The CEO of Jeddah Central Development Company, Engineer Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Saleem, participated in a panel discussion titled "Building Destinations and Stimulating Economies" as part of the "Tourism 2025" forum that kicked off in Riyadh with the participation of a select group of tourism leaders and destination development experts from various countries around the world.

During the session, Al-Saleem emphasized that the Jeddah Central destination represents a pioneering model for a sustainable tourism and economic destination, designed to be a self-sustaining economy, integrating culture, entertainment, and business to provide real value that supports the growth of the local economy.

He explained that the destination will contribute billions of riyals to the Kingdom's GDP by 2030 and will create thousands of jobs by 2050 in promising sectors such as tourism, culture, sports, and entertainment, noting that building new destinations is one of the main drivers of sustainable economic growth in the Kingdom.

Al-Saleem added that the vision for Jeddah Central draws inspiration from the authentic spirit of the city and its cultural identity, offering a tourism experience that reflects Jeddah's character and combines global quality with an authentic local experience, affirming that the destination aims to transform more than 9.5 kilometers along Jeddah's coast into economic opportunities that enhance prosperity and deepen the community's connection to the sea.

Al-Saleem stressed that "a successful destination is one that visitors have a genuine emotional connection with, a place that stays in their memory long after they leave."

He added, "From the marina and yacht club to the opera house and ocean basins, we create experiences in the Jeddah Central destination that encourage visitors to return and invite others with them."

Al-Saleem concluded his remarks by saying, "Serving people is the highest thing a person can offer," explaining that tourism at its core is "a human endeavor that provides people with choices, experiences, and meanings that enrich their lives."

Alongside Engineer Ahmed Al-Saleem in the session were Costa Rica's Minister of Tourism William Rodríguez López, the founder and chairman of the Rixos Group, Fattah Tamengi, and the director general of the Spanish Tourism Agency, Dr. Miguel Sanz.

The participation of the Jeddah Central destination in the forum comes as a main sponsor of the event, affirming its commitment to supporting the tourism sector in the Kingdom and highlighting the investment opportunities and competitive advantages that the destination enjoys as one of the leading tourism projects within the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. The participation also aims to introduce the stages of the destination's development and its main landmarks, shedding light on its tourism and cultural components that make it a modern urban center celebrating Jeddah's rich heritage and reflecting its unique architectural environment.

The destination's pavilion at the forum witnessed a significant turnout from officials, visitors, and tourism experts from inside and outside the Kingdom, showcasing the main landmarks of the destination such as the opera house, sports stadium, ocean basins, and industrial museum, allowing forum visitors the opportunity to explore the details of the destination.