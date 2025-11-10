The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Deputy Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, honored the Ministry of Media, represented by the Unified Media Operations Center for Hajj, during the opening ceremony of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition 1447 AH; in appreciation of its role as a media partner in the event.

This honor comes in recognition of the Ministry of Media's efforts in unifying and coordinating media coverage for the Hajj seasons and highlighting the exceptional services provided by the Kingdom to the guests of Allah, through the Unified Media Operations Center for Hajj.

This recognition embodies the Ministry of Media's contribution to enhancing the Kingdom's media presence on both regional and international levels, by conveying media messages in an innovative professional manner that reflects the quality and efficiency of media work in covering the Hajj seasons.