفق معايير محددة، وسيتم الإعلان تباعًا عن بقية المناطق والمحافظات والأحياء التي ستخضع لأعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار في مختلف مناطق المملكة خلال الفترات القادمة.

وأشارت «هيئة العقار» إلى أنَّ التسجيل الأول للعقارات في هذه المناطق والأحياء سيكون مُتاحًا عن طريق منصة السجل العقاري الإلكترونية: https://rer.sa أو عن طريق مراكز الخدمة، مشيرةً أنّ التسجيل العيني يشترط وجود صك ملكية مستوفِ للمتطلبات النظامية لإتمام عملية التسجيل، ودعت الهيئة ملاَّك العقارات في المناطق والأحياء الخاضعة للتسجيل العيني إلى التحقق من صك ملكية العقار وتوفر الاشتراطات اللازمة استعدادًا لبدء التسجيل، مضيفةً أنّ عدم تسجيل العقارات خلال المدة المحددة في قرار الإعلان يعرض ملاكها للغرامات المالية الواردة في نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار والتي تحددها لجنة مختصة بالنظر في المخالفات، ويمكن الاستفسار عن خطوات التسجيل من خلال المنصات الرسمية للهيئة أو عن طريق الاتصال على مركز خدمة العملاء 199002.

وابتداءً من الموعد الـمُحدد لبدء التسجيل سيصدر «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية يتم تسجيلها، وسيتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية بيانات العقار وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات مرتبطة بالمعلومات الجيومكانية الدقيقة بما يُسهم في تعزيز البنية التحتية واستدامة القطاع العقاري، حيث يهدف نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار إلى رفع الموثوقية العقارية وتعزيز الشفافية في القطاع العقاري.