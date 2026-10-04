النائب العام: السعودية تعزز حماية القاصرين من مخاطر الجرائم الإلكترونية

The Attorney General, Head of the Public Prosecution Council, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, represented the Kingdom at the 24th meeting of Attorneys General from member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, held in Kazan, Russia, with the participation of representatives from 20 countries.

The meeting, titled (Protecting Traditional Family Values and Preventing the Spread of Illegal Content Among Minors), discussed ways to enhance international cooperation to protect youth, combat illegal content and cybercrimes, and exchange expertise and information in this field.

The Attorney General emphasized in his speech that the Kingdom, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the follow-up of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has given significant attention to protecting families and youth as part of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, highlighting the efforts of the Public Prosecution in safeguarding minors from the risks of cybercrimes through specialized offices in family affairs that take necessary measures and coordinate with relevant authorities to protect children's rights and address harmful content.

Dr. Khalid Al-Yousef urged for the enhancement of international cooperation and the exchange of expertise, as well as keeping pace with technological developments to combat the evolving criminal patterns targeting minors.

The Kingdom's participation reaffirms its role in supporting international cooperation among public prosecution agencies and developing mechanisms to address emerging crimes, contributing to the protection of families and minors from digital risks.