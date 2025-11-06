زار مدير عام فرع هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي بمنطقة جازان الدكتور عادل بن عبده عريشي، مدير عام فرع وزارة الصحة بجازان الدكتور عواجي بن قاسم النعمي، يرافقه عدد من قيادات الهلال الأحمر، حيث جرى خلال اللقاء تسليم نسخة من شهادة الاعتماد الدولية التي منحتها موسوعة «غينيس» للأرقام العالمية لمنطقة جازان نظير التعاون المثمر بين الجهتين في تحقيق هذا الإنجاز العالي والذي تضمن تسجيل أكبر عدد من المتدربين والمتدربات في مجال الإسعافات الأولية في موقع واحد وزمان واحد، بمشاركة 4,980 متدربًا ومتدربة من أبناء وبنات منطقة جازان.

وأشاد الدكتور عواجي النعمي بهذه المبادرة النوعية التي تُعد إنجازاً وطنياً وعالمياً يسجل باسم المنطقة مؤكداً أن ما تحقق يعكس تكامل الجهود بين القطاعات الصحية، ويجسّد روح العمل الجماعي في خدمة الإنسان والمجتمع، وذلك تماشياً مع برنامج التحول الصحي ورؤية المملكة 2030 الهادفة إلى تعزيز الوعي الصحي والإسعافي بين مختلف فئات المجتمع.