The Deputy Emir of the Asir Region, Prince Khalid bin Sattam bin Saud, received the Director General of the General Administration for Technical and Vocational Training in the region, Dr. Ahmed Al-Murri, accompanied by several leaders of training institutions, in his office at the emirate. The Deputy Emir of Asir received a report on the achievements of the administration for the training year 1446 AH, along with a report that includes a comprehensive description of 26 qualitative initiatives. These initiatives stem from the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and focus on enhancing the concept of social responsibility and promoting the culture of technical and vocational training among all segments of society. Some initiatives also target employees of government sectors in the region.

Prince Khalid bin Sattam praised the efforts made by the General Administration for Technical and Vocational Training in the region and the training institutions affiliated with it, emphasizing the importance of sustaining the qualitative initiatives that contribute to building competencies and empowering the community.