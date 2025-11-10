أكد المستشار الخاص لخادم الحرمين الشريفين رئيس مجلس إدارة دارة الملك عبدالعزيز الأمير فيصل بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز أن الحج يمثل مسيرة إيمانية ممتدة عبر التاريخ الإنساني، تجسد رحلة الإنسان نحو التوحيد منذ أقدم العصور، مشيراً إلى أن الناس توجهوا إلى البيت الحرام على اختلاف معتقداتهم ومقاصدهم، ليبقى الحج شاهداً على وحدة المقصد وقداسة المكان.
جاء ذلك في كلمته خلال حفل افتتاح مؤتمر ومعرض الحج في نسخته الخامسة، الذي أُقيم أمس تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في «جدة سوبر دوم»، بحضور عدد من الأمراء، والمسؤولين، والمفكرين، والباحثين، والمهتمين بشؤون الحج والحرمين الشريفين.
وأوضح أن الدولة السعودية منذ تأسيسها الأول ظلت متمسكة بنهجٍ راسخٍ في حماية قوافل الحج وتأمينها، وإكرام ضيوف الرحمن والعناية بهم، وعدّت خدمتهم أمانة دينية ومسؤولية وطنية تتوارثها الأجيال.
وقال: «إن الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود -طيب الله ثراه- أعلن في المؤتمر الإسلامي بمكة المكرمة عام 1344هـ أن أمن الحجاج وتنظيم شؤونهم من ثوابت الدولة، لتبدأ مرحلة جديدة من الرعاية والتطوير تواصلت في عهد أبنائه الملوك حتى بلغت في عهد خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وسمو ولي عهده الأمين -حفظهما الله- أرقى مستوياتها تنظيماً وخدمةً وتكاملاً».
تدشين معرض «100 عام من العناية بالحرمين الشريفين»
وشهدت فعاليات الافتتاح تدشين معرض «100 عام من العناية بالحرمين الشريفين»، حيث تجول في أروقته التي تقدم تجربة بصرية توثّق رحلة العناية بالحرمين الشريفين وخدمة ضيوف الرحمن على مدى قرن من الزمن، مستعرضةً الجهود التاريخية والمشاريع التطويرية التي شكّلت معالم خدمة الحج والعمرة في مختلف العصور السعودية.
وانطلق ضمن أعمال المؤتمر ملتقى تاريخ الحج والحرمين الشريفين الذي تنظمه دارة الملك عبدالعزيز بالتعاون مع وزارة الحج والعمرة وبرنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن.
وفي كلمته خلال الافتتاح، أكد الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي عضو اللجنة الإشرافية العليا على المشروع الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى أن القراءة التاريخية للحج تكشف تعدد مراحله وتنوع ظروفه، مما استدعى من دارة الملك عبدالعزيز توثيقه بمنهج علمي رصين يجمع الاستقراء والتحليل والموضوعية.
وأشار إلى أن المشروع الموسوعي لتاريخ الحج والحرمين الشريفين يجسد الدور الريادي للمملكة في خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين، واستعراض جهودها المباركة في رعاية الحرمين الشريفين وتيسير أداء الشعائر، مؤكداً أن هذا العمل التوثيقي الشامل يأتي في امتداد العناية الكبرى التي توليها القيادة الرشيدة لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، في ظل ما يشهده هذا العهد الميمون من نهضة حضارية وتكامل خدمي غير مسبوق.
The special advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Abdulaziz Foundation, Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, confirmed that Hajj represents a faith journey that has extended throughout human history, embodying humanity's quest for monotheism since ancient times. He pointed out that people have turned to the Sacred House regardless of their beliefs and intentions, making Hajj a testament to the unity of purpose and the sanctity of the place.
This was stated in his speech during the opening ceremony of the fifth edition of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition, which was held yesterday under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, at the "Jeddah Super Dome," in the presence of several princes, officials, thinkers, researchers, and those interested in Hajj and the Two Holy Mosques.
He explained that the Saudi state, since its founding, has remained committed to a solid approach in protecting and securing the Hajj caravans, honoring the guests of Allah, and caring for them, considering their service a religious trust and a national responsibility passed down through generations.
He said: "King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud - may God have mercy on him - announced at the Islamic Conference in Mecca in 1344 AH that the safety of pilgrims and the organization of their affairs are among the constants of the state, marking the beginning of a new phase of care and development that has continued during the reign of his sons, the kings, until it reached its highest levels of organization, service, and integration during the reign of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince - may God protect them."
Inauguration of the Exhibition "100 Years of Caring for the Two Holy Mosques"
The opening events witnessed the inauguration of the exhibition "100 Years of Caring for the Two Holy Mosques," where attendees toured its halls that offer a visual experience documenting the journey of caring for the Two Holy Mosques and serving the guests of Allah over a century, showcasing the historical efforts and development projects that have shaped the service of Hajj and Umrah throughout various Saudi eras.
As part of the conference activities, the Historical Forum on Hajj and the Two Holy Mosques was launched, organized by the King Abdulaziz Foundation in cooperation with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Guests of Allah Service Program.
In his speech during the opening, the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and member of the Supreme Supervisory Committee for the project, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, confirmed that the historical reading of Hajj reveals its multiple stages and diverse circumstances, which necessitated the King Abdulaziz Foundation to document it using a robust scientific methodology that combines induction, analysis, and objectivity.
He pointed out that the encyclopedic project on the history of Hajj and the Two Holy Mosques embodies the Kingdom's pioneering role in serving Islam and Muslims, showcasing its blessed efforts in caring for the Two Holy Mosques and facilitating the performance of rituals, affirming that this comprehensive documentation work comes as an extension of the great care that the wise leadership gives to serving the guests of Allah, in light of the unprecedented civilizational renaissance and service integration witnessed in this blessed era.