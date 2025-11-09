استقبل محافظ محافظة صامطة الدكتور خفير بن زارع العمري، في مكتبه، رئيس رابطة الهواة لكرة القدم بجازان عبدالله معشي، وعضو مجلس الرابطة المهندس ممدوح سهلي، وممثل الرابطة في المحافظة ناصر مسملي وأعضاء مجلس إدارته.

وفي بداية الاستقبال، هنأ المحافظ عبدالله معشي بترشيحه رئيسا لرابطة الهواة في منطقة جازان، متمنيا له التوفيق في كل ما يخدم رياضة الهواة في المنطقة. كما هنأ المحافظ ناصر مسملي بتكليفه ممثلا لرابطة الهواة في صامطة وأعضاء مجلس الرابطة، متمنيا لهم التوفيق في مهمتهم الجديدة.

وتم خلال الاستقبال بحث المعوقات المتعلقة برياضة كرة القدم في المحافظة وكيفية معالجتها والتعاون بين المحافظة والرابطة لتذليل كافة الصعوبات والمعوقات أمام مزاولة اللعبة في المحافظة والقرى التابعة لها. كما تمت مناقشة تهيئة مبنى مناسب للرابطة في المحافظة ووجود بيئة عمل مناسبة لعمل الرابطة حتى يتم تنفيذ برامجها بكل يسر وسهولة.