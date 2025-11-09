Today, Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan met with the Minister of Culture of the Republic of India, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, during his visit to the Kingdom to participate in the 26th session of the United Nations World Tourism Organization General Assembly held in the capital, Riyadh.

The meeting discussed the existing cultural relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance the prospects for cultural cooperation between them. A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Ministry of Culture in the Kingdom and the Ministry of Culture in India for cooperation and cultural exchange in several cultural fields, including heritage, museums, theater and performing arts, films, fashion, music, culinary arts, visual arts, architecture and design, libraries, literature, publishing and translation, traditional and craft arts, and teaching the Arabic language. Additionally, there will be an exchange of expertise in projects related to the preservation of heritage in all its forms and participation in cultural festivals and events in both countries.

Present at the meeting were Assistant Minister of Culture Rakan bin Ibrahim Al-Touq and the Undersecretary for International Cultural Relations, Engineer Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Kan'an.