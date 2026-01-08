In a historic summit, Real Madrid meets its neighbor Atlético Madrid in the (Madrid Derby) on Saudi soil in the first derby between them outside of Europe, when they clash at exactly 10 PM tonight (Thursday) at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah to determine the second team to qualify for the final of the Spanish Super Cup held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid will have a date with the capital derby against Atlético in a match where predicting the outcome and determining who will qualify for the final is difficult. This match represents an opportunity for Xabi Alonso, the Real Madrid coach, to avenge his team's 5-2 loss to Atlético in the first derby between the two teams this season in the league last September, despite the absence of the French striker Kylian Mbappé.

On the other hand, Atlético Madrid hopes to win its first title since 2021. Coach Diego Simeone has not won any trophy in any competition since then, and the team has not reached the final of the Spanish Super Cup since 2020, when they lost to Real Madrid in a penalty shootout.

This edition of the Super Cup is the sixth in the Kingdom, after hosting 5 previous tournaments, of which Real Madrid won 3, compared to 2 titles for Barcelona, which holds the largest share of Super Cup titles with 15, followed by Real Madrid with 13 titles, while Athletic Bilbao has 3 titles, and Atlético Madrid has 2 titles.

The tournament is expected to attract a large audience and extensive local, regional, and international media coverage through global channels and platforms, with live broadcasts of the matches and significant global fan engagement, as it features a selection of the world's football stars. The Kingdom's hosting of this event embodies its status as a global destination for hosting major sporting events, contributing to achieving national objectives.

• Match Card for Tonight

Spanish Super Cup Semi-Final

Real Madrid x Atlético Madrid

10:00 PM