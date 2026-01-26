عبرت جماهير نادي القادسية عن سعادتها الكبيرة، بعد سلسلة الانتصارات التي حققها الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بالنادي، والتي كان آخرها الفوز على فريق النجمة بنتيجة (3-1)، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بمدينة بريدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة 18 من دوري روشن السعودي، وارتفع رصيد القادسية إلى 39 نقطة، محققاً فوزه السابع على التوالي في مشواره بالدوري.
من جهته، أشاد مدير الفريق الأول لكرة القدم السابق محمد الضلعان، بالمستويات المميزة التي قدمها فريق القادسية خلال الجولات الماضية من دوري روشن، والتي أهلت الفريق للوصول إلى المركز الرابع في سلم الترتيب.
وقال الضلعان في حديثه لـ«عكاظ»: «تغيرت هوية الفريق القدساوي بشكل كبير بعد التعاقد مع المدرب الإيرلندي بريندان روديجر، الذي غير في منهجية اللعب والتكتيك، واستطاع الفوز في 7 مباريات على التوالي، وقدم الفريق القدساوي معه مستويات رائعة، رغم الفترة البسيطة التي قضاها مع الفريق خصوصاً أنه لم يمضِ على التعاقد معه سوى شهر ونصف، والمدرب ما زال لديه الكثير ليقدمه للقادسية، خصوصاً في ظل الدعم الكبير الذي يلقاه من قبل مسيري شركة نادي القادسية». وأضاف الضلعان: «الفوز الأخير على النجمة يمثل شخصية القادسية القوية هذا الموسم، وقدرته على مقارعة الكبار، وسط طموحات جماهيره بمواصلة التقدم والمنافسة على المراكز المتقدمة في جدول الترتيب».
The fans of Al-Qadisiyah Club expressed their great happiness after a series of victories achieved by the first football team of the club, the latest of which was the win against Al-Najma with a score of (3-1) in the match held at King Abdullah Sports City in Buraidah, as part of the 18th round of the Saudi Roshan League. Al-Qadisiyah's points tally rose to 39, marking their seventh consecutive victory in the league.
For his part, former first team football director Mohammed Al-Dalhan praised the outstanding levels displayed by the Al-Qadisiyah team during the past rounds of the Roshan League, which qualified the team to reach fourth place in the standings.
Al-Dalhan said in his interview with "Okaz": "The identity of the Al-Qadisiyah team has changed significantly after signing with Irish coach Brendan Rodger, who altered the playing style and tactics, leading to seven consecutive wins. The Al-Qadisiyah team has shown remarkable performances with him, despite the short time he has spent with the team, especially since it has only been a month and a half since his signing. The coach still has a lot to offer to Al-Qadisiyah, especially given the strong support he receives from the management of Al-Qadisiyah Club." Al-Dalhan added: "The recent victory over Al-Najma represents the strong character of Al-Qadisiyah this season and its ability to compete with the big teams, amidst the ambitions of its fans to continue advancing and competing for the top positions in the standings."