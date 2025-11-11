ناقش مؤتمر ومعرض التأمين العالمي (Ingate)، المنعقد بالرياض، الدور المحوري الذي يلعبه التأمين في حماية الاستثمارات الوطنية، وتمكين المشاريع العملاقة، ودعم مسار التحول الاقتصادي ضمن رؤية السعودية 2030.
جاء ذلك ضمن جلسة حملت عنوان «التأمين والمشاريع العملاقة – تمكين التحوّل الوطني»، التي ركزت على كيفية توظيف أدوات إدارة المخاطر المتقدمة، وربطها بنماذج العمل الاستثمارية، وتطوير حلول تأمينية مبتكرة قادرة على رفع مستوى الثقة في السوق وتسريع وتيرة تنفيذ المشاريع الكبرى.
شارك في الجلسة الرئيس التنفيذي للوساطة والتعاقد في شركة Aon عمار طارق، والرئيس التنفيذي لشركة السعودية لإعادة التأمين «إعادة» (Saudi Re) أحمد الجبر، والرئيس التنفيذي لقطاع التأمين العام في شركة التعاونية للتأمين سلطان الخمشي، فيما أدار الجلسة غاي بيسيس من شركة Marsh.
وخلال الجلسة، أوضح عمار طارق أن مديري المشاريع في المملكة باتوا يتجهون نحو حلول أكثر تطورا لبناء مرونة المشاريع واستدامتها، مثل الحلول التأمينية المقياسية (Parametric)، وتغطية مخاطر الحوكمة البيئية والاجتماعية والمؤسسية ESG، إضافة إلى تطوير صيغ تأمين مهني متخصصة، مؤكدا أن بناء الثقة لدى المستثمرين بات عنصرا حاسما لضمان دخول رأس المال في المشاريع وتحمُّل مخاطرها.
من جانبه، أكد سلطان الخمشي أن التأمين في المشاريع العملاقة لم يعد مجرد «وثيقة تغطية»، بل تحول إلى منظومة خدمات متكاملة تشتمل على تقييم المخاطر أثناء مراحل البناء والتنفيذ، وتقديم حلول «مصممة حسب المشروع» وليس منتجات نمطية، مشيرا إلى أن التأمين على العيوب الخفية ساهم في رفع جودة البناء من خلال نماذج عمل تحقق حماية للمشتري النهائي وللمطور العقاري في آنٍ واحد.
وأشار أحمد الجبر إلى أن التأمين ضد العيوب الخفية (IDI) الذي تم تطبيقه في المملكة خلال السنوات الأخيرة، يمثّل تحولا مهما في تعزيز جودة قطاع البناء، وأن التجربة حتى الآن أثبتت فاعليتها في تحسين معايير التنفيذ، مؤكدا أن التوسع نحو ضمانات تأمينية أوسع كضمانات الإنشاءات طويلة الأجل يمثل اتجاها منطقيا ومطلوبا مستقبلا لرفع مستوى حماية المشاريع وتعظيم القيمة الاقتصادية الوطنية.
وفي ختام الجلسة، أجمع المشاركون على أن سوق التأمين السعودي تمتلك اليوم عناصر انتقال حقيقية من سوق «تغطية» إلى سوق «تمكين»، وأن قدرة شركات التأمين وإعادة التأمين والوسطاء على توحيد نماذج المخاطر وتعزيز التحليل والبيانات ستسهم في خلق بيئة أكثر قدرة على جذب الاستثمارات وتسريع تنفيذ المشاريع الكبرى وتحويل الرؤية إلى واقع اقتصادي.
ويُقام مؤتمر ومعرض التأمين العالمي (Ingate) في قاعة ميادين الدرعية بالرياض خلال الفترة من 10 إلى 12 نوفمبر 2025، بمشاركة أكثر من 150 جهة محلية وعالمية، وأكثر من 100 متحدث دولي في 40 جلسة حوارية، كأول منصة عالمية للتأمين في المملكة تهدف لرسم مستقبل القطاع وتعزيز تنافسيته ودعم موقع المملكة كمركز رائد في صناعة التأمين وفق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
The Global Insurance Conference and Exhibition (Ingate), held in Riyadh, discussed the pivotal role that insurance plays in protecting national investments, enabling mega-projects, and supporting the economic transformation path within Saudi Vision 2030.
This was part of a session titled "Insurance and Mega-Projects – Enabling National Transformation," which focused on how to employ advanced risk management tools, link them to investment business models, and develop innovative insurance solutions capable of enhancing market confidence and accelerating the pace of major project implementation.
Participating in the session were Ammar Tariq, CEO of Brokerage and Contracting at Aon, Ahmed Al-Jabr, CEO of Saudi Re, and Sultan Al-Khamshi, CEO of the General Insurance Sector at Tawuniya Insurance Company, while the session was moderated by Guy Besis from Marsh.
During the session, Ammar Tariq explained that project managers in the Kingdom are increasingly turning to more advanced solutions to build project resilience and sustainability, such as parametric insurance solutions and coverage for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks, in addition to developing specialized professional insurance formulas. He emphasized that building trust among investors has become a critical element to ensure capital entry into projects and bear their risks.
For his part, Sultan Al-Khamshi confirmed that insurance in mega-projects is no longer just a "coverage document," but has transformed into an integrated service system that includes risk assessment during the construction and implementation phases, providing "project-specific" solutions rather than standard products. He noted that insurance for hidden defects has contributed to improving construction quality through business models that ensure protection for both the end buyer and the real estate developer simultaneously.
Ahmed Al-Jabr pointed out that insurance against hidden defects (IDI), which has been implemented in the Kingdom in recent years, represents an important shift in enhancing the quality of the construction sector, and that the experience so far has proven effective in improving execution standards. He confirmed that the expansion towards broader insurance guarantees, such as long-term construction guarantees, represents a logical and desired future direction to enhance project protection and maximize national economic value.
At the end of the session, participants agreed that the Saudi insurance market today possesses real elements of transition from a "coverage" market to an "enabling" market, and that the ability of insurance and reinsurance companies and brokers to unify risk models and enhance analysis and data will contribute to creating an environment more capable of attracting investments, accelerating the implementation of major projects, and turning the vision into economic reality.
The Global Insurance Conference and Exhibition (Ingate) will be held at the Diriyah Muneerah Hall in Riyadh from November 10 to 12, 2025, with the participation of more than 150 local and international entities, and over 100 international speakers in 40 discussion sessions, as the first global platform for insurance in the Kingdom aimed at shaping the future of the sector, enhancing its competitiveness, and supporting the Kingdom's position as a leading center in the insurance industry according to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.