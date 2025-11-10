The special advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Abdulaziz Foundation, Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, confirmed that Hajj represents a faith journey that has extended throughout human history, embodying humanity's quest for monotheism since ancient times. He pointed out that people have turned to the Sacred House regardless of their beliefs and intentions, making Hajj a testament to the unity of purpose and the sanctity of the place.

This was stated in his speech during the opening ceremony of the fifth edition of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition, which was held yesterday under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, at the "Jeddah Super Dome," in the presence of several princes, officials, thinkers, researchers, and those interested in Hajj and the Two Holy Mosques.

He explained that the Saudi state, since its founding, has remained committed to a solid approach in protecting and securing the Hajj caravans, honoring the guests of Allah, and caring for them, considering their service a religious trust and a national responsibility passed down through generations.

He said: "King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud - may God have mercy on him - announced at the Islamic Conference in Mecca in 1344 AH that the safety of pilgrims and the organization of their affairs are among the constants of the state, marking the beginning of a new phase of care and development that has continued during the reign of his sons, the kings, until it reached its highest levels of organization, service, and integration during the reign of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince - may God protect them."

Inauguration of the Exhibition "100 Years of Caring for the Two Holy Mosques"

The opening events witnessed the inauguration of the exhibition "100 Years of Caring for the Two Holy Mosques," where attendees toured its halls that offer a visual experience documenting the journey of caring for the Two Holy Mosques and serving the guests of Allah over a century, showcasing the historical efforts and development projects that have shaped the service of Hajj and Umrah throughout various Saudi eras.

As part of the conference activities, the Historical Forum on Hajj and the Two Holy Mosques was launched, organized by the King Abdulaziz Foundation in cooperation with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Guests of Allah Service Program.

In his speech during the opening, the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and member of the Supreme Supervisory Committee for the project, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, confirmed that the historical reading of Hajj reveals its multiple stages and diverse circumstances, which necessitated the King Abdulaziz Foundation to document it using a robust scientific methodology that combines induction, analysis, and objectivity.

He pointed out that the encyclopedic project on the history of Hajj and the Two Holy Mosques embodies the Kingdom's pioneering role in serving Islam and Muslims, showcasing its blessed efforts in caring for the Two Holy Mosques and facilitating the performance of rituals, affirming that this comprehensive documentation work comes as an extension of the great care that the wise leadership gives to serving the guests of Allah, in light of the unprecedented civilizational renaissance and service integration witnessed in this blessed era.