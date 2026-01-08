In Morocco, where the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 is taking place, the defending champion Ivory Coast team continues its preparations to face Egypt in the quarter-finals next Saturday, amid statements from coach Emerse Faé confirming that the focus will not be limited to the standout Egyptian player Mohamed Salah, but will also involve careful handling of all team members.



The Ivory Coast team achieved a significant victory over Burkina Faso with a clean sheet of three goals yesterday (Tuesday) in the Round of 16, setting up a new encounter with Egypt, the historical champion of the Africa Cup of Nations with seven titles, next Saturday.



In statements to the French channel "Canal Plus" after the victory, Faé said: "We were not hiding as it is said, but we were working quietly behind the scenes, and we came to the tournament with a clear goal, and we are still moving in the same direction step by step, match by match." He added: "Our focus will not be solely on Mohamed Salah, but on the entire Egyptian team, and we will prepare the team for a strong collective confrontation, and we hope to reach the semi-finals."



For his part, Mohamed Salah continues to prove his usual threat in the tournament, having scored in all three of his matches with the Egyptian team, netting goals against Zimbabwe and South Africa in the group stage, in addition to his goal against Benin in the Round of 16, placing him second in the current top scorers' ranking, just one goal behind Moroccan Ibrahim Diaz.



The Ivory Coast team dreams of retaining the continental title for the second consecutive edition and lifting the trophy for the fourth time in the team's history after the years 1992, 2015, and 2023.



The winner of the match between Egypt and Ivory Coast next Wednesday in the semi-finals is set to face the winner of the Senegal and Mali match, which will take place on Friday.