أعربت رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي عن قلقها وألمها العميق للتقارير الأُممية الصادمة حولَ الحالة الإنسانية الكارثية، وتقارير المجاعة التي تشهدُها مناطق في السودان.

وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامّة للرابطة قال الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى إن «المجاعة في السودان تحدُث الآن، وأمام أنظار المجتمع الدولي، وللمرة الثانية في أقلّ من عام، وفق ما أعلن التصنيف المرحلي المتكامِل للأمن الغذائي في مدينتي الفاشر وكادقلي»، مؤكداً أن هذا الإعلان هو بمنزلة نداء عاجل ومُلِحٍّ للمجتمع الدولي؛ لتكثيف جهوده لإنقاذ الشعب السوداني، واتخاذ إجراءات حازمة وفورية تجاه كل الخروقات والانتهاكات المروعة المرتكبة بحق المدنيين، ومحاسبة المسؤولين عنها، وحمل العناصر الإجرامية على الامتثال الكامل لمبادئ القانون الدولي الإنساني، ومضامين «إعلان جدة» بشأن حماية المدنيين، وضمان إيصال المُسَاعدات الإنسانيّة.