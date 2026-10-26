اطّلع أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد على تقرير أعمال مديرية الدفاع المدني بالمنطقة.
جاء ذلك خلال لقائه في مكتبه اليوم، مدير الدفاع المدني بمنطقة نجران اللواء نوار بن عويض العصيمي.
وتضمن التقرير مؤشرات أداء وإنجازات لخدمات الدفاع المدني بالمنطقة، شملت الحوادث المسجلة والدراسات والإجراءات الوقائية، كما اشتمل على أنشطة الإشراف الوقائي من خلال أعمال الكشف الوقائي، والتأكد من استيفاء اشتراطات السلامة، ومنح التراخيص، واستقبال البلاغات عبر تطبيقات السلامة الحديثة، إضافةً إلى ما تقدمه المديرية من برامج ومحاضرات توعوية.
من جهته، أعرب اللواء العصيمي عن شكره لأمير نجران على دعمه المستمر ومتابعته لأعمال الدفاع المدني في المنطقة.
أمير نجران يطّلع على تقرير أعمال مديرية الدفاع المدني بالمنطقة
اطّلع أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد على تقرير أعمال مديرية الدفاع المدني بالمنطقة.
The Prince of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, reviewed the report on the activities of the Civil Defense Directorate in the region.
This took place during his meeting today in his office with the Director of Civil Defense in Najran, Major General Nawar bin Owaid Al-Asimi.
The report included performance indicators and achievements of Civil Defense services in the region, covering recorded incidents, studies, and preventive measures. It also included activities related to preventive supervision through safety inspections, ensuring compliance with safety requirements, issuing licenses, and receiving reports via modern safety applications, in addition to the programs and awareness lectures provided by the directorate.
For his part, Major General Al-Asimi expressed his gratitude to the Prince of Najran for his continuous support and follow-up on the Civil Defense activities in the region.