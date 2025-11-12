Today, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with the Foreign Minister of the Federal Republic of Germany, Johan Wadephol, on the sidelines of His Highness's participation in the G7 ministerial meeting held in the Niagara area of Canada.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and exchanged views on the latest developments in the regional and international arenas.

Attending the meeting were the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Canada, Amal Yahya Al-Muallimi, and the Director General of the Minister's Office, Walid bin Abdulhamid Al-Samaail.