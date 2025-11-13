تُوفي الشاعر ناصر بن جريد بعد رحلة طويلة مع المرض، رحل بهدوء يشبه طريقته في الحياة، تاركاً خلفه سيرة لا تُقاس بعدد القصائد، بل بعمق أثرها في وجدان الأغنية السعودية. كان من القلائل الذين أدركوا أن الشعر الغنائي ليس صناعة إيقاع، بل صناعة روح ومعنى.

في زمنٍ كانت الأغنية تبحث عن هويتها، جاء ناصر بن جريد حاملاً وعي الكلمة ومسؤولية الفن. لم يكتب ليُطرب، بل ليُعبر. كتب كما يتنفس، ورأى في الكلمة رسالة، لا وسيلة. من بين أعماله التي خلّدها التاريخ، برزت «سكة التايهين»، التي لحنها الموسيقار طارق عبدالحكيم وغناها محمد عبده بصوته الطالع من أعماق الوجدان، فكانت الأغنية نقطة تحولٍ في مسيرة الفن السعودي، وعتبة وعي جديدة للكلمة الغنائية.

في تلك الأغنية، كتب ناصر عن التيه لا بوصفه ضياعاً، بل بحث عن يقينٍ في الحب، عن إنسانٍ يتأمل قلبه ليجد طريقه إليه. كانت كلماته تُشبهه؛ شفافة، رصينة، بلا صخب، لكنها تترك أثراً لا يُمحى. «سكة التايهين» لم تكن مجرد عنوانٍ لأغنية، كانت ملامح شاعرٍ آمن أن العبور في الحياة لا يتم إلا عبر دهشة الكلمة وصدقها.

علاقة وثيقة مع محمد عبده

ارتبط بن جريد بعلاقةٍ إنسانيةٍ وفنيةٍ وثيقة مع محمد عبده، تجاوزت حدود النص إلى عمق الفهم المشترك للفن. كانا يتحاوران حول اللغة واللحن والموقف، فكل منهما يرى في الآخر صدى لذائقته. كان محمد عبده يجد في نصوص ناصر صدقاً نادراً، ويقول عنه في مجالسه إن «كلمة ناصر تُغني نفسها حتى قبل أن تُلحن».

ومع طلال مداح جمعه الإحساس بالموسيقى كرسالةٍ أكثر من كونها فنّاً، فكانا يلتقيان على محبة الجمال وصدق التجربة.

إلى جانب مسيرته الشعرية، عُرف ناصر بن جريد أيضاً بحضوره الإعلامي والثقافي، إذ عمل في مجال الصحافة، وحرر صفحاتٍ ثقافية في مجلة اليمامة، وكان من أوائل من دافعوا عن الشعر الشعبي بوصفه مكوّناً ثقافياً لا يقل أصالة عن الفصحى.

رأى في الكلمة المحلية نافذة تعبر عن الإنسان وتاريخه، وساهم في تطوير الذائقة الأدبية عبر مقالاته التي جمعت بين التجربة والحس الفني العالي.

كتب ناصر بن جريد للوطن كما كتب للعاطفة، وأمسك بتوازنٍ نادر بين الحسّ الوطني والوجدان الإنساني. في قصائده الوطنية لا تسمع ضجيج الحماسة، بل عمق الانتماء. وفي نصوصه العاطفية لا ترى اندفاع العاشق بقدر ما ترى حكمة القلب حين يتكلم. كان يؤمن أن الكلمة إن لم تكن مخلصة، فلن تُخلّد مهما لحنها الكبار.

لم يكن كثير الظهور ولا سريع النشر، لكنه كان حاضراً في ذاكرة الفن والأدب بصدق تجربته ونقاء لغته. جمع بين الشعر والفكر، بين النغمة والمعنى، فغدت قصيدته شاهداً على زمنٍ أنيقٍ في ذائقته، عميقٍ في إحساسه.

رحم الله ناصر بن جريد، شاعر «سكة التايهين»، وصوت الكلمة النقية التي ظلت تغني للأرض والإنسان حتى آخر نبضة.