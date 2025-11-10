تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، انطلقت فعاليات مؤتمر ومعرض الحج 1447هـ، الذي تنظمه وزارة الحج والعمرة في نسخته الخامسة بالتعاون مع برنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن (أحد برامج رؤية المملكة 2030)، تحت شعار «من مكة إلى العالم»، كما شهد المؤتمر إطلاق دارة الملك عبدالعزيز أعمال ملتقى تاريخ الحج والحرمين الشريفين بنسخته الأولى، في جدة سوبردوم، بحضور عدد من المسؤولين، وممثلي الدول الإسلامية، ومكاتب شؤون الحج.

خادم الحرمين: حريصون على تطوير خدمات الحجاج والمعتمرين لأداء المناسك بيسر وطمأنينة

وبدأ حفل الافتتاح بتلاوة آياتٍ من القرآن الكريم، ثم كلمة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود ألقاها نيابةً عنه نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة نائب رئيس اللجنة الدائمة للحج والعمرة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، جاء فيها: «إن المملكة العربية السعودية، ماضية في مواصلة الجهود المباركة التي بذلها ملوك المملكة منذ عهد جلالة الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود -طيب الله ثراه- في خدمة الحرمين الشريفين، والعناية بقاصديهما، وإننا إذ نحمد المولى -عز وجل- على ما خص به هذه البلاد من شرف خدمة الحرمين الشريفين، لنشيد بنجاح حج العام الماضي 1446هـ، وما شهده من تميز في التنظيم والخدمات المقدمة، وقد عكس ذلك الجهود الضخمة التي تبذلها جميع أجهزة الدولة والتكامل بينها، ونؤكد حرصنا على استمرار تطوير الخدمات التي تقدم للحجاج والمعتمرين والزوار والارتقاء بها، بما يمكنهم من أداء المناسك بيسر وطمأنينة، وفي الختام، نقدر حضوركم هذا المؤتمر، سائلين الله تعالى أن تسهم مخرجاته في تعزيز التعاون والتنسيق المشترك لمواصلة ما تحقق من نجاحات في المؤتمرات السابقة».

عقب ذلك ألقى المستشار الخاص لخادم الحرمين الشريفين ورئيس مجلس إدارة دارة الملك عبدالعزيز الأمير فيصل بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز كلمة قال فيها: «إن هذا الملتقى يُعدُّ مبادرة علمية تُعنى برصد تاريخ الحج ومراحله عبر العصور، منذ ما قبل الإسلام وحتى العهد السعودي، بمنهج علمي يُبرز الشواهد التاريخية».

وأعلن إطلاق ملتقى تاريخ الحج والحرمين الشريفين، باسم دارة الملك عبدالعزيز، وبالتعاون مع وزارة الحج والعمرة، وبرنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن.

خادم الحرمين: حريصون على تطوير خدمات الحجاج والمعتمرين لأداء المناسك بيسر وطمأنينة

من جهته، أكد وزير الحج والعمرة الدكتور توفيق بن فوزان الربيعة، أن المؤتمر يجسِّد دعم القيادة الرشيدة والتزام المملكة المستمر بتطوير منظومة خدمات الحج، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تسهيل رحلة ضيوف الرحمن وتعزيز التجربة الإيمانية والإنسانية.

وأشار إلى أنه تم الانتهاء من إتمام التعاقدات الأساسية لأكثر من 60% من الحجاج حتى الآن، في حين تم الانتهاء من تجهيز 50% من المشاعر المقدسة على أن تكتمل جاهزيتها في 1 ذي القعدة القادم، مضيفًا أن عدد مستخدمي تطبيق نسك تجاوز 40 مليون مستخدم من دول العالم.

ثم شهد نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة تدشين فعاليات المؤتمر، إيذانًا بانطلاق أعماله التي تمتد من 9 إلى 12 نوفمبر 2025، متضمنةً أكثر من 143 جلسة حوارية وورش عمل، بمشاركة نخبة من الخبراء والمتحدثين من أكثر من 150 دولة، تلا ذلك عرض مادة تشويقية لفيلم وثائقي بعنوان «المد البشري» استعرض عددًا من التجارب الشخصية لحجاج من مختلف الجنسيات قبل وأثناء وبعد أدائهم لمناسك الحج، وأثر أداء الفريضة عليهم.