التقى امير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي مشايخ المنطقة، وذلك في المجلس التنفيذي بديوان الإمارة.
ويأتي اللقاء في إطار حرص أمير المنطقة على التواصل مع أبناء المنطقة، وتعزيز الروابط الاجتماعية، وترسيخ العلاقة التي تجمع القيادة بالمواطنين، امتدادًا لنهج القيادة الرشيدة في التواصل مع المواطنين والاهتمام بشؤونهم.
وتجسّد هذه اللقاءات ما يحظى به أبناء المنطقة من اهتمامأمير المنطقة، وحرصه على تعزيز التواصل مع مختلف فئات المجتمع، بما يسهم في ترسيخ التلاحم والترابط المجتمعي.