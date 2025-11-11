ضبطت إدارة التحريات والبحث الجنائي بشرطة منطقة الرياض مواطناً ظهر في محتوى مرئي يقود مركبته في المسارات المخصصة للنقل العام. ومخالفة قواعد السلامة المرورية، معرضاً حياته وحياة الآخرين للخطر، وتوثيق ذلك ونشره، وجرى إيقافه واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقه، وإحالته للنيابة العامة.

وحث الأمن العام، المواطنين والمقيمين والزوار، على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات أمنية أو طارئة بالاتصال بالرقمين (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) في بقية مناطق المملكة. وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلغ.