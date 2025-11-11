أمير جازان ونائبه يطلعان على المخطط الإستراتيجي لتطوير قطاع المقاولات في المنطقة

التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز ونائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد جلوي، رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة السعودية للمقاولين محمد بن عبدالعزيز العجلان، وعددًا من أعضاء مجلس الإدارة.
واطّلع أمير جازان خلال اللقاء، على المخطط الإستراتيجي والمبادرات المستقبلية للهيئة الهادفة إلى تطوير قطاع المقاولات في المنطقة، ورفع مستوى جاهزية المنشآت العاملة فيه وفق منهجية علمية، وتزويدها بتوصيات عملية وخارطة طريق مخصصة تساعدها على تطوير قدراتها والارتقاء إلى مستويات أعلى من الكفاءة والجاهزية.
ونوّه أمير المنطقة، بما يحظى به قطاع المقاولات من دعم واهتمام القيادة الرشيدة مبرزًا أهمية هذا القطاع ودوره المحوري في دعم مسيرة التنمية الشاملة.

وأكد أمير جازان حرص إمارة المنطقة على تعزيز الشراكة بين الهيئة والجهات الحكومية بما يسهم في تنفيذ المشروعات التنموية وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
من جانبه، عبّر العجلان عن شكره لأمير المنطقة على ما تجده الهيئة من دعم وتعاون، مؤكدًا حرصها على تقديم مبادرات نوعية تسهم في تمكين قطاع المقاولات وتعزيز دوره في التنمية الوطنية.