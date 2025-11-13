The poet Nasser bin Jareed passed away after a long journey with illness, leaving quietly, much like his way of life, leaving behind a legacy that cannot be measured by the number of poems, but by the depth of their impact on the soul of Saudi song. He was one of the few who understood that lyrical poetry is not about crafting rhythm, but about creating spirit and meaning.

In a time when the song was searching for its identity, Nasser bin Jareed came bearing the awareness of words and the responsibility of art. He did not write to entertain, but to express. He wrote as he breathed, seeing in the word a message, not a means. Among his works immortalized by history, "Sikat Al-Tayihin" stood out, composed by musician Tariq Abdulhakim and sung by Mohammed Abdu with a voice emerging from the depths of the soul, making the song a turning point in the journey of Saudi art, and a new threshold of awareness for lyrical expression.

In that song, Nasser wrote about being lost not as a form of wandering, but as a quest for certainty in love, about a person contemplating their heart to find their way to it. His words resembled him; transparent, sober, without noise, yet leaving an indelible mark. "Sikat Al-Tayihin" was not just a title for a song; it was the features of a poet who believed that crossing through life can only happen through the wonder of words and their sincerity.

A Close Relationship with Mohammed Abdu

Bin Jareed had a close human and artistic relationship with Mohammed Abdu, transcending the boundaries of text to a deep mutual understanding of art. They would converse about language, melody, and stance, each seeing in the other a reflection of their taste. Mohammed Abdu found in Nasser's texts a rare authenticity, often saying in gatherings that "Nasser's word sings for itself even before it is composed."

With Talal Maddah, he shared a feeling about music as a message more than as an art form, meeting in their love for beauty and the sincerity of experience.

In addition to his poetic career, Nasser bin Jareed was also known for his media and cultural presence, working in journalism, editing cultural pages in Al-Yamamah magazine, and being one of the first to defend popular poetry as a cultural component no less authentic than classical Arabic.

He saw in the local word a window that expresses the human being and their history, contributing to the development of literary taste through his articles that combined experience with high artistic sensibility.

Nasser bin Jareed wrote for the homeland as he wrote for emotion, maintaining a rare balance between national sentiment and human feeling. In his national poems, you do not hear the noise of enthusiasm, but rather the depth of belonging. In his emotional texts, you do not see the impulsiveness of the lover as much as you see the wisdom of the heart when it speaks. He believed that if the word was not sincere, it would not be immortalized, no matter how great the composers were.

He was not often seen nor quick to publish, but he was present in the memory of art and literature through the authenticity of his experience and the purity of his language. He combined poetry and thought, melody and meaning, making his poetry a testament to an elegant era in taste and profound in feeling.

May God have mercy on Nasser bin Jareed, the poet of "Sikat Al-Tayihin," and the voice of pure words that continued to sing for the land and humanity until the last heartbeat.