عبرت جماهير نادي القادسية عن سعادتها الكبيرة، بعد سلسلة الانتصارات التي حققها الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بالنادي، والتي كان آخرها الفوز على فريق النجمة بنتيجة (3-1)، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بمدينة بريدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة 18 من دوري روشن السعودي، وارتفع رصيد القادسية إلى 39 نقطة، محققاً فوزه السابع على التوالي في مشواره بالدوري.


من جهته، أشاد مدير الفريق الأول لكرة القدم السابق محمد الضلعان، بالمستويات المميزة التي قدمها فريق القادسية خلال الجولات الماضية من دوري روشن، والتي أهلت الفريق للوصول إلى المركز الرابع في سلم الترتيب.


وقال الضلعان في حديثه لـ«عكاظ»: «تغيرت هوية الفريق القدساوي بشكل كبير بعد التعاقد مع المدرب الإيرلندي بريندان روديجر، الذي غير في منهجية اللعب والتكتيك، واستطاع الفوز في 7 مباريات على التوالي، وقدم الفريق القدساوي معه مستويات رائعة، رغم الفترة البسيطة التي قضاها مع الفريق خصوصاً أنه لم يمضِ على التعاقد معه سوى شهر ونصف، والمدرب ما زال لديه الكثير ليقدمه للقادسية، خصوصاً في ظل الدعم الكبير الذي يلقاه من قبل مسيري شركة نادي القادسية». وأضاف الضلعان: «الفوز الأخير على النجمة يمثل شخصية القادسية القوية هذا الموسم، وقدرته على مقارعة الكبار، وسط طموحات جماهيره بمواصلة التقدم والمنافسة على المراكز المتقدمة في جدول الترتيب».