The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a message of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Republic of Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, regarding the victims of the crash of a military cargo plane belonging to the Turkish Ministry of Defense.

King Salman said: "We have learned of the news of the crash of a military cargo plane belonging to the Turkish Ministry of Defense, and the resulting fatalities. As we send our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased, and the brotherly people of the Republic of Turkey, we ask Almighty God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to inspire their families with patience and solace, and to protect you and the people of the Republic of Turkey from all harm and misfortune. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Responsive."

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a message of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Republic of Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, regarding the victims of the crash of a military cargo plane belonging to the Turkish Ministry of Defense.

The Crown Prince said: "I received the news of the crash of a military cargo plane belonging to the Turkish Ministry of Defense and the resulting fatalities. I express to Your Excellency and to all the families of the deceased my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, asking God Almighty for mercy for the deceased. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Responsive."