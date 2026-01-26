وصلت إلى مطار العريش الدولي بمصر، اليوم (الإثنين)، الطائرة الإغاثية السعودية الـ80 التي يسيّرها مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، بالتنسيق مع وزارة الدفاع وسفارة المملكة في القاهرة.

وتحمل الطائرة السعودية الـ80 على متنها سلالاً غذائية وحقائب إيوائية، تمهيداً لنقلها إلى المتضررين من الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق داخل قطاع غزة.

وتأتي هذه المساعدات في إطار الدعم السعودي المقدم عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، للشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق في قطاع غزة؛ للتخفيف من الظروف المعيشية الصعبة التي يعاني منها القطاع.