ندرك أن الجهات الرسمية المعنية تقوم بأعمال التطوير والصيانة وفق خطط تشغيلية معتمدة، إلا أن ملاحظات المستفيدين ومستخدمي الطريق تظل عنصرًا مهمًا في تقييم الأثر الميداني لأي مشروع تطويري يلامس حياة المواطنين اليومية.

فمنذ بدء أعمال الصيانة والتأهيل من يوم الجمعة 1447/5/2 هـ الموافق 2025/10/24م في طريق الملك سعود بن عبدالعزيز «القشلة» بمدينة الدمام، والذي يشمل الجزء الممتد من تقاطع طريق الملك فيصل بن عبدالعزيز (الساحلي) حتى تقاطعه مع طريق الملك فهد بن عبدالعزيز، ومع الإغلاق الكامل للطريق الرئيسي وتحويل الحركة إلى مسارات بديلة، شهدت المنطقة ازدحامًا مروريًا ملحوظًا خلال فترات الذروة، مما أثار تساؤلات عدد من المواطنين والطلبة والعاملين حول توقيت تنفيذ هذه الأعمال خلال أيام الدوام الرسمي.

الطريق يُعد من المحاور الرئيسة في مدينة الدمام، إذ يربط بين عدد من الجهات الحيوية، منها الجامعات والمستشفيات والقطاعات الحكومية والخاصة، الأمر الذي جعل تأثير الإغلاق يظهر بوضوح منذ اليوم الأول.

أسرة «عكاظ» أخذت بعض آراء مستخدمي الطريق، حيث قالت الطالبة منار محمد:

«أصبح الوصول إلى الجامعة التي أدرس بها يستغرق وقتًا أطول بكثير من المعتاد، ولو نفذت الصيانة خلال فترة الإجازة لكان الوضع أفضل، خصوصًا أننا بعد 14يومًا فقط سنبدأ إجازة الخريف المعتمدة بالتقويم الدراسي من الوزارة والتي تبدأ بتاريخ 21 نوفمبر».

فيما قال محمد الغامدي، "الطريق يخدم منشآت كبيرة، وتأثر الحركة هنا لا يعني فقط تأخير الوصول، بل يعطّل أعمالًا ويؤثر على مواعيد المستشفيات، خصوصًا لمن لديهم مراجعات طبية عاجلة، كون المنطقة تحتضن (جامعات وكليات تطبيقية ومستشفيات حكومية وخاصة)، وكذلك الصيانة بهذا الطريق أجبرت مستخدمي الطريق الذاهبين لمدينة الدمام من الطريق الساحلي للتعرض لمضايقات الشاحنات الكبيرة مسببة ازدحامًا مروريًا.

ومن جانب آخر قال المهندس محمد الراشد، المتخصص في تنسيق المواقع، لـ«عكاظ»:

شهدت مدينة الدمام ارتباكًا مروريًا ملحوظًا منذ بدء أعمال الصيانة في شارع الملك سعود، وهو الطريق الرئيس المؤدي إلى جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل وحي بترومين والحسام والمدارس الحكومية هناك، نظرًا لأهميته كأحد المحاور الحيوية التي تربط الجامعة ومناطق شرق الدمام بالطريق الساحلي المؤدي إلى وسط المدينة.

وأوضح الراشد أن توقيت الإغلاق المفاجئ تزامن مع ذروة أوقات العمل والدراسة، مما أدى إلى ازدحامات شديدة وتأخيرات طويلة على الطرق البديلة، خصوصًا على الطريق الساحلي الذي يشهد كثافة عالية من المركبات القادمة من طريق الرياض والمتجهة إلى ميناء الدمام.

وأضاف المهندس الراشد: كان من الأولى تنفيذ أعمال الصيانة خلال فترة الإجازة الصيفية السابقة التي امتدت لشهور، أو على الأقل الإجازة القادمة بعد أسبوعين، والتي تمتد عشرة أيام تقريبًا، لتقليل التأثير على الحركة اليومية وضمان انسيابية أفضل للمرور وسلامة مستخدمي الطريق وعدم مزاحمة المركبات الصغيرة بالشاحنات.

وأشار إلى أن تنفيذ الصيانة في فترة الذروة الحالية أثّر بشكل مباشر على تنقل مستخدمي الطريق من الطلاب والعاملين في الجهات والمنشآت والمدارس، مؤكدًا أن التخطيط المسبق والتنسيق بين الجهات ذات العلاقة قبل تنفيذ أعمال الصيانة يُسهم بشكل كبير في تسهيل الحركة المرورية وتقليل الازدحامات، ويعزز من كفاءة إدارة المشاريع الميدانية في الطرق الحيوية داخل المدينة.

****

وفي الوقت ذاته، تواصل أمانة المنطقة الشرقية أعمال الصيانة ورفع الكفاءة على نفق طريق الملك فهد عند تقاطع طريق الملك عبدالعزيز، ضمن خطة شاملة لتطوير البنية التحتية للطرق الرئيسة في مدينة الدمام وتحسين مستوى السلامة المرورية.

وصرح المتحدث الرسمي لأمانة المنطقة الشرقية فيصل الزهراني لـ«عكاظ»، أن أعمال الصيانة الجارية في طريقَي الملك سعود والملك فهد تُنفَّذ وفق خطة تشغيلية معتمدة تراعي طبيعة المواقع الحيوية والكثافة المرورية العالية في حاضرة الدمام، مشيرًا إلى أن الأمانة تعمل بتنسيق مستمر مع إدارة مرور المنطقة الشرقية لضمان انسيابية الحركة وسلامة مستخدمي الطريق خلال جميع مراحل التنفيذ.

ويأمل مستخدمو الطريق أن تُسهم هذه الأعمال في تحسين جودة الطرق وتخفيف الازدحام مستقبلًا، في الوقت الذي لا يزال فيه توقيت التنفيذ محور نقاش واسع بين مرتادي الطريق اليوميّين الذين يطالبون بمراعاة ظروف الدوامات الرسمية عند جدولة أعمال التطوير.