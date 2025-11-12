بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لرئيس الجمهورية التركية الرئيس رجب طيب أردوغان، في ضحايا حادث تحطم طائرة شحن عسكرية تابعة لوزارة الدفاع التركية.

وقال الملك سلمان: «علمنا بنبأ حادث تحطم طائرة شحن عسكرية تابعة لوزارة الدفاع التركية، وما نتج عن ذلك من وفيات، وإننا إذ نبعث لفخامتكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعب الجمهورية التركية الشقيق أحر التعازي وأصدق المواساة، لنسأل المولى سبحانه وتعالى أن يتغمّد المتوفين بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويلهم ذويهم الصبر والسلوان، ويحفظكم وشعب الجمهورية التركية من كل سوء ومكروه، إنه سميع مجيب».

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لرئيس الجمهورية التركية الرئيس رجب طيب أردوغان، في ضحايا حادث تحطم طائرة شحن عسكرية تابعة لوزارة الدفاع التركية.

وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ حادث تحطم طائرة شحن عسكرية تابعة لوزارة الدفاع التركية، وما نتج عنه من وفيات، وأعرب لفخامتكم ولأسر المتوفين كافة عن بالغ التعازي وصادق المواساة، سائلًا الله تعالى الرحمة للمتوفين، إنه سميع مجيب».