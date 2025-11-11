The Global Insurance Conference and Exhibition (Ingate), held in Riyadh, discussed the pivotal role that insurance plays in protecting national investments, enabling mega-projects, and supporting the economic transformation path within Saudi Vision 2030.

This was part of a session titled "Insurance and Mega-Projects – Enabling National Transformation," which focused on how to employ advanced risk management tools, link them to investment business models, and develop innovative insurance solutions capable of enhancing market confidence and accelerating the pace of major project implementation.

Participating in the session were Ammar Tariq, CEO of Brokerage and Contracting at Aon, Ahmed Al-Jabr, CEO of Saudi Re, and Sultan Al-Khamshi, CEO of the General Insurance Sector at Tawuniya Insurance Company, while the session was moderated by Guy Besis from Marsh.

During the session, Ammar Tariq explained that project managers in the Kingdom are increasingly turning to more advanced solutions to build project resilience and sustainability, such as parametric insurance solutions and coverage for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks, in addition to developing specialized professional insurance formulas. He emphasized that building trust among investors has become a critical element to ensure capital entry into projects and bear their risks.

For his part, Sultan Al-Khamshi confirmed that insurance in mega-projects is no longer just a "coverage document," but has transformed into an integrated service system that includes risk assessment during the construction and implementation phases, providing "project-specific" solutions rather than standard products. He noted that insurance for hidden defects has contributed to improving construction quality through business models that ensure protection for both the end buyer and the real estate developer simultaneously.

Ahmed Al-Jabr pointed out that insurance against hidden defects (IDI), which has been implemented in the Kingdom in recent years, represents an important shift in enhancing the quality of the construction sector, and that the experience so far has proven effective in improving execution standards. He confirmed that the expansion towards broader insurance guarantees, such as long-term construction guarantees, represents a logical and desired future direction to enhance project protection and maximize national economic value.

At the end of the session, participants agreed that the Saudi insurance market today possesses real elements of transition from a "coverage" market to an "enabling" market, and that the ability of insurance and reinsurance companies and brokers to unify risk models and enhance analysis and data will contribute to creating an environment more capable of attracting investments, accelerating the implementation of major projects, and turning the vision into economic reality.

The Global Insurance Conference and Exhibition (Ingate) will be held at the Diriyah Muneerah Hall in Riyadh from November 10 to 12, 2025, with the participation of more than 150 local and international entities, and over 100 international speakers in 40 discussion sessions, as the first global platform for insurance in the Kingdom aimed at shaping the future of the sector, enhancing its competitiveness, and supporting the Kingdom's position as a leading center in the insurance industry according to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.