The Muslim World League expressed its deep concern and pain regarding the shocking UN reports about the catastrophic humanitarian situation and the reports of famine occurring in areas of Sudan.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, stated that "famine is currently happening in Sudan, in front of the eyes of the international community, for the second time in less than a year, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification announced for the cities of El Fasher and Kadugli." He emphasized that this announcement serves as an urgent and pressing call to the international community to intensify its efforts to save the Sudanese people, to take firm and immediate actions against all the horrific violations committed against civilians, to hold those responsible accountable, and to compel criminal elements to fully comply with the principles of international humanitarian law and the contents of the "Jeddah Declaration" regarding the protection of civilians and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid.