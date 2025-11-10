أطلقت وزارة الداخلية، ممثلة بالمديرية العامة للجوازات، وبالتعاون مع وزارة الحج والعمرة، ختماً خاصاً بالنسخة الخامسة من مؤتمر ومعرض الحج، الذي يُقام برعاية كريمة من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، تحت شعار «من مكة إلى العالم»، وذلك في «جدة سوبردوم» خلال الفترة من 9 إلى 12 نوفمبر 2025.

وسيُتاح الختم للمسافرين القادمين إلى المملكة عبر مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي بجدة، طوال فترة انعقاد المؤتمر.