أ‎طلقت الإدارة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني بمنطقة عسير، عبر منشآتها التدريبية بالمنطقة، مبادرة «الرياضة للجميع»، وهي إحدى المبادرات التي أطلقتها الإدارة للعام التدريبي الحالي.

وأوضح مدير عام الإدارة العامة بالمنطقة الدكتور أحمد آل مريع أن هذه المبادرة هدفها قائم على المحافظة على مجتمع رياضي نشيط، وتعزيز مفهوم الرياضة لدى متدربي ومتدربات الكليات التقنية، والمعاهد الصناعية بالمنطقة من خلال تفعيل مجموعة من الفعاليات الرياضية المتنوعة، إذ أقيمت دوريات في كرة القدم، وألعاب القوى، وتنس الطاولة، والبلياردو، والبلايستيشن، وكرة الطاولة.