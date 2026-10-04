مثّل النائب العام رئيس مجلس النيابة العامة الدكتور خالد بن محمد اليوسف المملكة في الاجتماع الرابع والعشرين للنواب العموم بالدول الأعضاء في منظمة شنغهاي للتعاون، المنعقد في مدينة قازان بروسيا الاتحادية، بمشاركة ممثلين عن 20 دولة.

وناقش الاجتماع، الذي جاء بعنوان (حماية القيم الأسرية التقليدية ومنع انتشار المحتوى غير القانوني بين القاصرين)، سبل تعزيز التعاون الدولي لحماية النشء، ومواجهة المحتوى غير القانوني والجرائم الإلكترونية، وتبادل الخبرات والمعلومات في هذا المجال.

النائب العام: السعودية تعزز حماية القاصرين من مخاطر الجرائم الإلكترونية

وأكد النائب العام في كلمته أن المملكة، بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ومتابعة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، أولت حماية الأسرة والنشء اهتمامًا كبيرًا ضمن مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، مستعرضًا جهود النيابة العامة في حماية القاصرين من مخاطر الجرائم الإلكترونية عبر نيابات متخصصة في شؤون الأسرة تتخذ التدابير اللازمة وتنسّق مع الجهات المختصة لحماية حقوق الطفل ومواجهة المحتويات الضارة.

وحثّ الدكتور خالد اليوسف على تعزيز التعاون الدولي وتبادل الخبرات، ومواكبة التطورات التقنية لمواجهة الأنماط الإجرامية المتجددة التي تستهدف القاصرين.

وتأتي مشاركة المملكة تأكيدًا لدورها في دعم التعاون الدولي بين أجهزة النيابة العامة وتطوير آليات مواجهة الجرائم المستجدة، بما يسهم في حماية الأسرة والقاصرين من المخاطر الرقمية.