اطّلع أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد على تقرير أعمال مديرية الدفاع المدني بالمنطقة.
جاء ذلك خلال لقائه في مكتبه اليوم، مدير الدفاع المدني بمنطقة نجران اللواء نوار بن عويض العصيمي.
وتضمن التقرير مؤشرات أداء وإنجازات لخدمات الدفاع المدني بالمنطقة، شملت الحوادث المسجلة والدراسات والإجراءات الوقائية، كما اشتمل على أنشطة الإشراف الوقائي من خلال أعمال الكشف الوقائي، والتأكد من استيفاء اشتراطات السلامة، ومنح التراخيص، واستقبال البلاغات عبر تطبيقات السلامة الحديثة، إضافةً إلى ما تقدمه المديرية من برامج ومحاضرات توعوية.
من جهته، أعرب اللواء العصيمي عن شكره لأمير نجران على دعمه المستمر ومتابعته لأعمال الدفاع المدني في المنطقة.