ثمّن أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، حصول إمارة المنطقة على المركز الأول على مستوى إمارات المناطق في المملكة في قياس التحول الرقمي الحكومي 2025 للعام الرابع على التوالي.

ونوّه بالتطور التقني الذي تشهده إمارة المنطقة في ظل الدعم والاهتمام من قبل القيادة، ومتابعة وزير الداخلية، مبديًا شكره وتقديره لوكيل الإمارة محمد بن عبدالله الحقباني الذي كان لمتابعته وإشرافه المباشر الأثر الكبير فيما تحقق من إنجاز، ولوكيل الإمارة المساعد للشؤون التنموية ناصر بن أحمد الخريصي على ما بذله من جهد للوصول بالخدمات التقنية بإمارة المنطقة لأفضل المستويات، وكذلك فريق العمل بإدارة تقنية المعلومات، منوهًا بجهود منسوبي الإمارة كافة وما يقدمونه من أعمال تسهم في خدمة المواطن والمقيم.