The Emir of Najran, Prince Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, highlighted the contents of the royal speech delivered on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect them - during the opening of the third year of the ninth session of the Shura Council.

He affirmed that the royal speech embodies the approach of wise leadership in building national capacities, expanding areas of participation in development, and preparing promising sectors to be tributaries for a diversified economy, the benefits of which reflect on the lives of citizens and the future of generations.

Prince Jalawi bin Abdulaziz said: "What the speech reviewed in terms of achievements reflects the Kingdom's ability to transform the aspirations of 'Saudi Vision 2030' into tangible results; thanks to God, and then to the support and empowerment provided by the leadership for the sons and daughters of the nation, and the opportunities it has made available for work, production, and contributing to the advancement of their country."

He added, "Directing resources to the most impactful areas places all entities before the responsibility of continuing to develop their performance, enhancing the efficiency of their services, and working in an integrated manner to transform the available opportunities in the regions of the Kingdom into projects and initiatives that respond to the needs of the citizens, and open broader horizons for investment and work, with attention to education and health as the foundation for building individuals and improving their quality of life."

He explained that this journey derives its strength from the constants of the Kingdom based on Islamic law, justice, and consultation, and from its mission in serving the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors, which grants its progress stability and connects its achievements to its values and responsibilities.

The Emir of Najran praised what the speech expressed regarding the region's issues, reflecting the Kingdom's responsibility in supporting just causes, working to resolve disputes through diplomatic means, and safeguarding its security and interests, which supports the stability of the region and the safety of its peoples.

He concluded his statement by emphasizing that the contents of the royal speech call upon everyone's responsibility to serve the nation, and that the progress achieved encourages further work and excellence, so that the fruits of development reach citizens in every region and governorate, and that each entity has its contribution in continuing this journey, asking God, the Almighty, to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, and to sustain the Kingdom's security, dignity, and prosperity.