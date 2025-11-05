بحضور مساعد وزير الخارجية للشؤون التنفيذية عبدالهادي المنصوري، شاركت وزارة الخارجية، اليوم، في ملتقى الحكومة الرقمية 2025م، الذي نظمته هيئة الحكومة الرقمية في العاصمة الرياض.

ودشّن مساعد وزير الخارجية للشؤون التنفيذية خلال الملتقى عددًا من المبادرات الرقمية المبتكرة التي تعزز حضور الوزارة في المشهد الرقمي الدولي، ومن أبرزها: تدشين البوابة الموحدة لسفارات المملكة في الخارج (saudiembassy.sa)، وتطبيق وزارة الخارجية للأجهزة الذكية، وأتمتة إصدار تذاكر المرور إلكترونيًا للمواطنين في الخارج، وإطلاق المساعد الافتراضي الذكي «سعود».

وأكد المنصوري خلال الملتقى أهمية التكامل بين الجهات الحكومية في مجال التحول الرقمي، مشيرًا إلى حرص وزارة الخارجية على تطوير خدماتها التقنية بما يحقق تجربة مثالية للمستفيدين، ويعزز مستوى الكفاءة التشغيلية بوزارة الخارجية.

وتستعرض وزارة الخارجية خلال مشاركتها في ملتقى الحكومة الرقمية 2025م، التجارب الوطنية في مجال التحول الرقمي، وتسليط الضوء على أحدث التقنيات والممارسات التي تسهم في تطوير الخدمات الحكومية وتعزيز كفاءتها، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.