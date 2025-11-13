The General Authority for Real Estate announced the commencement of the property registration process for (142,795) real estate plots in (104) neighborhoods in the city of Hail, starting from November 23, 2025, corresponding to 2 Jumada Al-Thani 1447 AH, until the end of February 26, 2026, corresponding to 9 Ramadan 1447 AH.

The Authority clarified that the neighborhoods benefiting from the real estate registry in this phase include the following neighborhoods: (Al-Khalij Neighborhood, Al-Majd Neighborhood, Al-Aziziyah Neighborhood, Al-Andalus Neighborhood, Al-Mada'in Neighborhood, Al-Mughayda Neighborhood, Al-Buhayra Neighborhood, Al-Wadi Neighborhood, Al-Sabbah Neighborhood, Al-Qafar Neighborhood, Al-Bawadi Neighborhood, Al-Sanaiya Al-Taqaddum Neighborhood, Al-Durra Al-Wadi Neighborhood, Al-Shorouq Neighborhood, Al-Nasiyah Neighborhood, Al-Suwaifla Neighborhood, Al-Safana Neighborhood, Al-Murayfiq Neighborhood, Al-Gharanatah Neighborhood, Al-Nakheel Neighborhood, Al-Anwar Neighborhood, Al-Murouj Neighborhood, Al-Sharaf Neighborhood, Al-Qurtubah Neighborhood, Al-Ishbiliyah Neighborhood, Al-Wasita Neighborhood, Al-Zubarah Neighborhood, Al-Qasr Al-Ishroot Neighborhood, Al-Lubdah Neighborhood, Al-Salam Neighborhood, Al-Ghadeer Neighborhood, Al-Anqah Neighborhood, Al-Hadri Al-Balad Neighborhood, Al-Mushar Neighborhood, Al-Samah Neighborhood, Al-Bazai Neighborhood, Al-Yasmeen Neighborhood, Al-Furusiyah Neighborhood, Al-Rawabi Neighborhood, Al-Yamamah Neighborhood, Al-Fajr Neighborhood, Al-A'irf Neighborhood, Al-Olaya Neighborhood, Al-Wafa Neighborhood, Al-Kawthar Neighborhood, Al-Muza'bar Neighborhood, Al-Lu'lu'ah Al-Qafar Neighborhood, Al-Naqbeen Neighborhood, Al-Sanaiya Al-Nahda Neighborhood, Al-Jabal Neighborhood, Al-Durra Al-Mushar Neighborhood, Al-Naqrah Neighborhood, Al-Izdihar Neighborhood, Al-Ta'awun Neighborhood, Al-Rabwa Neighborhood, Al-Samra Neighborhood, Al-Arkan Neighborhood, Al-Tallal Neighborhood, Al-Khuzama Neighborhood, Al-Wadi Neighborhood, Al-Aqda Neighborhood, Al-Jami'ah Neighborhood, Al-Ra'ila Neighborhood, Al-Lu'lu'ah Al-Khuzama Neighborhood, Al-Salah Al-Din Neighborhood, Al-Mamlakah Neighborhood, Al-Ja'a Neighborhood, Al-Athir Neighborhood, Al-Rasaf Neighborhood, Al-Manar Neighborhood, Al-Rayan Neighborhood, Al-Dhahiyat King Fahd Neighborhood, Al-Bada'i' Al-Murayfiq Neighborhood, Al-Hattin Neighborhood, Al-Luqayta Neighborhood, Al-Juthamiya Neighborhood, Al-Zuhur Neighborhood, Al-Khamashiya Neighborhood, Al-Nu'am Neighborhood, Al-Nafl Neighborhood, Al-Rimal Neighborhood, Al-Bazmeen Neighborhood, Al-Matar Neighborhood, Al-Ghayad Neighborhood, Al-Qayrawan Neighborhood, Al-Zahra Neighborhood, Al-Shifa Neighborhood, Al-Fayha Neighborhood, Al-Sudyan Neighborhood, Al-Jawhara Al-Wasita Neighborhood, Al-Mursalat Neighborhood, Al-Sahab Neighborhood, Hail Airport Neighborhood, Al-Musayf Neighborhood, Al-Jami'een Neighborhood, Al-Barzan Neighborhood, Al-Maghwah Neighborhood, Al-Wurood Neighborhood, Al-Madina Al-San'iya Neighborhood, Al-Narjis Neighborhood, King Abdullah Neighborhood, Al-Qadisiyah Neighborhood, Al-Rihab Neighborhood), indicating that the selection of neighborhoods was made based on specific criteria, and the announcement will follow regarding the remaining areas, governorates, and neighborhoods that will be subject to the property registration process in various regions of the Kingdom in the coming periods.

The "Real Estate Authority" pointed out that the initial registration of properties in these areas and neighborhoods will be available through the electronic real estate registry platform: https://rer.sa or through service centers, noting that property registration requires the existence of a title deed that meets the legal requirements to complete the registration process. The Authority urged property owners in the areas and neighborhoods subject to property registration to verify the title deed of the property and the necessary conditions in preparation for the start of registration, adding that failure to register properties within the specified period in the announcement decision exposes their owners to financial penalties stipulated in the property registration system, which are determined by a specialized committee that reviews violations. Inquiries about the registration steps can be made through the Authority's official platforms or by calling the customer service center at 199002.

Starting from the specified date for the commencement of registration, a "Property Number" and a title deed for ownership will be issued for each real estate unit registered, and the title deed will include the property data, descriptions, status, and any associated rights and obligations linked to accurate geospatial information, contributing to enhancing infrastructure and sustaining the real estate sector, as the property registration system aims to increase real estate reliability and enhance transparency in the real estate sector.