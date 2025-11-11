The Criminal Investigation and Research Administration of the Riyadh Police has apprehended a citizen who appeared in a video driving his vehicle in the lanes designated for public transport, violating traffic safety rules and endangering his life and the lives of others. This was documented and published, and he has been detained with legal actions taken against him, and referred to the Public Prosecution.

The Public Security has urged citizens, residents, and visitors to report any security or emergency cases by calling the numbers (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any liability on the reporter.