The General Administration for Technical and Vocational Training in the Asir region has launched the "Sports for All" initiative through its training facilities in the region, which is one of the initiatives launched by the administration for the current training year.

The General Director of the administration in the region, Dr. Ahmed Al-Murri, explained that the goal of this initiative is to maintain an active sports community and to enhance the concept of sports among the trainees of technical colleges and industrial institutes in the region by activating a variety of sports events. Tournaments in football, athletics, table tennis, billiards, PlayStation, and table tennis have been held.