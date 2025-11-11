شارك الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة وسط جدة للتطوير المهندس أحمد بن عبدالعزيز السّليم في جلسة حوارية بعنوان «بناء الوجهات وتحفيز الاقتصادات» ضمن فعاليات منتدى «تورايز 2025» الذي انطلق في الرياض بمشاركة نخبة من قادة السياحة وخبراء تطوير الوجهات من مختلف دول العالم.

وخلال الجلسة، أكد السليم أن وجهة وسط جدة تُمثل نموذجًا رائدًا لوجهة سياحية واقتصادية مستدامة، صُممت لتكون اقتصاد ذاتي الاستدامة، تتكامل فيها الثقافة والترفيه والأعمال لتكون قيمة حقيقية تدعم نمو الاقتصاد المحلي.

وأوضح أن الوجهة ستُساهم بمليارات الريالات في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي للمملكة بحلول 2030 وستوفر آلاف الوظائف بحلول عام 2050في قطاعات واعدة مثل السياحة والثقافة والرياضة والترفيه، مشيرًا إلى أن بناء الوجهات الجديدة يشكل أحد المحركات الرئيسية للنمو الاقتصادي المستدام في المملكة.

وأضاف السّليم أن رؤية وسط جدة تستلهم روح المدينة الأصيلة وهويتها الثقافية، لتقدم تجربة سياحية تعكس شخصية جدة وتجمع بين الجودة العالمية والتجربة المحلية الأصيلة، مؤكدًا أن الوجهة تسعى إلى تحويل اكثر من 9.5 كيلومترات على ساحل جدة إلى فرص اقتصادية تعزز الازدهار وتعمّق ارتباط المجتمع بالبحر.

وشدد السّليم على أن «الوجهة الناجحة هي التي يرتبط بها الزائر ارتباطاً عاطفياً حقيقياً، ومكان يبقى في ذاكرته طويلاً بعد مغادرته.»

وأضاف:«من المرسى ونادي اليخوت إلى دار الأوبرا والأحواض المحيطية، نصنع تجارب في وجهة وسط جدة تدفع الزوار للعودة مجددًا ودعوة الآخرين معهم».

وختم السّليم حديثه قائلاً: «إن خدمة الناس هي أسمى ما يمكن أن يقدمه الإنسان»، موضحًا أن السياحة في جوهرها «عمل إنساني يمنح الناس خيارات وتجارب ومعاني تُثري حياتهم».

وشارك إلى جانب المهندس أحمد السّليم في الجلسة كل من، وزير السياحة في كوستاريكا ويليام رودريغيزلوبيز، والمؤسس ورئيس مجلس إدارة مجموعة ريكسوس فتاح تامينجي، والمدير العام للهيئة الإسبانية للسياحة الدكتور ميغيل سانز.

وتأتي مشاركة وجهة وسط جدة في المنتدى بصفتها راعياً رئيسياً للمنتدى، تأكيداً على التزامها بدعم قطاع السياحة في المملكة وإبراز الفرص الاستثمارية والمزايا التنافسية التي تتمتع بها الوجهة كأحد المشاريع السياحية الرائدة ضمن مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030. كما تهدف المشاركة إلى التعريف بمراحل تطوير الوجهة ومعالمها الرئيسية، وتسليط الضوء على مكوناتها السياحية والثقافية التي تجعل منها مركزاً حضرياً عصرياً يحتفي بتراث جدة العريق ويعكس بيئتها العمرانية الفريدة.

وشهد جناح الوجهة في المنتدى إقبالاً كبيراً من المسؤولين والزوار وخبراء السياحة من داخل وخارج المملكة، ويُبرز الجناح المعالم الرئيسة للوجهة مثل دار الأوبرا، والاستاد الرياضي، والأحواض المحيطية، والمتحف الصناعي، بما يتيح لزوار المنتدى فرصة استكشاف تفاصيل الوجهة.