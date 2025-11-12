التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم، وزير خارجية جمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية يوهان فاديفول، وذلك على هامش مشاركة سموه في الاجتماع الوزاري لمجموعة السبع (G7) المنعقد بمنطقة نياغرا في كندا.
وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض علاقات التعاون الثنائية بين البلدين، وتبادل الآراء حيال أبرز المستجدات على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية.
حضر اللقاء سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى كندا آمال يحيى المعلمي، ومدير عام مكتب سمو الوزير وليد بن عبدالحميد السماعيل.
Today, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with the Foreign Minister of the Federal Republic of Germany, Johan Wadephol, on the sidelines of His Highness's participation in the G7 ministerial meeting held in the Niagara area of Canada.
During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and exchanged views on the latest developments in the regional and international arenas.
Attending the meeting were the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Canada, Amal Yahya Al-Muallimi, and the Director General of the Minister's Office, Walid bin Abdulhamid Al-Samaail.