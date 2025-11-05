Under the patronage of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Director General of the Border Guard, Major General Shaya bin Salem Al-Wadani, witnessed the graduation ceremony of 240 officers from the "Foundational Border Security" course, held at the directorate's headquarters in Riyadh.

Major General Al-Wadani conveyed the congratulations of Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud to the graduates, emphasizing the unlimited support the directorate receives in various fields.

He expressed his pride in the results achieved in field training and theoretical education, which included the latest security curricula that prepare security personnel to work in the fields of honor to maintain the security and borders of the homeland.