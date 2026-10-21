حسام بن سعود يشيد بإنجازها.. أمانة الباحة تحصد جائزة المركز الأول لمجلس التعاون

By achieving first place among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the Municipality of Al-Baha has been awarded the Gulf Cooperation Council Prize for Municipal Work in its sixth session 2025-2026, for the project "Al-Baha Green Initiative," which was launched by the Prince of the region, Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, several years ago, thus marking a new Gulf achievement in the field of municipal work and sustainable urban development.

The Prince of Al-Baha praised this achievement, affirming that it embodies the excellence of municipal work in the region and reflects the success of quality initiatives aimed at improving the urban landscape and enhancing the quality of life, in addition to supporting the goals of the Saudi Green Initiative.

He noted the integration achieved between the municipality and the relevant authorities, and the efforts made by the municipality's staff that contributed to the success of the initiative and the realization of its goals, praising the institutional work that led to this Gulf recognition.

For his part, the Secretary of the Municipality of Al-Baha, Dr. Ali bin Mohammed Al-Sawat, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of the region and his deputy for the continuous support and follow-up that the municipality's projects and initiatives receive, also valuing the support of the Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Huqail.

Al-Sawat confirmed that winning first place among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries serves as a motivation to continue institutional excellence and develop quality municipal initiatives, pointing out that the "Al-Baha Green Initiative" has contributed to enhancing sustainable afforestation, highlighting the tree identity of the region, and encouraging the planting of local trees suitable for its nature and climate.