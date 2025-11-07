The Chairman of the Board of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Counselor Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al Sheikh, announced the launch of entry tickets for the Beast Land area as part of the Riyadh Season 2025 events, which will open its doors to visitors starting from November 13, near the Boulevard City and Boulevard World areas, offering a massive entertainment experience inspired by the atmosphere of challenge and excitement.

Beast Land, presented by global content creator Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, is one of the most prominent new areas of this year's season, covering an area of over 188,000 square meters, and combines games, adventures, and interactive shows in an environment carefully designed to suit all age groups.

The area includes more than 15 main rides and 14 unique experiences, in addition to major attractions such as the Viking Coaster, Phantom XXL, Top Spin, and Bungee Jumping, reaching a height of 50 meters, providing an atmosphere filled with excitement and competition.

Beast Arena

Beast Land also features a special area called Beast Arena, where thrilling interactive experiences combine speed, precision, and reaction through more than 10 realistic games and challenges such as Tower Siege, Battle Bridge, Beast Summit, Lights Out, Drop Zone, Air Mail, Maze Run, Revolution, and Warrior Challenge, offering visitors a unique competitive experience that blends skill and movement in an atmosphere full of excitement.

In addition to a children's play area and a variety of shops and restaurants exceeding 20 outlets for food and beverages, creating a comprehensive destination for adventure and entertainment.

The area welcomes its visitors from 4 PM to 12 AM on weekdays, and until 1 AM on weekends, giving everyone the opportunity to experience an unparalleled entertainment adventure in the heart of the Riyadh Season.

The launch of Beast Land adds a new dimension to the Riyadh Season, which continues to establish its position as the largest entertainment destination in the region, combining entertainment, creativity, technology, and experiences that have become a standard for the most prominent global destinations. Tickets can be booked through the link: https://webook.com/ar/zones/beast-land-rs25 .