تحت رعاية وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، شهد مدير عام حرس الحدود اللواء الركن شايع بن سالم الودعاني، حفل تخريج 240 ضابطا من دورة «أمن حدود التأسيسية»، وذلك بمقر المديرية بمدينة الرياض.
ونقل اللواء الودعاني تهنئة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود للخريجين، مؤكدا ما تحظى به المديرية من دعم غير محدود في شتى المجالات.
وأعرب عن اعتزازه بما تحقق من نتائج في التدريب الميداني والتعليم النظري الذي اشتمل على أحدث المناهج الأمنية، التي تهيئ رجال الأمن للعمل في ميادين الشرف للمحافظة على أمن وحدود الوطن.
Under the patronage of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Director General of the Border Guard, Major General Shaya bin Salem Al-Wadani, witnessed the graduation ceremony of 240 officers from the "Foundational Border Security" course, held at the directorate's headquarters in Riyadh.
Major General Al-Wadani conveyed the congratulations of Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud to the graduates, emphasizing the unlimited support the directorate receives in various fields.
He expressed his pride in the results achieved in field training and theoretical education, which included the latest security curricula that prepare security personnel to work in the fields of honor to maintain the security and borders of the homeland.