التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم، وزير خارجية الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ماركو روبيو، على هامش مشاركته في الاجتماع الوزاري لمجموعة السبع (G7)، المنعقد بمنطقة نياغرا في كندا.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وسبل تطويرها بما يخدم مصالحهما المشتركة، إضافة إلى بحث أبرز المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية، والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.

حضر اللقاء سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى كندا آمال يحيى المعلمي، والمدير العام لمكتب الوزير وليد بن عبدالحميد السماعيل.