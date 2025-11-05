In the presence of the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Executive Affairs, Abdulhadi Al-Mansouri, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs participated today in the Digital Government Forum 2025, organized by the Digital Government Authority in the capital, Riyadh.

During the forum, the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Executive Affairs launched a number of innovative digital initiatives that enhance the ministry's presence in the international digital landscape, including: the launch of the unified portal for the Kingdom's embassies abroad (saudiembassy.sa), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs application for smart devices, automating the issuance of electronic transit tickets for citizens abroad, and the launch of the smart virtual assistant "Saud".

Al-Mansouri emphasized during the forum the importance of integration among government entities in the field of digital transformation, noting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' commitment to developing its technical services to achieve an ideal experience for beneficiaries and enhance the operational efficiency of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during its participation in the Digital Government Forum 2025, showcases national experiences in the field of digital transformation, highlighting the latest technologies and practices that contribute to the development of government services and enhance their efficiency, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.