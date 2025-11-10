خادم الحرمين: حريصون على تطوير خدمات الحجاج والمعتمرين لأداء المناسك بيسر وطمأنينة

Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the activities of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition 1447 AH were launched, organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in its fifth edition in collaboration with the Guests of Allah Program (one of the programs of Vision 2030), under the slogan "From Mecca to the World." The conference also witnessed the launch of the King Abdulaziz Foundation's first Historical Hajj and Two Holy Mosques Forum, held at Jeddah Superdome, with the attendance of several officials, representatives of Islamic countries, and Hajj affairs offices.

The opening ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a speech by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, delivered on his behalf by the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region and Vice Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz. He stated: "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues the blessed efforts made by the kings of the Kingdom since the era of His Majesty King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud - may God have mercy on him - in serving the Two Holy Mosques and caring for their visitors. We praise Almighty God for the honor He has bestowed upon this country in serving the Two Holy Mosques. We commend the success of last year's Hajj 1446 AH, which witnessed excellence in organization and services provided. This reflects the tremendous efforts exerted by all state agencies and their integration. We affirm our commitment to continue developing the services provided to pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors, enhancing them to enable them to perform their rituals with ease and tranquility. In conclusion, we appreciate your attendance at this conference, asking Almighty God that its outcomes contribute to enhancing cooperation and joint coordination to continue the successes achieved in previous conferences."

Following that, the Special Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Chairman of the King Abdulaziz Foundation, Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, delivered a speech in which he said: "This forum is a scientific initiative concerned with documenting the history of Hajj and its stages throughout the ages, from before Islam to the Saudi era, using a scientific approach that highlights historical evidence."

He announced the launch of the Historical Hajj and Two Holy Mosques Forum, under the name of the King Abdulaziz Foundation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Guests of Allah Program.

For his part, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, confirmed that the conference embodies the support of the wise leadership and the Kingdom's ongoing commitment to developing the Hajj service system and achieving the objectives of Vision 2030 in facilitating the journey of the Guests of Allah and enhancing the spiritual and human experience.

He pointed out that the basic contracts for more than 60% of the pilgrims have been completed so far, while 50% of the holy sites have been prepared, with readiness expected to be completed by the 1st of Dhu al-Qi'dah. He added that the number of users of the Nusuk application has exceeded 40 million users from around the world.

Then, the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region witnessed the launch of the conference activities, signaling the start of its work, which will extend from November 9 to 12, 2025, including more than 143 discussion sessions and workshops, with the participation of a select group of experts and speakers from over 150 countries. This was followed by a teaser presentation for a documentary film titled "The Human Tide," showcasing several personal experiences of pilgrims from various nationalities before, during, and after performing the Hajj rituals, and the impact of fulfilling this obligation on them.