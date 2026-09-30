نوّه امير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، بمضامين الخطاب الملكي الذي ألقاه نيابةً عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، -حفظهما الله- في افتتاح أعمال السنة الثالثة من الدورة التاسعة لمجلس الشورى.

وأكد أن الخطاب الملكي يجسّد نهج القيادة الرشيدة في بناء القدرات الوطنية، وتوسيع مجالات المشاركة في التنمية، وتهيئة القطاعات الواعدة لتكون روافد لاقتصاد متنوع، تنعكس مكتسباته على حياة المواطن ومستقبل الأجيال.

وقال الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز:«إن ما استعرضه الخطاب من منجزات يعكس قدرة المملكة على تحويل طموحات»رؤية السعودية 2030«إلى نتائج ملموسة؛ بفضل الله، ثم بفضل ما وفّرته القيادة من دعم وتمكين لأبناء الوطن وبناته، وما أتاحته من فرص للعمل، والإنتاج، والإسهام في تقدم بلادهم».

وأضاف «أن توجيه الموارد إلى المجالات الأكثر أثرًا يضع الجهات كافة أمام مسؤولية مواصلة تطوير أدائها، ورفع كفاءة خدماتها، والعمل بتكامل لتحويل الفرص المتاحة في مناطق المملكة إلى مشروعات ومبادرات تستجيب لاحتياجات الأهالي، وتفتح آفاقًا أوسع للاستثمار والعمل، مع العناية بالتعليم والصحة بوصفهما أساسًا لبناء الإنسان وجودة حياته».

وأوضح أن هذه المسيرة تستمد قوتها من ثوابت المملكة القائمة على الشريعة الإسلامية والعدل والشورى، ومن رسالتها في خدمة الحرمين الشريفين وقاصديهما، وهو ما يمنح تقدمها رسوخًا، ويربط منجزاتها بقيمها ومسؤولياتها.

وأشاد أمير منطقة نجران بما عبّر عنه الخطاب من مواقف تجاه قضايا المنطقة، تعكس مسؤولية المملكة في مساندة القضايا العادلة، والعمل على تسوية النزاعات بالوسائل الدبلوماسية، وصون أمنها ومصالحها، بما يدعم استقرار المنطقة وسلامة شعوبها.

واختتم تصريحه بالتأكيد على أن مضامين الخطاب الملكي تستنهض مسؤولية الجميع في خدمة الوطن، وأن ما تحقق من تقدم يدفع إلى مزيد من العمل والإتقان، لتصل ثمار التنمية إلى المواطن في كل منطقة ومحافظة، ويكون لكل جهة إسهامها في مواصلة هذه المسيرة، سائلًا الله العلي القدير أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين وسمو ولي عهده الأمين، ويديم على المملكة أمنها وعزها وازدهارها.