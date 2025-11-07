بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس جمهورية الفلبين فرديناند روموالديز ماركوس جونيور في ضحايا إعصار «كالمايجي»، الذي ضرب وسط الجمهورية.
وقال الملك سلمان: «علمنا بنبأ إعصار كالمايجي، الذي ضرب وسط جمهورية الفلبين، وما نتج عن ذلك من وفيات وإصابات ومفقودين، وإننا إذ نشارك فخامتكم ألم هذا المصاب، لنبعث لكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعبكم الصديق أحر التعازي وصادق المواساة، متمنين عودة المفقودين سالمين، وللمصابين الشفاء العاجل، وألا تروا أي مكروه».
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس جمهورية الفلبين فرديناند روموالديز ماركوس جونيور في ضحايا إعصار كالمايجي، الذي ضرب وسط الجمهورية.
وقال ولي العهد: «بلغني نبأ إعصار كالمايجي، الذي ضرب وسط جمهورية الفلبين، وما نتج عنه من وفيات وإصابات ومفقودين، وأعرب لفخامتكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعبكم الصديق عن أحر التعازي، وصادق المواساة، متمنياً عودة المفقودين سالمين، وللمصابين الشفاء العاجل، وألا تروا أي مكروه».
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., regarding the victims of the "Kalmaygi" typhoon that struck the central part of the republic.
King Salman said: "We have learned of the news of the Kalmaygi typhoon, which struck the central Philippines, and the resulting fatalities, injuries, and missing persons. While we share your Excellency's pain in this tragedy, we send you, the families of the deceased, and your friendly people our heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing for the safe return of the missing, a speedy recovery for the injured, and that you do not encounter any harm."
Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., regarding the victims of the Kalmaygi typhoon that struck the central part of the republic.
The Crown Prince said: "I have received the news of the Kalmaygi typhoon, which struck the central Philippines, and the resulting fatalities, injuries, and missing persons. I express to your Excellency, the families of the deceased, and your friendly people my heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing for the safe return of the missing, a speedy recovery for the injured, and that you do not encounter any harm."