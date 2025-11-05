تحت رعاية وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، شهد مدير عام حرس الحدود اللواء الركن شايع بن سالم الودعاني، حفل تخريج 240 ضابطا من دورة «أمن حدود التأسيسية»، وذلك بمقر المديرية بمدينة الرياض.

ونقل اللواء الودعاني تهنئة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود للخريجين، مؤكدا ما تحظى به المديرية من دعم غير محدود في شتى المجالات.

وأعرب عن اعتزازه بما تحقق من نتائج في التدريب الميداني والتعليم النظري الذي اشتمل على أحدث المناهج الأمنية، التي تهيئ رجال الأمن للعمل في ميادين الشرف للمحافظة على أمن وحدود الوطن.