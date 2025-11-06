The Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, praised the Emirate of the region for achieving first place among the emirates in the Kingdom in the measurement of government digital transformation 2025 for the fourth consecutive year.

He highlighted the technological advancements witnessed by the Emirate of the region, thanks to the support and attention from the leadership, and the follow-up by the Minister of Interior. He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Emirate's Deputy, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Haqbani, whose direct oversight and follow-up had a significant impact on the achievements made, and to the Assistant Deputy for Development Affairs, Nasser bin Ahmed Al-Kharaisi, for his efforts in elevating the technical services of the Emirate to the highest levels, as well as the team in the Information Technology Department, acknowledging the efforts of all the Emirate's staff and what they contribute to serve citizens and residents.