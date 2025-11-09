The Governor of Samta Province, Dr. Khafeer bin Zaree Al-Amri, received in his office the President of the Football Amateur Association in Jazan, Abdullah Mashhi, and the member of the association's council, Engineer Mamdouh Sahli, along with the association's representative in the province, Nasser Masmali, and members of its board of directors.

At the beginning of the reception, the governor congratulated Abdullah Mashhi on his nomination as president of the amateur association in the Jazan region, wishing him success in all that serves amateur sports in the area. The governor also congratulated Nasser Masmali on his appointment as the representative of the amateur association in Samta and the members of the association's council, wishing them success in their new mission.

During the reception, they discussed the obstacles related to football sports in the province and how to address them, as well as the cooperation between the province and the association to overcome all difficulties and challenges facing the practice of the game in the province and its affiliated villages. They also discussed preparing a suitable building for the association in the province and ensuring a suitable working environment for the association to implement its programs with ease and convenience.