أمير جازان ونائبه يطلعان على المخطط الإستراتيجي لتطوير قطاع المقاولات في المنطقة

The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed Al-Jalwi, met with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Contractors Authority, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ajlan, along with several board members.

During the meeting, the Emir of Jazan reviewed the strategic plan and future initiatives of the authority aimed at developing the contracting sector in the region, enhancing the readiness of the operating facilities according to a scientific methodology, and providing them with practical recommendations and a tailored roadmap to help them develop their capabilities and elevate their efficiency and readiness to higher levels.

The Emir of the region highlighted the support and attention the contracting sector receives from the wise leadership, emphasizing the importance of this sector and its pivotal role in supporting the comprehensive development process.



The Emir of Jazan confirmed the region's commitment to enhancing the partnership between the authority and government entities, which contributes to the implementation of developmental projects and achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

For his part, Al-Ajlan expressed his gratitude to the Emir of the region for the support and cooperation the authority receives, affirming its commitment to providing quality initiatives that contribute to empowering the contracting sector and enhancing its role in national development.