ناقش مؤتمر ومعرض التأمين العالمي (Ingate)، المنعقد بالرياض، الدور المحوري الذي يلعبه التأمين في حماية الاستثمارات الوطنية، وتمكين المشاريع العملاقة، ودعم مسار التحول الاقتصادي ضمن رؤية السعودية 2030.

جاء ذلك ضمن جلسة حملت عنوان «التأمين والمشاريع العملاقة – تمكين التحوّل الوطني»، التي ركزت على كيفية توظيف أدوات إدارة المخاطر المتقدمة، وربطها بنماذج العمل الاستثمارية، وتطوير حلول تأمينية مبتكرة قادرة على رفع مستوى الثقة في السوق وتسريع وتيرة تنفيذ المشاريع الكبرى.

شارك في الجلسة الرئيس التنفيذي للوساطة والتعاقد في شركة Aon عمار طارق، والرئيس التنفيذي لشركة السعودية لإعادة التأمين «إعادة» (Saudi Re) أحمد الجبر، والرئيس التنفيذي لقطاع التأمين العام في شركة التعاونية للتأمين سلطان الخمشي، فيما أدار الجلسة غاي بيسيس من شركة Marsh.

وخلال الجلسة، أوضح عمار طارق أن مديري المشاريع في المملكة باتوا يتجهون نحو حلول أكثر تطورا لبناء مرونة المشاريع واستدامتها، مثل الحلول التأمينية المقياسية (Parametric)، وتغطية مخاطر الحوكمة البيئية والاجتماعية والمؤسسية ESG، إضافة إلى تطوير صيغ تأمين مهني متخصصة، مؤكدا أن بناء الثقة لدى المستثمرين بات عنصرا حاسما لضمان دخول رأس المال في المشاريع وتحمُّل مخاطرها.

من جانبه، أكد سلطان الخمشي أن التأمين في المشاريع العملاقة لم يعد مجرد «وثيقة تغطية»، بل تحول إلى منظومة خدمات متكاملة تشتمل على تقييم المخاطر أثناء مراحل البناء والتنفيذ، وتقديم حلول «مصممة حسب المشروع» وليس منتجات نمطية، مشيرا إلى أن التأمين على العيوب الخفية ساهم في رفع جودة البناء من خلال نماذج عمل تحقق حماية للمشتري النهائي وللمطور العقاري في آنٍ واحد.

وأشار أحمد الجبر إلى أن التأمين ضد العيوب الخفية (IDI) الذي تم تطبيقه في المملكة خلال السنوات الأخيرة، يمثّل تحولا مهما في تعزيز جودة قطاع البناء، وأن التجربة حتى الآن أثبتت فاعليتها في تحسين معايير التنفيذ، مؤكدا أن التوسع نحو ضمانات تأمينية أوسع كضمانات الإنشاءات طويلة الأجل يمثل اتجاها منطقيا ومطلوبا مستقبلا لرفع مستوى حماية المشاريع وتعظيم القيمة الاقتصادية الوطنية.

وفي ختام الجلسة، أجمع المشاركون على أن سوق التأمين السعودي تمتلك اليوم عناصر انتقال حقيقية من سوق «تغطية» إلى سوق «تمكين»، وأن قدرة شركات التأمين وإعادة التأمين والوسطاء على توحيد نماذج المخاطر وتعزيز التحليل والبيانات ستسهم في خلق بيئة أكثر قدرة على جذب الاستثمارات وتسريع تنفيذ المشاريع الكبرى وتحويل الرؤية إلى واقع اقتصادي.

ويُقام مؤتمر ومعرض التأمين العالمي (Ingate) في قاعة ميادين الدرعية بالرياض خلال الفترة من 10 إلى 12 نوفمبر 2025، بمشاركة أكثر من 150 جهة محلية وعالمية، وأكثر من 100 متحدث دولي في 40 جلسة حوارية، كأول منصة عالمية للتأمين في المملكة تهدف لرسم مستقبل القطاع وتعزيز تنافسيته ودعم موقع المملكة كمركز رائد في صناعة التأمين وفق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.