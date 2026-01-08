في المغرب، حيث تقام منافسات كأس أمم أفريقيا 2025، يواصل منتخب كوت ديفوار حامل لقب النسخة السابقة استعداداته لمواجهة مصر في دور الثمانية، السبت القادم، وسط تصريحات أكّد فيها المدرب إيمرس فاي أن التركيز لن يقتصر على اللاعب المصري الأبرز محمد صلاح، بل يشمل التعامل بحذر مع كل عناصر الفريق.


وكان منتخب كوت ديفوار قد حقق فوزًا كبيرًا على منتخب بوركينا فاسو بثلاثية نظيفة، أمس (الثلاثاء) في دور الـ16، ليضرب موعدًا جديدًا مع مصر، البطل التاريخي لـ«أمم أفريقيا» بسبعة ألقاب، يوم السبت القادم.


وفي تصريحات لقناة «كنال بلس» الفرنسية عقب الفوز، قال فاي: «لم نكن مختبئين كما يقال، بل كنا نعمل بهدوء في الكواليس، وجئنا إلى البطولة بهدف واضح، وما زلنا نسير في الاتجاه نفسه خطوة بخطوة، مباراة بعد مباراة». وأضاف: «لن يكون تركيزنا مُنصبًا على محمد صلاح فقط، بل على منتخب مصر بالكامل، وسنعد الفريق لمواجهة جماعية قوية، ونتمنى الوصول إلى نصف النهائي».


من جانبه، واصل محمد صلاح إثبات خطورته المعتادة في البطولة، بعد أن تمكن من التسجيل في جميع لقاءاته الثلاثة مع منتخب مصر، إذ أحرز أهدافه في شباك زيمبابوي وجنوب أفريقيا في مرحلة المجموعات، إضافة إلى هدفه في مرمى منتخب بنين في دور ثمن النهائي، ليحتل المركز الثاني في ترتيب هدافي النسخة الحالية بفارق هدف واحد خلف المغربي إبراهيم دياز.


ويحلم منتخب كوت ديفوار بالاحتفاظ باللقب القاري للنسخة الثانية على التوالي، ورفع كأس البطولة للمرة الرابعة في تاريخ الفريق بعد أعوام 1992 و2015 و2023.


ومن المقرر أن يتقابل الفائز من مباراة مصر وكوت ديفوار الأربعاء القادم في نصف النهائي، مع الفائز من لقاء السنغال ومالي الذي يُقام الجمعة.