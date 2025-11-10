The Governor of Mahayel, Mohammed bin Falah Al-Qarqah, chaired the meeting of the Healthy Cities Program in the governorate, attended by committee members and some directors of government departments and the non-profit sector, in the governorate's meeting hall.

During the meeting, the Governor of Mahayel emphasized that with the support and guidance of the Prince of Asir Region, the general supervisor of the Healthy Cities and Quality of Life Program in the region, Prince Turki bin Talal, efforts are being made to achieve the highest standards of quality of life and to build a healthy community. He also mentioned the scheduling of a visit by the World Health Organization to Mahayel in the upcoming period and the formation of sub-committees to ensure the smooth operation and completion of all requirements of the operations room. He added that the fruits of this significant national project are beginning to show, thanks to God and the efforts of the committee members and the collaboration of partners from various sectors. He cited the saying of the Prince of the region: "When it comes to the homeland, excellence is not an option; it is the only option."

At the end of the meeting, the governor urged all members and heads and directors of government departments to continue working with a spirit of teamwork and to emphasize the importance of integrating efforts at the service level to achieve the desired goals.