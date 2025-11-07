The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., regarding the victims of the "Kalmaygi" typhoon that struck the central part of the republic.

King Salman said: "We have learned of the news of the Kalmaygi typhoon, which struck the central Philippines, and the resulting fatalities, injuries, and missing persons. While we share your Excellency's pain in this tragedy, we send you, the families of the deceased, and your friendly people our heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing for the safe return of the missing, a speedy recovery for the injured, and that you do not encounter any harm."

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., regarding the victims of the Kalmaygi typhoon that struck the central part of the republic.

The Crown Prince said: "I have received the news of the Kalmaygi typhoon, which struck the central Philippines, and the resulting fatalities, injuries, and missing persons. I express to your Excellency, the families of the deceased, and your friendly people my heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing for the safe return of the missing, a speedy recovery for the injured, and that you do not encounter any harm."