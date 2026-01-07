The Prince of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, reviewed a number of projects by the region's municipality to monitor the progress of work, implementation stages, and the quality of services provided to residents and visitors.

During his field tour, he inspected the facilities and recreational services at "Wadi Park," as well as the developmental works that have been implemented to enhance the quality of life. He also checked on the "Sunset Boulevard" and assessed its readiness and the attractive environment it offers for enjoying the natural surroundings.



The tour included a number of completed projects in various municipal sectors, with a total cost exceeding 1.5 billion riyals, including projects for "housing, municipal services, and investments" that contributed to the development of infrastructure, improvement of the urban landscape, enhancement of quality of life, and support for the economic movement in the city.



Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz followed up on the projects currently under implementation, including "developmental housing projects, drainage network development, roads, and parks," in addition to major "investment, tourism, commercial, and health projects," with a cost nearing 5.45 billion riyals.

The total cost of completed and ongoing projects in the city of Jazan has reached approximately 6.95 billion riyals, as part of efforts aimed at achieving comprehensive development, improving service efficiency, and enhancing the city's attractiveness.