أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعقار بدء أعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار لـ28,547 قطعة عقارية في منطقة الرياض، اعتبارًا من 25 أكتوبر 2026م حتى 28 يناير 2027م، في خطوة تستهدف تعزيز الموثوقية والشفافية في القطاع العقاري وتطوير قاعدة البيانات العقارية بالمملكة.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن المرحلة الجديدة تشمل أجزاءً من عددٍ من أحياء مدينة الرياض، إلى جانب قطع عقارية في عدد من المحافظات والمراكز التابعة للمنطقة، وذلك ضمن خطتها المتواصلة للتوسع في تطبيق نظام السجل العقاري بمختلف مناطق المملكة.

وبيّنت أن التسجيل الأول للعقارات سيكون متاحاً عبر منصة السجل العقاري الإلكترونية ومراكز الخدمة المعتمدة، مؤكدة أن إتمام التسجيل يتطلب وجود صك ملكية مستوفٍ للاشتراطات النظامية.

ودعت الهيئة ملاك العقارات المشمولة بالتسجيل إلى التحقق من جاهزية صكوك الملكية واستيفاء المتطلبات اللازمة قبل موعد بدء التسجيل، للاستفادة من الخدمات المرتبطة بالسجل العقاري.

وأكدت أن كل وحدة عقارية يتم تسجيلها ستحصل على (رقم عقار) وصك تسجيل ملكية يتضمن بيانات العقار وأوصافه وحالته والحقوق والالتزامات المرتبطة به وفق معلومات جيومكانية دقيقة، بما يدعم استدامة القطاع العقاري ويرفع مستوى الشفافية والثقة في التعاملات العقارية.