أكد المستشار الخاص لخادم الحرمين الشريفين رئيس مجلس إدارة دارة الملك عبدالعزيز الأمير فيصل بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز أن الحج يمثل مسيرة إيمانية ممتدة عبر التاريخ الإنساني، تجسد رحلة الإنسان نحو التوحيد منذ أقدم العصور، مشيراً إلى أن الناس توجهوا إلى البيت الحرام على اختلاف معتقداتهم ومقاصدهم، ليبقى الحج شاهداً على وحدة المقصد وقداسة المكان.

جاء ذلك في كلمته خلال حفل افتتاح مؤتمر ومعرض الحج في نسخته الخامسة، الذي أُقيم أمس تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في «جدة سوبر دوم»، بحضور عدد من الأمراء، والمسؤولين، والمفكرين، والباحثين، والمهتمين بشؤون الحج والحرمين الشريفين.

وأوضح أن الدولة السعودية منذ تأسيسها الأول ظلت متمسكة بنهجٍ راسخٍ في حماية قوافل الحج وتأمينها، وإكرام ضيوف الرحمن والعناية بهم، وعدّت خدمتهم أمانة دينية ومسؤولية وطنية تتوارثها الأجيال.

وقال: «إن الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود -طيب الله ثراه- أعلن في المؤتمر الإسلامي بمكة المكرمة عام 1344هـ أن أمن الحجاج وتنظيم شؤونهم من ثوابت الدولة، لتبدأ مرحلة جديدة من الرعاية والتطوير تواصلت في عهد أبنائه الملوك حتى بلغت في عهد خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وسمو ولي عهده الأمين -حفظهما الله- أرقى مستوياتها تنظيماً وخدمةً وتكاملاً».

تدشين معرض «100 عام من العناية بالحرمين الشريفين»

وشهدت فعاليات الافتتاح تدشين معرض «100 عام من العناية بالحرمين الشريفين»، حيث تجول في أروقته التي تقدم تجربة بصرية توثّق رحلة العناية بالحرمين الشريفين وخدمة ضيوف الرحمن على مدى قرن من الزمن، مستعرضةً الجهود التاريخية والمشاريع التطويرية التي شكّلت معالم خدمة الحج والعمرة في مختلف العصور السعودية.

وانطلق ضمن أعمال المؤتمر ملتقى تاريخ الحج والحرمين الشريفين الذي تنظمه دارة الملك عبدالعزيز بالتعاون مع وزارة الحج والعمرة وبرنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن.

وفي كلمته خلال الافتتاح، أكد الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي عضو اللجنة الإشرافية العليا على المشروع الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى أن القراءة التاريخية للحج تكشف تعدد مراحله وتنوع ظروفه، مما استدعى من دارة الملك عبدالعزيز توثيقه بمنهج علمي رصين يجمع الاستقراء والتحليل والموضوعية.

وأشار إلى أن المشروع الموسوعي لتاريخ الحج والحرمين الشريفين يجسد الدور الريادي للمملكة في خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين، واستعراض جهودها المباركة في رعاية الحرمين الشريفين وتيسير أداء الشعائر، مؤكداً أن هذا العمل التوثيقي الشامل يأتي في امتداد العناية الكبرى التي توليها القيادة الرشيدة لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، في ظل ما يشهده هذا العهد الميمون من نهضة حضارية وتكامل خدمي غير مسبوق.