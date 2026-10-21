أشاد أمير منطقة الباحة الأمير حسام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بتحقيق أمانة منطقة الباحة المركز الأول على مستوى دول مجلس التعاون، وحصدها جائزة مجلس التعاون للعمل البلدي بدورتها السادسة لعام 2025 - 2026م، عن مشروع «مبادرة الباحة الخضراء» التي أطلقها أمير المنطقة منذ أعوام عدة.

حسام بن سعود يشيد بإنجازها.. أمانة الباحة تحصد جائزة المركز الأول لمجلس التعاون


وأكد الأمير حسام أن الإنجاز يجسد تميز العمل البلدي بالمنطقة، ويثمّن جهود الأمانة في تنفيذ المبادرات النوعية الهادفة إلى تحسين المشهد الحضري وتعزيز جودة الحياة، والإسهام في تحقيق مستهدفات مبادرة السعودية الخضراء، منوهاً بجهود أمانة المنطقة ومنسوبيها والتكامل بين الجهات ذات العلاقة الذي أسهم في نجاح المبادرة وتحقيق مستهدفاتها.
حسام بن سعود يشيد بإنجازها.. أمانة الباحة تحصد جائزة المركز الأول لمجلس التعاون

فيما رفع أمين منطقة الباحة علي بن محمد السواط شكره وتقديره لأمير المنطقة ولنائبه على ما تحظى به مشاريع ومبادرات الأمانة من دعم واهتمام ومتابعة، مثمناً دعم وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل.
حسام بن سعود يشيد بإنجازها.. أمانة الباحة تحصد جائزة المركز الأول لمجلس التعاون

وأوضح السواط أن تحقيق المركز الأول خليجياً يمثل حافزاً لمواصلة التميز المؤسسي وتطوير المبادرات البلدية النوعية، مؤكداً أن مبادرة الباحة الخضراء أسهمت في تعزيز التشجير المستدام، وإبراز الهوية الشجرية للمنطقة، وتشجيع زراعة الأشجار المحلية الملائمة لطبيعتها ومناخها.