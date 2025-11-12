استقبل نائب أمير منطقة عسير الأمير خالد بن سطام بن سعود، مدير عام الإدارة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني بالمنطقة الدكتور أحمد آل مريع، يرافقه عدد من قيادات المنشآت التدريبية، في مكتبه بالإمارة، وتسلّم نائب أمير عسير، تقريراً لإنجازات الإدارة للعام التدريبي 1446هـ، وتقريراً يتضمن وصفاً شاملاً لـ26 مبادرة نوعية تنبثق هذه المبادرات من رؤية المملكة 2030، وتركز على تعزيز مفهوم المسؤولية المجتمعية، ونشر ثقافة التدريب التقني والمهني لدى جميع شرائح المجتمع، كما تستهدف بعض المبادرات، منسوبي ومنسوبات القطاعات الحكومية بالمنطقة.

وثمن الأمير خالد بن سطام، الجهود المبذولة من الإدارة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني بالمنطقة، والمنشآت التدريبية التابعة لها، مشدّداً على أهمية استدامة المبادرات النوعية التي تُسهم في بناء الكفاءات وتمكين المجتمع.