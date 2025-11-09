التقى وزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان اليوم وزير الثقافة في جمهورية الهند غاجيندرا سينغ شيخاوات، وذلك خلال زيارته المملكة للمشاركة في الدورة الـ26 للجمعية العامة للسياحة التابعة للأمم المتحدة المنعقدة في العاصمة الرياض.

وتناول اللقاء العلاقات الثقافية القائمة بين البلدين الصديقين، وسُبل تعزيز آفاق التعاون الثقافي بينهما، كما وُقِّعَت مذكرة تفاهمٍ بين وزارة الثقافة في المملكة ووزارة الثقافة في الهند للتعاون والتبادل الثقافي في عددٍ من المجالات الثقافية، من بينها التراث، والمتاحف، والمسرح والفنون الأدائية، والأفلام، والأزياء، والموسيقى، وفنون الطهي، والفنون البصرية، والعمارة والتصميم، والمكتبات، والأدب والنشر والترجمة، والفنون التقليدية والحرفية، وتعليم اللغة العربية، إضافةً إلى تبادل الخبرات في المشاريع المتعلقة بالمحافظة على التراث بجميع أنواعه، وتبادل المشاركات في المهرجانات والفعاليات الثقافية في البلدين.

حضر اللقاء مساعد وزير الثقافة راكان بن إبراهيم الطوق، ووكيل الوزارة للعلاقات الثقافية الدولية المهندس فهد بن عبدالرحمن الكنعان.