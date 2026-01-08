في قمة تاريخية يلتقي ريال مدريد بجاره أتلتيكو مدريد في (ديربي مدريد) على الأراضي السعودية في أول ديربي بينهما خارج قارة أوروبا، عندما يلتقيان عند تمام الساعة العاشرة من ليل اليوم (الخميس) على استاد الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة لتحديد الطرف الثاني المتأهل لنهائي كأس السوبر الإسباني الذي يقام في المملكة العربية السعودية.
وسيكون ريال مدريد على موعد مع مباراة ديربي العاصمة أمام فريق أتلتيكو في مواجهة يصعب توقع نتيجتها وتحديد المتأهل للمباراة النهائية، وتمثل هذه المباراة فرصة لتشابي ألونسو، مدرب ريال رغم غياب الهداف الفرنسي كيليان مبابي، للثأر من خسارته أمام أتلتيكو 5-2 في أول مباراة ديربي جمعت بين الفريقين هذا الموسم بالدوري في سبتمبر الماضي.
في المقابل، يأمل أتلتيكو مدريد في الحصول على أول لقب له منذ 2021. ولم يحرز المدرب دييغو سيميوني أي بطولة في أي مسابقة منذ ذلك الحين، كما أن الفريق لم يصل إلى نهائي كأس السوبر الإسبانية منذ 2020، حين خسر الفريق بركلات الترجيح أمام ريال مدريد.
وتعدّ هذه النسخة من كأس السوبر هي السادسة في المملكة، بعد أن احتضنت 5 بطولاتٍ ماضية، حقّق منها ريال مدريد 3، مقابل بطولتين لفريق برشلونة الذي يملك النصيب الأكبر من بطولات السوبر، بواقع 15 لقبًا، يليه ريال مدريد بـ13 لقبًا، فيما يملك أتلتيك بلباو 3 ألقاب، مقابل لقبين لفريق أتلتيكو مدريد.
ومن المنتظر أن تحظى البطولة بحضور جماهيري كبير وتغطية إعلامية محلية وإقليمية ودولية واسعة عبر القنوات والمنصات العالمية، مع بث مباشر للمباريات ومتابعة جماهيرية كبيرة حول العالم، في ظل مشاركة نخبة من نجوم كرة القدم العالمية، إذ تأتي استضافة المملكة لهذا الحدث تجسيدًا لمكانتها وجهة عالمية لاستضافة كبرى الفعاليات الرياضية، بما يسهم في تحقيق المستهدفات الوطنية.
• بطاقة مباراة الليلة
نصف نهائي السوبر الإسباني
ريال مدريد x أتلتيكو مدريد
10:00 مساءً
In a historic summit, Real Madrid meets its neighbor Atlético Madrid in the (Madrid Derby) on Saudi soil in the first derby between them outside of Europe, when they clash at exactly 10 PM tonight (Thursday) at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah to determine the second team to qualify for the final of the Spanish Super Cup held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Real Madrid will have a date with the capital derby against Atlético in a match where predicting the outcome and determining who will qualify for the final is difficult. This match represents an opportunity for Xabi Alonso, the Real Madrid coach, to avenge his team's 5-2 loss to Atlético in the first derby between the two teams this season in the league last September, despite the absence of the French striker Kylian Mbappé.
On the other hand, Atlético Madrid hopes to win its first title since 2021. Coach Diego Simeone has not won any trophy in any competition since then, and the team has not reached the final of the Spanish Super Cup since 2020, when they lost to Real Madrid in a penalty shootout.
This edition of the Super Cup is the sixth in the Kingdom, after hosting 5 previous tournaments, of which Real Madrid won 3, compared to 2 titles for Barcelona, which holds the largest share of Super Cup titles with 15, followed by Real Madrid with 13 titles, while Athletic Bilbao has 3 titles, and Atlético Madrid has 2 titles.
The tournament is expected to attract a large audience and extensive local, regional, and international media coverage through global channels and platforms, with live broadcasts of the matches and significant global fan engagement, as it features a selection of the world's football stars. The Kingdom's hosting of this event embodies its status as a global destination for hosting major sporting events, contributing to achieving national objectives.
• Match Card for Tonight
Spanish Super Cup Semi-Final
Real Madrid x Atlético Madrid
10:00 PM