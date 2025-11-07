بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس جمهورية الفلبين فرديناند روموالديز ماركوس جونيور في ضحايا إعصار «كالمايجي»، الذي ضرب وسط الجمهورية.

وقال الملك سلمان: «علمنا بنبأ إعصار كالمايجي، الذي ضرب وسط جمهورية الفلبين، وما نتج عن ذلك من وفيات وإصابات ومفقودين، وإننا إذ نشارك فخامتكم ألم هذا المصاب، لنبعث لكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعبكم الصديق أحر التعازي وصادق المواساة، متمنين عودة المفقودين سالمين، وللمصابين الشفاء العاجل، وألا تروا أي مكروه».

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس جمهورية الفلبين فرديناند روموالديز ماركوس جونيور في ضحايا إعصار كالمايجي، الذي ضرب وسط الجمهورية.

وقال ولي العهد: «بلغني نبأ إعصار كالمايجي، الذي ضرب وسط جمهورية الفلبين، وما نتج عنه من وفيات وإصابات ومفقودين، وأعرب لفخامتكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعبكم الصديق عن أحر التعازي، وصادق المواساة، متمنياً عودة المفقودين سالمين، وللمصابين الشفاء العاجل، وألا تروا أي مكروه».