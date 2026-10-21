The General Authority for Real Estate announced the commencement of the land registration works for 28,547 real estate plots in the Riyadh region, starting from October 25, 2026, until January 28, 2027, in a move aimed at enhancing reliability and transparency in the real estate sector and developing the real estate database in the Kingdom.

The authority clarified that the new phase includes parts of several neighborhoods in the city of Riyadh, in addition to real estate plots in several governorates and centers affiliated with the region, as part of its ongoing plan to expand the implementation of the real estate registry system across various regions of the Kingdom.

It indicated that the initial registration of properties will be available through the electronic real estate registry platform and approved service centers, emphasizing that completing the registration requires a title deed that meets the regulatory requirements.

The authority called on property owners included in the registration to verify the readiness of their title deeds and fulfill the necessary requirements before the registration start date, to benefit from the services related to the real estate registry.

It confirmed that each real estate unit registered will receive a (property number) and a title deed that includes the property data, descriptions, condition, and associated rights and obligations according to accurate geospatial information, which supports the sustainability of the real estate sector and raises the level of transparency and trust in real estate transactions.