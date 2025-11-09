Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Riyadh is launching the inaugural edition of the global TOURISE Forum, organized by the Ministry of Tourism, from November 11 to 13 of this year.

The forum aims to outline the future of global tourism in a way that enhances its sustainability and growth, bringing together a select group of leaders from vital sectors related to tourism such as technology, aviation, entertainment, education, sustainability, and media; in order to develop innovative, actionable solutions that enable the tourism sector to face anticipated challenges and thrive for the next five decades.

Tourism Minister and Chairman of the TOURISE Forum, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for his generous patronage of the forum, which expands its impact to more comprehensive horizons, noting that this patronage stems from His Royal Highness's great interest in the tourism sector within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030.

He stated: "Tourism is one of the main sectors in Vision 2030, and in this context, the unlimited support provided by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince - may God protect him - forms a cornerstone upon which we build our local tourism advancement and our global impact at the same time, whether through massive investments in tourist destinations, airline routes, airport capacity, or through world-class tourism infrastructure; these efforts position the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a global center for tourism, investment, and innovation, providing investment opportunities in hospitality, culture, entertainment, and sports."

An Advisory Committee Comprising Representatives from Multiple Sectors

He added: "Work is underway at all levels to empower our vital sector, which proves its readiness and competitiveness day by day. The Kingdom ranked first among the G20 countries in the growth of international tourist numbers for the year 2024, and it topped global tourist destinations in the growth of tourism revenues from incoming foreign tourists."

The TOURISE Forum announced the formation of its advisory committee, which includes representatives from multiple sectors. The committee members will guide the strategic direction of the forum and participate in preparing the agenda for its first edition. The committee consists of 14 members from a select group of global leaders and experts, representing a wide spectrum of vital sectors linked to the tourism sector.

The TOURISE Forum features a packed agenda of dialogue sessions, discussions, live and interactive experiences that address four main themes: tackling challenges, investing in growth opportunities, stimulating major investments, and developing future policies. The discussions will also highlight qualitative topics that keep pace with the rapid transformations in the tourism sector, such as artificial intelligence in tourism, bold investment models, renewed travel experiences, and tourism that balances people and the planet.

It is worth mentioning that the TOURISE platform was launched in May 2025 as an initiative by the Ministry of Tourism; to serve as a global forum that brings together decision-makers and innovators from various sectors, contributing to the development of future policies that enhance the resilience and sustainability of the global tourism sector. You can view the complete agenda of the (TOURISE 2025) forum and learn about exclusive and qualitative experiences through the website www.TOURISE.com or via the dedicated TOURISE app for visitors.