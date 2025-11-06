ثمّن أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، حصول إمارة المنطقة على المركز الأول على مستوى إمارات المناطق في المملكة في قياس التحول الرقمي الحكومي 2025 للعام الرابع على التوالي.
ونوّه بالتطور التقني الذي تشهده إمارة المنطقة في ظل الدعم والاهتمام من قبل القيادة، ومتابعة وزير الداخلية، مبديًا شكره وتقديره لوكيل الإمارة محمد بن عبدالله الحقباني الذي كان لمتابعته وإشرافه المباشر الأثر الكبير فيما تحقق من إنجاز، ولوكيل الإمارة المساعد للشؤون التنموية ناصر بن أحمد الخريصي على ما بذله من جهد للوصول بالخدمات التقنية بإمارة المنطقة لأفضل المستويات، وكذلك فريق العمل بإدارة تقنية المعلومات، منوهًا بجهود منسوبي الإمارة كافة وما يقدمونه من أعمال تسهم في خدمة المواطن والمقيم.
The Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, praised the Emirate of the region for achieving first place among the emirates in the Kingdom in the measurement of government digital transformation 2025 for the fourth consecutive year.
He highlighted the technological advancements witnessed by the Emirate of the region, thanks to the support and attention from the leadership, and the follow-up by the Minister of Interior. He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Emirate's Deputy, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Haqbani, whose direct oversight and follow-up had a significant impact on the achievements made, and to the Assistant Deputy for Development Affairs, Nasser bin Ahmed Al-Kharaisi, for his efforts in elevating the technical services of the Emirate to the highest levels, as well as the team in the Information Technology Department, acknowledging the efforts of all the Emirate's staff and what they contribute to serve citizens and residents.