في قمة تاريخية يلتقي ريال مدريد بجاره أتلتيكو مدريد في (ديربي مدريد) على الأراضي السعودية في أول ديربي بينهما خارج قارة أوروبا، عندما يلتقيان عند تمام الساعة العاشرة من ليل اليوم (الخميس) على استاد الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة لتحديد الطرف الثاني المتأهل لنهائي كأس السوبر الإسباني الذي يقام في المملكة العربية السعودية.

وسيكون ريال مدريد على موعد مع مباراة ديربي العاصمة أمام فريق أتلتيكو في مواجهة يصعب توقع نتيجتها وتحديد المتأهل للمباراة النهائية، وتمثل هذه المباراة فرصة لتشابي ألونسو، مدرب ريال رغم غياب الهداف الفرنسي كيليان مبابي، للثأر من خسارته أمام أتلتيكو 5-2 في أول مباراة ديربي جمعت بين الفريقين هذا الموسم بالدوري في سبتمبر الماضي.

في المقابل، يأمل أتلتيكو مدريد في الحصول على أول لقب له منذ 2021. ولم يحرز المدرب دييغو سيميوني أي بطولة في أي مسابقة منذ ذلك الحين، كما أن الفريق لم يصل إلى نهائي كأس السوبر الإسبانية منذ 2020، حين خسر الفريق بركلات الترجيح أمام ريال مدريد.

وتعدّ هذه النسخة من كأس السوبر هي السادسة في المملكة، بعد أن احتضنت 5 بطولاتٍ ماضية، حقّق منها ريال مدريد 3، مقابل بطولتين لفريق برشلونة الذي يملك النصيب الأكبر من بطولات السوبر، بواقع 15 لقبًا، يليه ريال مدريد بـ13 لقبًا، فيما يملك أتلتيك بلباو 3 ألقاب، مقابل لقبين لفريق أتلتيكو مدريد.

ومن المنتظر أن تحظى البطولة بحضور جماهيري كبير وتغطية إعلامية محلية وإقليمية ودولية واسعة عبر القنوات والمنصات العالمية، مع بث مباشر للمباريات ومتابعة جماهيرية كبيرة حول العالم، في ظل مشاركة نخبة من نجوم كرة القدم العالمية، إذ تأتي استضافة المملكة لهذا الحدث تجسيدًا لمكانتها وجهة عالمية لاستضافة كبرى الفعاليات الرياضية، بما يسهم في تحقيق المستهدفات الوطنية.

• بطاقة مباراة الليلة

نصف نهائي السوبر الإسباني

ريال مدريد x أتلتيكو مدريد

10:00 مساءً