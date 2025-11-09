تحت رعاية ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، تدشّن الرياض النسخة الافتتاحية من منتدى TOURISE العالمي الذي تطلقه وزارة السياحة خلال الفترة من 11 إلى 13 نوفمبر الجاري.

ويهدف المنتدى إلى رسم ملامح مستقبل السياحة العالمية بما يعزز استدامته ونموه، ويضم تحت مظلته نخبة من قادة القطاعات الحيوية ذات العلاقة بالسياحة مثل: التقنية، والطيران، والترفيه، والتعليم، والاستدامة، والإعلام؛ من أجل وضع حلول مبتكرة قابلة للتنفيذ تمكن قطاع السياحة من مواجهة التحديات المتوقعة، والازدهار للعقود الخمسة القادمة.

ورفع وزير السياحة رئيس مجلس إدارة منتدى TOURISE أحمد الخطيب الشكر والتقدير لولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء على رعايته الكريمة للمنتدى، التي توسع تأثيره إلى آفاق أكثر شمولاً، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الرعاية تنطلق من عظيم اهتمامه بالقطاع السياحي في إطار رؤية المملكة 2030.

وقال: «تعد السياحة من القطاعات الرئيسية في رؤية 2030، وفي هذا الإطار فإن الدعم غير المحدود الذي يقدمه سمو ولي العهد -حفظه الله- يشكل حجر أساس نبني عليه تقدمنا السياحي محلياً وتأثيرنا العالمي في الوقت ذاته، سواء عبر الاستثمارات الضخمة في الوجهات السياحية، وخطوط الطيران، والطاقة الاستيعابية للمطارات، أو عبر البنية التحتية السياحية عالمية المستوى؛ إن هذه الجهود تضع المملكة العربية السعودية مركزاً عالمياً للسياحة والاستثمار والابتكار، وتوفر فرصاً استثمارية سياحية في مجالات الضيافة والثقافة والترفيه والرياضة».

لجنة استشارية تضم ممثلين من قطاعات متعددة

وأضاف: «إن العمل يجري على جميع المستويات لتمكين قطاعنا الحيوي الذي يثبت جاهزيته ومنافسته يوماً بعد يوم، فقد حلت المملكة في المركز الأول بين دول مجموعة العشرين في نمو أعداد السياح الدوليين للعام 2024، وتصدرت الوجهات السياحية عالمياً في نمو الإيرادات السياحية من السياح الوافدين من الخارج».

وكان منتدى TOURISE أعلن تشكيل لجنته الاستشارية التي تضم ممثلين من قطاعات متعددة، إذ سيتولى أعضاء اللجنة توجيه المسار الإستراتيجي للمنتدى والمشاركة في إعداد أجندة نسخته الأولى، وتضم اللجنة 14 عضواً من نخبة القادة والخبراء العالميين، يمثلون طيفاً واسعاً من القطاعات الحيوية المرتبطة بالقطاع السياحي.

ويشهد منتدى TOURISE أجندة حافلة بالجلسات الحوارية والنقاشية والتجارب الحية والتفاعلية التي تتناول 4 محاور رئيسية وهي: مواجهة التحديات، واستثمار فرص النمو، وتحفيز الاستثمارات الكبرى، وتطوير السياسات المستقبلية، كما تسلط النقاشات الضوء على موضوعات نوعية تواكب التحولات المتسارعة في قطاع السياحة، مثل الذكاء الاصطناعي في السياحة، والنماذج الاستثمارية الجريئة، وتجارب السفر المتجددة، والسياحة التي توازن بين الإنسان والكوكب.

يُذكر أن منصة TOURISE أُطلقت في مايو 2025 بمبادرة من وزارة السياحة؛ لتكون محفلاً عالمياً يجمع صُنّاع القرار ورواد الابتكار من مختلف القطاعات، بما يسهم في تطوير سياسات مستقبلية تعزز مرونة واستدامة القطاع السياحي العالمي، ويمكنكم الاطلاع على أجندة منتدى (TOURISE 2025) الكاملة، والتعرف على التجارب الحصرية والنوعية، من خلال الموقع الإلكتروني www.TOURISE.com أو عبر تطبيق TOURISE المخصص للزوار.