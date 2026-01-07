اطلع أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز على عددٍ من مشروعات أمانة المنطقة، لمتابعة سير العمل ومراحل التنفيذ، وجودة الخدمات المقدمة للأهالي والزوار.

واطّلع خلال جولته الميدانية، على المرافق والخدمات الترفيهية بـ«منتزه الوادي»، وما جرى تنفيذه من أعمال تطويرية تهدف إلى تعزيز جودة الحياة، وتفقد «واجهة الغروب» ووقف على جاهزيتها وما يقدمه من بيئة جاذبة للاستمتاع بالأجواء الطبيعية.

وشملت الجولة عدداً من المشروعات المنجزة في مختلف القطاعات البلدية، التي جاوزت تكلفتها 1.5 مليار ريال، من بينها مشروعات «إسكانية، وبلدية، واستثمارية» أسهمت في تطوير البنية التحتية، وتحسين المشهد الحضري، وتعزيز جودة الحياة، ودعم الحركة الاقتصادية في المدينة.

وتابع الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز المشروعات الجاري تنفيذها، ومنها «مشروعات للإسكان التنموي، وتطوير شبكات تصريف، والطرق والحدائق»، إلى جانب مشروعات «استثمارية، وسياحية، وتجارية، وصحية كبرى»، بتكلفة قاربت 5.45 مليار ريال.

وبلغ إجمالي تكلفة المشروعات المنجزة والجاري تنفيذها في مدينة جازان نحو 6.95 مليار ريال، في إطار الجهود الرامية إلى تحقيق التنمية الشاملة، ورفع كفاءة الخدمات، وتعزيز جاذبية المدينة.