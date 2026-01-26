The fans of Al-Qadisiyah Club expressed their great happiness after a series of victories achieved by the first football team of the club, the latest of which was the win against Al-Najma with a score of (3-1) in the match held at King Abdullah Sports City in Buraidah, as part of the 18th round of the Saudi Roshan League. Al-Qadisiyah's points tally rose to 39, marking their seventh consecutive victory in the league.



For his part, former first team football director Mohammed Al-Dalhan praised the outstanding levels displayed by the Al-Qadisiyah team during the past rounds of the Roshan League, which qualified the team to reach fourth place in the standings.



Al-Dalhan said in his interview with "Okaz": "The identity of the Al-Qadisiyah team has changed significantly after signing with Irish coach Brendan Rodger, who altered the playing style and tactics, leading to seven consecutive wins. The Al-Qadisiyah team has shown remarkable performances with him, despite the short time he has spent with the team, especially since it has only been a month and a half since his signing. The coach still has a lot to offer to Al-Qadisiyah, especially given the strong support he receives from the management of Al-Qadisiyah Club." Al-Dalhan added: "The recent victory over Al-Najma represents the strong character of Al-Qadisiyah this season and its ability to compete with the big teams, amidst the ambitions of its fans to continue advancing and competing for the top positions in the standings."