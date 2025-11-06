The Director General of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority branch in the Jazan region, Dr. Adel bin Abduh Arishi, visited the Director General of the Ministry of Health branch in Jazan, Dr. Awaji bin Qasim Al-Nuami, accompanied by several leaders of the Red Crescent. During the meeting, a copy of the international accreditation certificate awarded by the Guinness World Records was handed over to the Jazan region in recognition of the fruitful cooperation between the two parties in achieving this high accomplishment, which included the registration of the largest number of trainees in first aid in one location and at one time, with the participation of 4,980 male and female trainees from the Jazan region.

Dr. Awaji Al-Nuami praised this qualitative initiative, which is considered a national and global achievement recorded in the name of the region, affirming that what has been achieved reflects the integration of efforts among health sectors and embodies the spirit of teamwork in serving individuals and the community. This aligns with the Health Transformation Program and the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which aims to enhance health and first aid awareness among various segments of society.