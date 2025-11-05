The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property has resolved a dispute over a photograph through an amicable settlement that included a financial compensation of 20,000 Saudi Riyals in favor of a professional photographer, in a move that confirmed reconciliation can be an effective tool for protecting creativity and preserving rights.

The story began when the photographer captured a photograph that was first published in a daily newspaper, only to later be surprised by its use by an online site without his permission or authorization, which he considered an infringement of his intellectual property rights.

After the incident, the photographer resorted to the Intellectual Property Dispute Resolution Service provided by the authority, preferring the path of reconciliation over litigation. The authority worked to communicate with the other party and arrange a reconciliation session that witnessed positive dialogue between both sides, leading to a comprehensive agreement that resolved the dispute within just 30 days.

The agreement stipulated a financial compensation of 20,000 Riyals, allowing the entity to use the photograph through its website and social media only, in addition to documenting the agreement with an enforceable instrument that ensures the implementation of its terms.

The authority confirmed that this experience reflects the importance of reconciliation as a civilized option that protects creators and safeguards their intellectual rights, noting that the aim of this mechanism is to promote a culture of respect for intellectual property rights and to establish a creative environment characterized by fairness and satisfaction among all parties.