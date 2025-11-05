أنهت الهيئة السعودية للملكية الفكرية نزاعاً حول صورة فوتوغرافية بتسوية ودية تضمنت تعويضاً مالياً قدره 20,000 ريال سعودي لصالح مصور محترف، في خطوة أكدت أن المصالحة يمكن أن تكون أداة فعالة لحماية الإبداع وحفظ الحقوق.

القصة بدأت حين التقط المصور صورة فوتوغرافية نُشرت لأول مرة في إحدى الصحف اليومية، قبل أن يفاجأ لاحقاً باستخدامها من قبل أحد المواقع الإلكترونية دون إذنه أو تصريح منه، ما اعتبره تعدياً على حقوقه في الملكية الفكرية.

وبعد الواقعة، لجأ المصور إلى خدمة تسوية منازعات الملكية الفكرية التابعة للهيئة، مفضلاً طريق المصالحة على التقاضي. عملت الهيئة على التواصل مع الطرف الآخر وترتيب جلسة مصالحة شهدت حواراً إيجابياً بين الجانبين، أفضى إلى اتفاق شامل أنهى الخلاف خلال 30 يوماً فقط.

الاتفاق نص على تعويض مالي بقيمة 20,000 ريال، مع السماح للجهة باستخدام الصورة عبر موقعها الإلكتروني ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي فقط، إضافة إلى توثيق الاتفاق بسند تنفيذي يضمن تنفيذ بنوده.

وأكدت الهيئة أن هذه التجربة تعكس أهمية المصالحة كخيار حضاري يحمي المبدعين ويصون حقوقهم الفكرية، مشيرة إلى أن الهدف من هذه الآلية هو تعزيز ثقافة احترام حقوق الملكية الفكرية، وترسيخ بيئة إبداعية يسودها الإنصاف والرضى بين جميع الأطراف.