التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم، وزير خارجية جمهورية ألمانيا الاتحادية يوهان فاديفول، وذلك على هامش مشاركة سموه في الاجتماع الوزاري لمجموعة السبع (G7) المنعقد بمنطقة نياغرا في كندا.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض علاقات التعاون الثنائية بين البلدين، وتبادل الآراء حيال أبرز المستجدات على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية.

حضر اللقاء سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى كندا آمال يحيى المعلمي، ومدير عام مكتب سمو الوزير وليد بن عبدالحميد السماعيل.