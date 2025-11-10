رأس محافظ محايل محمد بن فلاح القرقاح اجتماع برنامج المدن الصحية بالمحافظة، بحضور أعضاء اللجنة وبعض مديري الدوائر الحكومية والقطاع غير الربحي، وذلك في قاعة الاجتماعات بالمحافظة.

وأكد محافظ محايل خلال اللقاء أنه بدعم وتوجيه من أمير منطقة عسير المشرف العام على برنامج المدن الصحية وجودة الحياة بالمنطقة الأمير تركي بن طلال، يتم العمل على تحقيق أعلى معايير جودة الحياة، وبناء مجتمع صحي، وكذلك تحديد موعد زيارة منظمة الصحة العالمية لمحافظة محايل خلال الفترة القادمة وتشكيل لجان فرعية لضمان سير العملية وإنجاز كل متطلبات غرفة العمليات. وأضاف أن هذا المشروع الوطني الكبير بدأت ثماره تلوح بفضل الله ثم بجهود أعضاء اللجنة وتكاتف الشركاء من مختلف القطاعات. واستشهد بمقولة أمير المنطقة «عندما يأتي الأمر للوطن فالإتقان ليس أحد الخيارات بل هو الخيار الوحيد».

وفي ختام اللقاء، حثّ المحافظ جميع الأعضاء ورؤساء ومديري الدوائر الحكومية على مواصلة العمل بروح الفريق الواحد، وأهمية تكامل الجهود على مستوى الخدمات وتحقيق الأهداف المنشودة.