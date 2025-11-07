أعلن رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه (GEA) المستشار تركي بن عبدالمحسن آل الشيخ طرح تذاكر الدخول لمنطقة بيست لاند (Beast Land) ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض 2025، لتفتح أبوابها أمام الزوار ابتداءً من 13 نوفمبر بالقرب من منطقتي بوليفارد سيتي وبوليفارد وورلد، مقدّمة تجربة ترفيهية ضخمة مستوحاة من أجواء التحدي والإثارة.

وتعد «بيست لاند»، التي يقدمها صانع المحتوى العالمي جيمي دونالدسون المعروف باسم MrBeast، واحدة من أبرز مناطق الموسم الجديدة لهذا العام، إذ تمتد على مساحة تتجاوز 188 ألف متر مربع، وتجمع بين الألعاب، والمغامرات، والعروض التفاعلية في بيئة مصممة بعناية لتناسب جميع الفئات العمرية.

وتضم المنطقة أكثر من 15 لعبة رئيسية و14 تجربة فريدة، إضافة إلى ألعاب كبرى مثل Viking Coaster، وPhantom XXL، وTop Spin، وBungee Jumping، بارتفاع 50 متراً، لتوفّر أجواءً مليئة بالحماس والمنافسة.

بيست لاند.

Beast Arena

كما تشمل «بيست لاند» منطقة خاصة باسم Beast Arena تُقدَّم فيها تجارب حماسية تفاعلية تجمع بين السرعة والدقة وردة الفعل، عبر أكثر من 10 ألعاب وتحديات واقعية مثل: Tower Siege، وBattle Bridge، وBeast Summit، وLights Out، وDrop Zone، وAir Mail، وMaze Run، وRevolution، وWarrior Challenge، لتمنح الزوار تجربة منافسة فريدة تجمع بين المهارة والحركة في أجواء مليئة بالإثارة.

إلى جانب منطقة ألعاب للأطفال، ومجموعة من المتاجر والمطاعم التي تتجاوز 20 منفذاً للأطعمة والمشروبات، لتشكّل وجهة متكاملة من المغامرة والترفيه.

وتستقبل المنطقة زوارها من الساعة الـ4 مساءً حتى الـ12 منتصف الليل في أيام الأسبوع، وحتى الواحدة صباحاً في عطلة نهاية الأسبوع، لتمنح الجميع فرصة خوض تجربة ترفيهية لا مثيل لها في قلب موسم الرياض.

ويأتي إطلاق «بيست لاند» ليضيف بُعداً جديداً إلى موسم الرياض الذي يواصل ترسيخ مكانته كأضخم وجهة ترفيهية في المنطقة، تجمع بين الترفيه والإبداع، والتقنية، والتجارب التي أصبحت معياراً لأبرز الوجهات العالمية، ويمكن حجز تذاكر الدخول عبر الرابط: https://webook.com/ar/zones/beast-land-rs25 .