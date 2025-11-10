كرّم نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة نائب رئيس اللجنة الدائمة للحج والعمرة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، وزارة الإعلام، متمثلةً بمركز العمليات الإعلامي الموحد للحج، وذلك خلال حفل افتتاح مؤتمر ومعرض الحج 1447هـ؛ تقديرا لدورها شريكا إعلاميا في الحدث.

ويأتي هذا التكريم تقديرا لجهود وزارة الإعلام في توحيد وتنسيق التغطيات الإعلامية لمواسم الحج وإبراز ما تقدمه المملكة من خدمات مميزة لضيوف الرحمن، من خلال مركز العمليات الإعلامي الموحّد للحج.

ويجسّد هذا التكريم إسهام وزارة الإعلام في تعزيز الحضور الإعلامي للمملكة على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي، بنقل الرسائل الإعلامية بأسلوب احترافي مبتكر، يعكس جودة وكفاءة العمل الإعلامي في تغطية مواسم الحج.