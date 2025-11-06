We recognize that the relevant official authorities are carrying out development and maintenance work according to approved operational plans, yet the feedback from beneficiaries and road users remains an important element in assessing the field impact of any developmental project that touches the daily lives of citizens.

Since the commencement of maintenance and rehabilitation work on Friday, 2/5/1447 AH, corresponding to 24/10/2025 AD, on King Saud bin Abdulaziz Road "Al-Qashlah" in Dammam, which includes the section extending from the intersection of King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Road (coastal) to its intersection with King Fahd bin Abdulaziz Road, and with the complete closure of the main road and the diversion of traffic to alternative routes, the area has witnessed significant traffic congestion during peak times, raising questions from several citizens, students, and workers about the timing of these works during official working days.

The road is considered one of the main arteries in Dammam, as it connects several vital entities, including universities, hospitals, and government and private sectors, which has made the impact of the closure clearly visible from the very first day.

The "Okaz" family gathered some opinions from road users, where student Manar Mohammed said:

“Reaching the university I study at now takes much longer than usual, and if the maintenance had been carried out during the holiday period, the situation would have been better, especially since we will start the official fall break according to the academic calendar from the ministry in just 14 days, starting on November 21.”

Meanwhile, Mohammed Al-Ghamdi said, "The road serves large facilities, and the impact on traffic here does not only mean delays in arrival, but also disrupts work and affects hospital appointments, especially for those with urgent medical reviews, since the area hosts (universities, applied colleges, and public and private hospitals), and the maintenance on this road has forced road users heading to Dammam from the coastal road to face inconveniences from large trucks, causing traffic congestion.

On another note, engineer Mohammed Al-Rashed, a site coordination specialist, told "Okaz":

Dammam has witnessed noticeable traffic disruption since the maintenance work began on King Saud Street, which is the main road leading to Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University and the Petrochemical area, as well as the public schools there, due to its importance as one of the vital arteries connecting the university and the eastern areas of Dammam to the coastal road leading to the city center.

Al-Rashed explained that the timing of the sudden closure coincided with peak working and studying hours, leading to severe congestion and long delays on alternative routes, especially on the coastal road, which experiences high vehicle density coming from Riyadh and heading to the Port of Dammam.

Engineer Al-Rashed added: It would have been preferable to carry out maintenance work during the previous summer holiday that lasted for months, or at least during the upcoming holiday in two weeks, which lasts about ten days, to minimize the impact on daily traffic and ensure better flow of traffic and the safety of road users, avoiding the congestion of small vehicles with trucks.

He pointed out that carrying out maintenance during the current peak period has directly affected the movement of road users, including students and workers in various entities and schools, emphasizing that prior planning and coordination between the relevant authorities before executing maintenance work significantly contributes to facilitating traffic flow and reducing congestion, enhancing the efficiency of field project management on vital roads within the city.

****

At the same time, the Eastern Province Municipality continues maintenance and efficiency enhancement work on the King Fahd Road tunnel at the intersection with King Abdulaziz Road, as part of a comprehensive plan to develop the infrastructure of the main roads in Dammam and improve traffic safety.

The official spokesperson for the Eastern Province Municipality, Faisal Al-Zahrani, stated to "Okaz" that the ongoing maintenance work on King Saud and King Fahd Roads is being carried out according to an approved operational plan that takes into account the nature of vital sites and the high traffic density in Dammam, noting that the municipality is continuously coordinating with the Eastern Province Traffic Department to ensure smooth traffic flow and the safety of road users during all phases of implementation.

Road users hope that these works will contribute to improving road quality and reducing congestion in the future, while the timing of the implementation remains a widely discussed topic among daily road users who demand consideration of official working hours when scheduling development works.