The Emir of the Jazan region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, met with the region's sheikhs, in the presence of his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, at the executive council in the Emirate's diwan.

This meeting comes as part of the Emir's commitment to communicate with the people of the region, enhance social ties, and strengthen the relationship between the leadership and the citizens, continuing the approach of the wise leadership in engaging with citizens and addressing their concerns.

These meetings embody the attention the Emir of the region gives to the people, and his eagerness to enhance communication with various segments of society, contributing to the consolidation of community cohesion and solidarity.