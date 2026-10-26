The Prince of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, reviewed the report on the activities of the Civil Defense Directorate in the region.

This took place during his meeting today in his office with the Director of Civil Defense in Najran, Major General Nawar bin Owaid Al-Asimi.

The report included performance indicators and achievements of Civil Defense services in the region, covering recorded incidents, studies, and preventive measures. It also included activities related to preventive supervision through safety inspections, ensuring compliance with safety requirements, issuing licenses, and receiving reports via modern safety applications, in addition to the programs and awareness lectures provided by the directorate.

For his part, Major General Al-Asimi expressed his gratitude to the Prince of Najran for his continuous support and follow-up on the Civil Defense activities in the region.