تواصل القوات المشاركة في التمرين البحري المختلط «الموج الأحمر 8» الذي تستضيفه القوات البحرية الملكية السعودية، تنفيذ مناوراتها البحرية في قاعدة الملك فيصل البحرية بالأسطول الغربي، بمشاركة عدد من القوات البحرية للدول الشقيقة، ضمن خطط تعزيز الجاهزية العسكرية ورفع مستوى التنسيق والتكامل في تنفيذ المهمات البحرية المشتركة.

وشهدت المناورات تنفيذ تشكيلات بحرية متعددة، وفرضيات تحاكي تهديدات معقدة تشمل مكافحة الإرهاب والقرصنة والتهريب، إضافة إلى حماية السفن التجارية وتأمين خطوط الملاحة الدولية، وتنفيذ عدد من العمليات البحرية التكتيكية، وتمارين الدفاع الساحلي، وعمليات البحث والإنقاذ، وتدريبات على حماية الممرات البحرية وتأمين المياه الإقليمية.

ويأتي تنظيم القوات البحرية الملكية السعودية لهذا التمرين بمشاركة أفرع القوات المسلحة ممثلة في القوات البرية والجوية، ووحدات من حرس الحدود، إضافة إلى خمس قوات بحرية من الدول المطلة على البحر الأحمر، ضمن جهودها المتواصلة لتعزيز التعاون العسكري الإقليمي، وتبادل الخبرات، ورفع جاهزية وحداتها البحرية في إطار منظومة الدفاع المشترك، بما يسهم في تعزيز الأمن البحري في منطقة البحر الأحمر وترسيخ التعاون العسكري المشترك.