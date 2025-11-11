The Muslim World League condemned the suicide bombing near the courthouse complex in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, His Excellency the Secretary-General and President of the Assembly of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced this treacherous terrorist crime that resulted in dozens of victims, reiterating the League's firm position rejecting and condemning violence and terrorism in all its forms and justifications, expressing complete solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in facing all that threatens its security and stability.

He extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the injured, asking Allah Almighty to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to grant them a place in His spacious gardens, and to bestow a swift recovery upon the injured.