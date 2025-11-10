The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Passports, in collaboration with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, has launched a special stamp for the fifth edition of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition, which is held under the generous patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, under the slogan "From Mecca to the World," at the "Jeddah Superdome" from November 9 to 12, 2025.

The stamp will be available to travelers arriving in the Kingdom through King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah throughout the duration of the conference.