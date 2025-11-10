The following statement was issued by the Royal Court:

“Statement from the Royal Court”

Following the tradition of our Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, in performing the prayer for rain, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz has called for the performance of the prayer for rain throughout the Kingdom on Thursday, corresponding to the 22nd of Jumada al-Awwal 1447 AH according to the Umm al-Qura calendar. Everyone is encouraged to increase their repentance, seeking forgiveness, and turning to Allah, the Exalted, to do good to His servants, to increase voluntary acts of worship such as charity, prayers, and remembrances, and to ease the burdens of His servants and relieve their distress, hoping that Allah will relieve us and make easy for us what we hope for. Every able person should strive to perform the prayer, in accordance with the Sunnah of the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him, and to show their neediness to Allah, the Most High, with persistence in supplication, for Allah loves His servants to frequently supplicate and be persistent in doing so.

We ask Allah, the Exalted in Might, to have mercy on the land and its people, to respond to the supplications of His servants, and to make what He sends down a mercy for them and a provision until a time. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Responsive. And may peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad, and upon his family and companions.