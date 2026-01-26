وصلت إلى مطار العريش الدولي بمصر، اليوم (الإثنين)، الطائرة الإغاثية السعودية الـ80 التي يسيّرها مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، بالتنسيق مع وزارة الدفاع وسفارة المملكة في القاهرة.
وتحمل الطائرة السعودية الـ80 على متنها سلالاً غذائية وحقائب إيوائية، تمهيداً لنقلها إلى المتضررين من الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق داخل قطاع غزة.
وتأتي هذه المساعدات في إطار الدعم السعودي المقدم عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، للشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في قطاع غزة؛ للتخفيف من الظروف المعيشية الصعبة التي يعاني منها القطاع.
The 80th Saudi relief aircraft, operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, arrived today (Monday) at Al-Arish International Airport in Egypt, in coordination with the Ministry of Defense and the Kingdom's embassy in Cairo.
The 80th Saudi aircraft is carrying food baskets and shelter bags, in preparation for their transfer to the affected people of the brotherly Palestinian people inside the Gaza Strip.
This assistance comes as part of the Saudi support provided through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, to alleviate the difficult living conditions faced by the region.