Today, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the G7 ministerial meeting held in the Niagara region of Canada.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them to serve their common interests, in addition to discussing the most significant regional and international developments and the efforts being made regarding them.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Canada, Amal Yahya Al-Muallimi, and the Director General of the Minister's Office, Walid bin Abdulhamid Al-Sama'il.