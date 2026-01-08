في المغرب، حيث تقام منافسات كأس أمم أفريقيا 2025، يواصل منتخب كوت ديفوار حامل لقب النسخة السابقة استعداداته لمواجهة مصر في دور الثمانية، السبت القادم، وسط تصريحات أكّد فيها المدرب إيمرس فاي أن التركيز لن يقتصر على اللاعب المصري الأبرز محمد صلاح، بل يشمل التعامل بحذر مع كل عناصر الفريق.
وكان منتخب كوت ديفوار قد حقق فوزًا كبيرًا على منتخب بوركينا فاسو بثلاثية نظيفة، أمس (الثلاثاء) في دور الـ16، ليضرب موعدًا جديدًا مع مصر، البطل التاريخي لـ«أمم أفريقيا» بسبعة ألقاب، يوم السبت القادم.
وفي تصريحات لقناة «كنال بلس» الفرنسية عقب الفوز، قال فاي: «لم نكن مختبئين كما يقال، بل كنا نعمل بهدوء في الكواليس، وجئنا إلى البطولة بهدف واضح، وما زلنا نسير في الاتجاه نفسه خطوة بخطوة، مباراة بعد مباراة». وأضاف: «لن يكون تركيزنا مُنصبًا على محمد صلاح فقط، بل على منتخب مصر بالكامل، وسنعد الفريق لمواجهة جماعية قوية، ونتمنى الوصول إلى نصف النهائي».
من جانبه، واصل محمد صلاح إثبات خطورته المعتادة في البطولة، بعد أن تمكن من التسجيل في جميع لقاءاته الثلاثة مع منتخب مصر، إذ أحرز أهدافه في شباك زيمبابوي وجنوب أفريقيا في مرحلة المجموعات، إضافة إلى هدفه في مرمى منتخب بنين في دور ثمن النهائي، ليحتل المركز الثاني في ترتيب هدافي النسخة الحالية بفارق هدف واحد خلف المغربي إبراهيم دياز.
ويحلم منتخب كوت ديفوار بالاحتفاظ باللقب القاري للنسخة الثانية على التوالي، ورفع كأس البطولة للمرة الرابعة في تاريخ الفريق بعد أعوام 1992 و2015 و2023.
ومن المقرر أن يتقابل الفائز من مباراة مصر وكوت ديفوار الأربعاء القادم في نصف النهائي، مع الفائز من لقاء السنغال ومالي الذي يُقام الجمعة.
In Morocco, where the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 is taking place, the defending champion Ivory Coast team continues its preparations to face Egypt in the quarter-finals next Saturday, amid statements from coach Emerse Faé confirming that the focus will not be limited to the standout Egyptian player Mohamed Salah, but will also involve careful handling of all team members.
The Ivory Coast team achieved a significant victory over Burkina Faso with a clean sheet of three goals yesterday (Tuesday) in the Round of 16, setting up a new encounter with Egypt, the historical champion of the Africa Cup of Nations with seven titles, next Saturday.
In statements to the French channel "Canal Plus" after the victory, Faé said: "We were not hiding as it is said, but we were working quietly behind the scenes, and we came to the tournament with a clear goal, and we are still moving in the same direction step by step, match by match." He added: "Our focus will not be solely on Mohamed Salah, but on the entire Egyptian team, and we will prepare the team for a strong collective confrontation, and we hope to reach the semi-finals."
For his part, Mohamed Salah continues to prove his usual threat in the tournament, having scored in all three of his matches with the Egyptian team, netting goals against Zimbabwe and South Africa in the group stage, in addition to his goal against Benin in the Round of 16, placing him second in the current top scorers' ranking, just one goal behind Moroccan Ibrahim Diaz.
The Ivory Coast team dreams of retaining the continental title for the second consecutive edition and lifting the trophy for the fourth time in the team's history after the years 1992, 2015, and 2023.
The winner of the match between Egypt and Ivory Coast next Wednesday in the semi-finals is set to face the winner of the Senegal and Mali match, which will take place on Friday.