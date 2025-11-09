التقى وزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان اليوم وزير الثقافة في جمهورية الهند غاجيندرا سينغ شيخاوات، وذلك خلال زيارته المملكة للمشاركة في الدورة الـ26 للجمعية العامة للسياحة التابعة للأمم المتحدة المنعقدة في العاصمة الرياض.
وتناول اللقاء العلاقات الثقافية القائمة بين البلدين الصديقين، وسُبل تعزيز آفاق التعاون الثقافي بينهما، كما وُقِّعَت مذكرة تفاهمٍ بين وزارة الثقافة في المملكة ووزارة الثقافة في الهند للتعاون والتبادل الثقافي في عددٍ من المجالات الثقافية، من بينها التراث، والمتاحف، والمسرح والفنون الأدائية، والأفلام، والأزياء، والموسيقى، وفنون الطهي، والفنون البصرية، والعمارة والتصميم، والمكتبات، والأدب والنشر والترجمة، والفنون التقليدية والحرفية، وتعليم اللغة العربية، إضافةً إلى تبادل الخبرات في المشاريع المتعلقة بالمحافظة على التراث بجميع أنواعه، وتبادل المشاركات في المهرجانات والفعاليات الثقافية في البلدين.
حضر اللقاء مساعد وزير الثقافة راكان بن إبراهيم الطوق، ووكيل الوزارة للعلاقات الثقافية الدولية المهندس فهد بن عبدالرحمن الكنعان.
Today, Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan met with the Minister of Culture of the Republic of India, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, during his visit to the Kingdom to participate in the 26th session of the United Nations World Tourism Organization General Assembly held in the capital, Riyadh.
The meeting discussed the existing cultural relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance the prospects for cultural cooperation between them. A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Ministry of Culture in the Kingdom and the Ministry of Culture in India for cooperation and cultural exchange in several cultural fields, including heritage, museums, theater and performing arts, films, fashion, music, culinary arts, visual arts, architecture and design, libraries, literature, publishing and translation, traditional and craft arts, and teaching the Arabic language. Additionally, there will be an exchange of expertise in projects related to the preservation of heritage in all its forms and participation in cultural festivals and events in both countries.
Present at the meeting were Assistant Minister of Culture Rakan bin Ibrahim Al-Touq and the Undersecretary for International Cultural Relations, Engineer Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Kan'an.