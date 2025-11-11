أدانَتْ رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي التفجيرَ الانتحاريَّ قُربَ مجمع المحاكم في العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد.

وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، ندَّد معالي الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين فضيلة الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، بهذه الجريمةِ الإرهابية الغادرةِ التي خلّفتْ عشراتِ الضحايا، مجدِّدًا التأكيدَ على موقفِ الرابطة الرافض والمُدين للعُنفِ والإرهابِ بكلّ صُوَرِه وذرائعه، مُعرِبًا عن التضامُن التامِّ مع جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية في مُواجهة كلِّ ما يهدِّدُ أمنَها واستقرارَها.

وتقدّم فضيلته بخالص التعازي والمواساة لذوي الضحايا والمصابين، سائلًا اللهَ تعالى أن يتغمَّد المتوفين بواسع رحمته، ويسكنهم فسيح جناته، وأن يمُنَّ على المصابين بالشّفاء العاجل.