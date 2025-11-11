The participating forces in the mixed naval exercise "Red Sea 8," hosted by the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, continue to conduct their naval maneuvers at King Faisal Naval Base in the Western Fleet, with the participation of several naval forces from brotherly countries, as part of plans to enhance military readiness and improve coordination and integration in executing joint naval missions.

The maneuvers witnessed the execution of multiple naval formations and scenarios simulating complex threats, including counter-terrorism, piracy, and smuggling, in addition to protecting commercial vessels and securing international shipping lanes, executing several tactical naval operations, coastal defense exercises, search and rescue operations, and training on protecting maritime passages and securing territorial waters.

The organization of this exercise by the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, with the participation of branches of the armed forces represented by the land and air forces, units from the Border Guard, and five naval forces from the Red Sea coastal countries, is part of their ongoing efforts to enhance regional military cooperation, exchange experiences, and raise the readiness of their naval units within the framework of collective defense, contributing to strengthening maritime security in the Red Sea region and solidifying joint military cooperation.