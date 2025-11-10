صدر عن الديوان الملكي البيان التالي:

«بيان من الديوان الملكي»

تأسياً بسنة نبينا محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم بإقامة صلاة الاستسقاء، فقد دعا خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز إلى إقامة صلاة الاستسقاء في جميع أنحاء المملكة يوم الخميس الموافق 22 من شهر جمادى الأولى 1447هـ حسب تقويم أم القرى، فعلى الجميع أن يكثروا من التوبة والاستغفار والرجوع إلى الله سبحانه، والإحسان إلى عباده والإكثار من نوافل الطاعات من صدقات وصلوات وأذكار، والتيسير على عباد الله وتفريج كُربهم، لعل الله أن يفرّج عنا ويُيسر لنا ما نرجو، وينبغي على كل قادر أن يحرص على أداء الصلاة، عملاً بسنة رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم، وإظهاراً للافتقار إلى الله جل وعلا، مع الإلحاح في الدعاء، فإن الله يحب من عباده الإكثار من الدعاء والإلحاح فيه.

نسأل الله جلت قدرته أن يرحم البلاد والعباد، وأن يستجيب دعاء عباده، وأن يجعل ما يُنزله رحمة لهم ومتاعاً إلى حين، إنه سميع مجيب، وصلى الله على نبينا محمد وعلى آله وصحبه وسلم.